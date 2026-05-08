The Popular Farmers Market Find That Will Transform Your Quesadillas

Farmers markets are a wonderful way to explore local produce, find new-to-you ingredients, and come away with plenty of inspiration for your own culinary creativity. Though a relatively simple dish, quesadillas can come alive with a few thoughtful additions and adjustments, as far as how you cook them and what fillings you use. If you happen to spot squash blossoms at a farmers market, it's a great idea to pick them up to make squash blossom quesadillas at home.

These yellow flowers typically come from zucchini, summer squash, and some winter squash. Depending on the crop's productivity and the season, you may find male or female squash blossoms at the farmers market. When browsing, you can easily identify either one: male blossoms will contain pollen and a long stamen, while females do not and have a thicker base. Squash blossoms require minimal prep before cooking, with the option to remove the stamen to avoid a bitter taste.

Be sure to ask the farmers market vendor for more information and recommendations regarding the blossoms. It takes no more than four or five blossoms to make the ultimate quesadillas. With a handful of blossoms, a couple of tortillas, and grated Cotija cheese, the addition of light floral and squash flavors will elevate your quesadillas with ease.