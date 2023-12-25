What The BMS Rating Means For The Quality Of Wagyu Steak

Whether it's Kobe, Iga, Matsusaka, or the coveted Wagyu beef, premium steak from Japan gets a lot of kudos. At first glance, it may seem hard to tell them apart, but there's a good chance you'll land on Wagyu as the one you crave. Certified Japanese Wagyu beef has many valuable characteristics but, in the end, it really comes down to the marbling in the steak.

Marbling isn't just an eyeball-it distinction. Rather, it's an industry-wide carefully calculated ratio. For Japanese Wagyu, it's measured in terms of the Beef Marbling Standard (BMS) rating, which meticulously calculates the quality of the Wagyu. But first, there's a yield score (measured as either an A4 or A5), which indicates the amount of meat on the bone and how much it will yield in a typical piece of meat. The second measurement is where the BMS comes into play. Using a rating system of 1 to 12, it measures both the quality and the amount of marbling. For the highest BMS rating of 8 to 12, the steak must also be accompanied by a yield rate of A5. Likewise, the next rating down, that of 6 through 8, requires a compatible yield measured as an A4. All that sounds well and good, but what really matters to most culinary consumers is how that marbling affects the taste and quality of the steak for which they're paying a premium price.