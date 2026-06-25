The Hands Down Best Summer Produce To Buy At The Farmers Market

What draws us to farmers markets in the summertime? Is it the cheery demeanor of the nonchalant market-goers? The folk band plucking twangy strings as they turn up dust with their Birkenstocks? Perhaps the aroma drifting from the chafing dishes, mixing with the lazy summer breeze, is what pulls in the crowds. For many of us, it's the farm-fresh summer produce that tastes much better than what you can get at the grocery store. It's likely been harvested recently (if not that very morning); it's hand-selected by real people, and these fruits and veggies are sometimes result of generations of farming experience. There are certain foods to target as the hands down best summer produce to buy at farmers markets. So, as a chef and recipe designer who grew up around farmers markets, as well as obtaining a Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell, I'm going to share which foods to target on your lazy summer weekend market stroll.

A few factors come into play when analyzing which summer produce is best to buy locally. The first is transportation. Market products are almost always locally grown and produced. This means that you have an opportunity to get your hands on some fruits that don't hold up well during long transport (as well as reducing your environmental impact). In addition, produce that tastes best when freshly harvested (and doesn't need to ripen further) made our list. Sometimes, it's best to jump at the opportunity to stockpile items that don't typically make an appearance in grocery stores. And, if you live in a rural community, you can focus on targeting produce that is cheaper when bought straight from the farmer.