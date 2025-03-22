What's So Special About Kobe Beef, And How To Get The Maximum Flavor Out Of It
We hate to break it to you, but a $35 Kobe burger is definitely not made with real Kobe beef. Kobe beef (not to be confused with wagyu) is regarded as the highest quality Japanese beef in the world. In order to be considered Kobe, the beef must receive A4 or A5 BMS level – an esteemed ranking which, coupled with the meat's rareness of origin, gives Kobe a price tag of about $200-$500 per pound. It might seem like a lot of hullabaloo, but according to celebrity chef Tyler Florence, it's worth it for the inimitable tenderness and rich, buttery flavor.
Florence explained the difference between Kobe and other high-quality cuts of beef in our exclusive interview. Everything comes down to the fat content. "It's [the] difference between a pork chop and bacon," he explains. "If you get a pork loin ... and then you get a good slice of bacon, it's going to render differently. It's going to get crispier [and have] more flavor. Fat is flavor. It's about creating the contrast between crispy and blubber, which is the high art of it."
Kobe's world-class intramuscular fat marbling should be subtly showcased with a hard sear
The beef is named after the city of Kobe in Japan's Hyogo region, and it comes from one of four prized Japanese cattle breeds raised in controlled environments with minimal muscular strain, wide open roaming space, and high-quality diets of only grass and grain. "Kobe beef, from the raising process and the carbohydrates they consume towards the end of the cycle, you get a real big marbling," Florence explains. "They're chubby cows, and so that intramuscular fat development, that marbling, kind of carries all the way through the finishing process."
If carnivorous foodies are going to shell out for the good stuff, proper cooking is crucial. To get the maximum flavor out of this naturally flavorful cut, "a good hard sear" is the best prep method for the job, says Florence. "It's about the umami from the Maillard reaction and the caramelization. You can cook that over charcoal or hard fuel, or even just in a dry saute pan with just a little bit of olive oil."
Kobe's quality more than speaks for itself, and as such, Florence says, "Don't mess with it. If you got really, really great beef, just respect it, give it a good sear, put some salt on it, close your eyes, and just enjoy it, because that's what it's all about." We have a few tips for nailing the perfect sear on your steak, to help you out.