The 8 Most Underrated Cheeseburgers In Fast Food
There are many types of fast food to choose from, but sometimes, you just need a good, classic cheeseburger. There are the old standby favorites, like Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac. These sandwiches have loyal fan bases that span much of the world, and most fast food eaters have tasted them at some point. But then there are the overlooked cheeseburgers, those that may not be stars of the menu but deliver maximal flavor, with juicy patties and layers of creamy cheese.
We're taking a closer look at some of the fast food world's most underrated cheeseburgers. Perhaps you've tried some of them before, or maybe reading about them will inspire you to seek them out the next time you visit one of these fast food spots — you might find a new favorite fast food cheeseburger order. Either way, it's a good reminder to look past the most commonly ordered items on fast food menus and seek out the items that aren't quite as recognized as the real heavy hitters. That's where some of the most delicious options may be hiding.
Del Taco Double Del Cheeseburger
There are fast food restaurants that you frequent specifically for their burgers, and there are those that you'd never even think to order a burger at. For us, Del Taco fits into the latter category. Tacos or burritos might be your first choice on the menu, since this is a spot known for fast food Tex-Mex, but a burger certainly wouldn't be your first choice if you were craving Del Taco in the first place. But maybe you should rethink that reaction, because Del Taco's Double Del Cheeseburger is actually a really solid choice, coming in third place in our ranking of fast food cheeseburgers. It comes with lettuce, tomato, and diced onion, plus two patties and two slices of American cheese. Simple, maybe, but reportedly delicious.
Redditors on the platform have waxed poetic about just how much they love this burger. One poster says that it's a "top tier fast food burger," while another says that it's "criminally underrated." Others claim it's the best burger out there, and someone even said, "It's strange how good the Double Del is." If you're not already on your way to Del Taco to try this burger, we don't know how else to convince you.
Jack in the Box Ultimate Cheeseburger
When you think of the most ubiquitous fast food chains out there, Jack in the Box probably isn't one of the first to come to mind. Perhaps this is because Jack in the Box has such a wide-ranging menu — it seems to be all about variety rather than dialing in and focusing on one thing. But just because the Jack in the Box menu is all over the place doesn't mean this spot doesn't do the basics well.
If you find yourself at the JITB drive-thru craving a cheeseburger, you might want to give the chain's Ultimate Cheeseburger a try. It stands out from the cheeseburger crowd thanks to the fact that it boasts not one but two types of cheese: American and Swiss. When you add in the split-top bun, the buttery sauce, and the jumbo patty, it's clear why this burger deserves more attention.
When a Reddit user asked fellow Redditors about what they thought the most underrated fast food joint was, someone called out Jack in the Box's Ultimate Cheeseburger. Others agree that it's a tasty option on the menu. Now you have the perfect reason to stop by your local Jack in the Box.
White Castle Cheese Slider
White Castle is one of the most hated fast food restaurants ever. There are complaints about the chain's soggy buns, the fact that people think the sliders have too many onions, and because the patties are so wildly thin. But some of us appreciate White Castle sliders specifically for these reasons. The soggy bun reminds me somewhat of Turkey's Islak burger, and it just adds extra juiciness to the equation. The onions give the burger a bold flavor you won't find from a lot of other chains. And those patties are super salty, which means that you only want a thin slice lest they overpower the whole sandwich.
While the Original Slider at White Castle doesn't contain any cheese, you can order the Cheese Slider for that same classic taste, only with a slice of cheese added to the equation. And at White Castle, you can choose between American, smoked cheddar, or jalapeño cheeses. Luckily, it still comes with just as many onions. Looking for a bit more beef and cheese in your burger? Order a Double Cheese Slider instead. Sure, White Castle might not be for everyone, but this order is worth trying for those who like a salty, soggy, onion-forward cheeseburger.
Dairy Queen Flamethrower Stackburger
There are plenty of spicy fast food menu items out there, but shockingly few spicy cheeseburgers — a bummer for anyone who likes heat. Sure, you can always add some hot sauce on top of the patty, but that is an inorganic way of making your burger spicy. The flavors are not well-integrated, and any real heat you get is an afterthought. That's why we're grateful the Dairy Queen Flamethrower Stackburger exists. It's piled with two patties, melted pepper jack cheese, and bold jalapeño bacon. Admittedly, it's not for those who don't love spice, so it's safe to say that this is an underrated pick. But it's a hit for the true spicy fast food lovers out there.
A Reddit user claimed that Dairy Queen's Flamethrower was the very best fast food burger, which is high praise considering it's against so many other, more well-known cheeseburgers. Another says that it's their husband's favorite but specified that he particularly liked it with extra cheese and extra sauce, which sounds extra delicious.
