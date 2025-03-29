This Is The Best Celebrity Tequila Brand, According To An Expert

Celebrities cannot help themselves. It's not enough that they are uber-talented and make hilarious movies or write incredible songs that get stuck in your head, they have to get into the tequila-making business too. Everyone from Nick Jonas to Matthew McConaughey has a tequila brand. It'll have you wondering just why there are so many celebrity tequila brands in the first place. The answer is easy: it's profitable. But, if you want to know which celeb has the best tequila, cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski exclusively told Tasting Table to look no further than Rita Ora's Próspero Tequila.

What takes it to the top of the list? Stryjewski notes that one of the many merits of this celebrity-endorsed tequila is the fact that it is made by female master distiller Stella Anguiano. The distiller has been making tequila for more than 30 years in Jalisco, perfecting her skill, technique, and knowledge in a male-dominated industry. But this is more than just a girl power tequila. It, along with the bottle that holds it, is made by hand, and with each sip, your palate feels the passion exercised to create such a smooth taste.