8 Best Fast Food Menu Items For Spicy Food Fans

There are some who like their food tame and mild, without anything that's going to prickle their taste buds. But others need some heat and intensity to truly enjoy their meal. In a lot of cases, fast food just doesn't do it for you. Although it may deliver the salty and umami qualities you crave, without that extra note of heat, these dishes ultimately fall flat on your palate, leaving you feeling bored and still craving something more fiery.

Don't worry, though; there are a few select spicy fast-food menu items that do provide the spicy profile you're looking for. Some of them really bring a serious amount of heat (so much so that you'll want to make sure you get an extra-large drink just to relieve your taste buds), while others provide just a little hint of spiciness to take things to the next level.

I'm rounding up the best spicy fast-food menu items to give you a better idea of where to go and what to order when you need your spicy cravings attended to. Not only are these items spicy, but they're delicious beyond the heat as well, making them prime candidates for your next fast-food order. And as a veritable spicy food lover who indulges in fast food from time to time myself, I'm excited to take a deeper look at these iconic spicy dishes.