McDonald's McDouble
McDonald's menu is dominated by two cheeseburgers: the previously mentioned Big Mac and the hulking Quarter Pounder (and its deluxe form). When a lot of people think of McDonald's, it's these specific burgers they're dreaming up. But arguably one of the best cheeseburgers the chain has come out with is also the simplest: the McDonald's McDouble.
Now, this cheeseburger isn't necessarily groundbreaking. The two beef patties sandwich a slice of melted American cheese, perfectly nestled between them. The burger also comes with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and those tiny chopped onions you'll also find in a Big Mac. That's it! The simplicity of this dish makes it underrated, but it's also what makes it taste so good. It doesn't have any unexpected extras or novel ingredients. It's just a basic, standard cheeseburger, available for a relatively affordable price compared to other menu items.
Someone on Reddit says that a McDonald's McDouble is "the most McDonald's tasting thing at McDonald's," and we couldn't agree more. Another says that it's both simple and satisfying. Chances are, if you eat fast food, you've probably had a McDonald's McDouble in your life, but since McDonald's is seemingly everywhere, it's pretty easy to go grab one on a whim whenever you have a cheeseburger craving.
Steak 'n' Shake Garlic Double Steakburger
It seems like a new, trendy burger place pops up every month, but there's one longstanding chain that doesn't get enough attention from all the burger lovers out there. Steak 'n' Shake has legendary burgers — including those with and without cheese — but Redditors agree that the chain is completely underrated. And although you can choose from a wide array of burgers at this chain, one of my personal favorites has to be the Steak 'n' Shake Garlic Double Steakburger.
It's a simple burger at its core, featuring two deliciously crispy patties with a slice of American cheese essentially gluing them together. The garlic butter and garlic salt, though, take it to the next level. That garlicky note isn't overpowering, but it's pronounced enough that real garlic lovers won't feel like it's lacking in flavor.
Redditors find this sandwich hard to stop eating, with one poster even saying that they were obsessed. Since they'd discovered that the burger existed, they said they'd eaten seven. Other commenters said they loved the chain's Garlic Steakburger and that it's the best burger at the chain. You don't have to choose between your love for cheeseburgers and your love for a garlicky dish — you can have both at Steak 'n' Shake.
Sonic All-American Smasher
When you want a plain old, quotidien fast food experience, you can go to just about any drive-thru in the country. But when you want to make eating fast food a whole event, Sonic is the place to be. It's designed like an old-school drive-in, so you actually park while you wait for your food to come out. Then, you can eat it right there in the car. But what should you order when you're at Sonic? Well, the chain's All-American Smasher is a good place to start if you feel like a cheeseburger.
It all starts with the two patties, which, as the product name suggests, are smashed until they're nice and lacy on the edges. These edges crisp up beautifully, offering an interesting textural experience you can't get from a thicker burger. You also get two slices of American cheese, pickles, ketchup, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo — you know, all of the most classic burger toppings. It's a simple preparation but one that really shines, even though Sonic's cheeseburgers don't get quite the same hype as Burger King's, for example. One Redditor says that Sonic cheeseburgers really are underrated. At least this burger is getting the love it deserves now.
Checkers and Rally's Sourdough Double Melt
Are Checkers and Rally's the same thing? Essentially, yes. Their menus are the same, so if you have a favorite at one of these chains, you'll be able to find it at the other as well. That's good news for you, since it means you can find their criminally underrated Sourdough Double Melt. It doesn't exactly look like a standard cheeseburger, since all of the ingredients are sandwiched between two slices of sourdough instead of burger buns, which allows for a unique texture you won't find in other fast food cheeseburgers. It comes with two hamburger patties, both American and cheddar cheeses, grilled onions, and mayonnaise.
One of the main appeals of this burger? It's available for only $3, and that's an incredible deal considering how much food you're getting. Reviewers say that the onions are a really nice touch and that the bun gives it a different effect than most other fast food burgers have. Checkers and Rally's are often overlooked when customers are looking for a good cheeseburger, but they deserve accolades for this particular offering.
Methodology
These fast food cheeseburgers are considered underrated for a few different reasons. In some cases, the fast food restaurant in question simply isn't known for its burgers. For other chains, there are other, more recognizable cheeseburgers that outshine the varieties listed here. And still other cheeseburgers are at less-popular chains generally, so they don't get the accolades they deserve. We chose these specific burgers because the patties themselves taste excellent, the toppings make for a particularly interesting sandwich, and/or the burger offers that classic, quintessential fast food cheeseburger experience.