How McDonald's Classic Quarter Pounder Differs From The Deluxe Version

More than just a Quarter Pounder, there are many other items that you can get with the deluxe style, which will mostly feature the same roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and mayo. Products like this include the McCrispy, which is the fast food chain's only take on a crispy chicken sandwich besides its McChicken (and when they aren't rolling out limited edition chicken sandwiches). However, unlike the Quarter Pounder Deluxe, where all of the original ingredients, such as the pickles and onion, are included with the addition of the new add-ons, both the McCrispy and Spicy McCrispy Deluxe versions omit the pickles usually present. For the Spicy McCrispy, the sandwich excludes the deluxe add-on of mayo to not distract from its creamy, spicy sauce.

In terms of pricing, the standard Quarter Pounder with cheese runs for $6.39, while the Deluxe version increases the value to $6.99. The Quarter Pounder Deluxe stays true to what makes it so appealing with its original ingredients but just adds on a few extra for a lower price and more flavor and crunch. So, the next time you're waiting on that drive-thru line and contemplating a hearty burger, a deluxe version could be your buy.