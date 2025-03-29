This Is The Best Celebrity Tequila Brand, According To An Expert
Celebrities cannot help themselves. It's not enough that they are uber-talented and make hilarious movies or write incredible songs that get stuck in your head, they have to get into the tequila-making business too. Everyone from Nick Jonas to Matthew McConaughey has a tequila brand. It'll have you wondering just why there are so many celebrity tequila brands in the first place. The answer is easy: it's profitable. But, if you want to know which celeb has the best tequila, cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski exclusively told Tasting Table to look no further than Rita Ora's Próspero Tequila.
What takes it to the top of the list? Stryjewski notes that one of the many merits of this celebrity-endorsed tequila is the fact that it is made by female master distiller Stella Anguiano. The distiller has been making tequila for more than 30 years in Jalisco, perfecting her skill, technique, and knowledge in a male-dominated industry. But this is more than just a girl power tequila. It, along with the bottle that holds it, is made by hand, and with each sip, your palate feels the passion exercised to create such a smooth taste.
How to enjoy Próspero Tequila
Rita Ora's Próspero Tequila Blanco is perfect for cocktails, offering punchy notes of jalapeño and citrus to whatever you mix it with. The Reposado is slightly sweeter and rounder in taste with hints of creamy vanilla and spice. The Añejo, which is aged for at least 12 months, is warm and smooth, giving your taste buds a pop of toasted caramel. Based on each tequila's taste profile, Katie Stryjewski has some guidance and recommendations on how to enjoy it.
The cocktail writer's suggestion: "I'd mix the Blanco or the Reposado in a margarita: 2 ounces tequila, 1 ounce lime, ¾ ounces Cointreau, ¼ ounce agave nectar." Tasting Table couldn't agree more. Reach for Rita Ora's Próspero Tequila when mixing an orange-centric golden margarita.
Of course, when Stryjewski is opening a bottle of the Añejo, she suggests getting your relaxed vibe on because this tequila is about kicking back and keeping things simple. "I'd sip the Añejo neat with a twist of lime," Stryjewski concludes.