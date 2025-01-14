6 Ways To Tell If Your Balsamic Vinegar Is Fake

A simple task like buying a bottle of balsamic vinegar can be surprisingly complicated. You might have heard that most vinegars in supermarkets are fake, but what exactly does that mean?

Balsamic vinegar can be categorized into three grades. What's considered the real balsamic vinegar is highly regulated and will be labelled aceto balsamico tradizionale and DOP or PDO (both of which stand for Protected Designation of Origin). This traditional balsamic vinegar is both expensive and scarce, so it's unlikely that you'll be picking it up off your grocery store shelf without knowing it. What you're more likely to find is PGI or IGP (Protected Geographical Indication) and labeled aceto balsamico di Modena, which doesn't have the same strict requirements as DOP balsamic vinegar but is still a regulated product and can be considered balsamic vinegar.

The third grade is known as industrial balsamic vinegar, and this is the imitation balsamic you want to avoid. There are no regulations regarding production, ingredients, or even the use of the name balsamic on the label, making it even more confusing for customers.