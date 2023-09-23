10 Things To Look For When Buying The Freshest Potatoes

The life cycles of potatoes in stores aren't over just yet. If left long enough, they will grow shoots. "Sprouts are signs the potato is trying to grow into a potato plant and reproduce," says Sponheim. When shopping for potatoes, you shouldn't come across sprouts too often. Grocery stores have an inspection process and usually don't accept sprouting potatoes, Sponheim explains. They may sometimes accept pieces with very small sprouts that are shorter than a ¼ inch when it's clear that the grower has applied treatment to halt their growth. "But very, very rarely would you see sprouts in the store unless they've been in the store a long time," she emphasizes.

Given that sprouts indicate aged potatoes, avoid them in the store if possible. You're more likely to encounter spuds sending out shoots at home after you've forgotten about them for a while. Either way, always cut off sprouts because they are toxic.

There's no need to toss the whole potato unless large sprouts have really taken over. Sponheim advises: "If the sprout is little, it can be cut out and the rest of the potato is okay to eat." However, if the sprout is longer than ½ inch she recommends just cutting off a quarter or half of the potato with the sprout on it because the rest of the potato is still safe. "It's just you don't want to eat the sprout or the area directly around the sprout," she adds.