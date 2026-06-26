The 8 Most Underrated Cheeseburgers In Fast Food

There are many types of fast food to choose from, but sometimes, you just need a good, classic cheeseburger. There are the old standby favorites, like Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac. These sandwiches have loyal fan bases that span much of the world, and most fast food eaters have tasted them at some point. But then there are the overlooked cheeseburgers, those that may not be stars of the menu but deliver maximal flavor, with juicy patties and layers of creamy cheese.

We're taking a closer look at some of the fast food world's most underrated cheeseburgers. Perhaps you've tried some of them before, or maybe reading about them will inspire you to seek them out the next time you visit one of these fast food spots — you might find a new favorite fast food cheeseburger order. Either way, it's a good reminder to look past the most commonly ordered items on fast food menus and seek out the items that aren't quite as recognized as the real heavy hitters. That's where some of the most delicious options may be hiding.