What's So Special About Kobe Beef, And How To Get The Maximum Flavor Out Of It

We hate to break it to you, but a $35 Kobe burger is definitely not made with real Kobe beef. Kobe beef (not to be confused with wagyu) is regarded as the highest quality Japanese beef in the world. In order to be considered Kobe, the beef must receive A4 or A5 BMS level – an esteemed ranking which, coupled with the meat's rareness of origin, gives Kobe a price tag of about $200-$500 per pound. It might seem like a lot of hullabaloo, but according to celebrity chef Tyler Florence, it's worth it for the inimitable tenderness and rich, buttery flavor.

The Food Network star is also the culinary creative director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural music, food, and skiing festival running March 20-27 in Ketchum, Idaho. Florence is heading up the debut of "Après Q," a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience, delivering an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails, and après-inspired bites.

Florence explained the difference between Kobe and other high-quality cuts of beef in our exclusive interview. Everything comes down to the fat content. "It's [the] difference between a pork chop and bacon," he explains. "If you get a pork loin ... and then you get a good slice of bacon, it's going to render differently. It's going to get crispier [and have] more flavor. Fat is flavor. It's about creating the contrast between crispy and blubber, which is the high art of it."