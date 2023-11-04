What To Consider Before Buying Celebrity-Endorsed Tequila

Another week and another celebrity-endorsed tequila pops up on your feed — at least, that's what it feels like. From well-established brands like George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos and Eva Longoria's Casa Del Sol to newer brands of the likes of Kendall Jenner's 818, the tequila business is consistently bringing in A-list names. But, just like other types of tequila, not all of the celebrity-endorsed brands are created equal. As Jaime Salas, the Head of Advocacy for Proximo Spirits' portfolio of agave spirits, told Tasting Table, "Celebrity tequilas are in a highly competitive category so they need to stand up to the best the industry has to offer."

By that, Salas is politely eluding to the idea that just putting a celebrity's face on the advertisement, or printing their name on the bottle, really isn't enough to make it in the tequila business — nor does it signify a tequila's quality. Rather, consumers should reach for bottles from celebrity-endorsed brands that work with people who have generational expertise in tequila making, who are genuinely invested in the process of making the tequila itself, and who offer support to the community they operate in. Surprisingly, or — unsurprisingly, depending on your perspective — there are a number of them out there.