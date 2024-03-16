Turkey's Islak Burgers Are The Unique, Saucy Street Food You Should Know

Sampling street food in different countries can feel like a game of roulette to the weary traveler, but some dishes are worth the risk. Regional dishes like Turkey's islak burger can be hard to come by unless you're in the know, so when presented with the opportunity, sometimes you need to take a bite out of a culinary fortune. If a dish is good enough for Anthony Bourdain, it's good enough for us, and Bourdain raved about these burgers on his "No Reservations" show.

Unlike American burgers that come topped with an assortment of vegetables and accouterments, islak burgers offer a simple formula of soft hamburger buns, meat patties, and sauce — in a soggier, wetter format. In fact, they're often referred to as "wet burgers."

Isslak, equivalent to the word for "damp" in Turkish, is a juicy, smothered creation that is slathered in tomato sauce and stashed in steam boxes until served. Once a customer claims an islak burger, the bready patties are taken out of their sauna-like case and handed over to be devoured. Islak burgers aren't massive burgers to put down — it wouldn't be unheard of to order several at once — and the peppy black pepper seasoning provides just enough spice to keep palates yearning for another bite.