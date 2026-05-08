The Popular Farmers Market Find That Will Transform Your Quesadillas
Farmers markets are a wonderful way to explore local produce, find new-to-you ingredients, and come away with plenty of inspiration for your own culinary creativity. Though a relatively simple dish, quesadillas can come alive with a few thoughtful additions and adjustments, as far as how you cook them and what fillings you use. If you happen to spot squash blossoms at a farmers market, it's a great idea to pick them up to make squash blossom quesadillas at home.
These yellow flowers typically come from zucchini, summer squash, and some winter squash. Depending on the crop's productivity and the season, you may find male or female squash blossoms at the farmers market. When browsing, you can easily identify either one: male blossoms will contain pollen and a long stamen, while females do not and have a thicker base. Squash blossoms require minimal prep before cooking, with the option to remove the stamen to avoid a bitter taste.
Be sure to ask the farmers market vendor for more information and recommendations regarding the blossoms. It takes no more than four or five blossoms to make the ultimate quesadillas. With a handful of blossoms, a couple of tortillas, and grated Cotija cheese, the addition of light floral and squash flavors will elevate your quesadillas with ease.
Preparing squash blossom quesadillas
Popular in central Mexico, where they are known as "quesadillas de flor de calabaza," squash blossom quesadillas are a delightful treat that you can make on your own at home, provided you have the right ingredients. These summertime flowers tend to be offered earlier in the season, so keep a keen eye out and don't be afraid to ask your local farmers to better gauge availability.
Before preparing the quesadillas, lightly clean the blossoms and set them aside. Then start by dicing onion, garlic, poblano pepper, and any other veggie add-ins you might like (mushrooms would be good here), and add them to an oiled or buttered pan on the stovetop. Once the onions become translucent, you can add the squash blossoms, using chicken or veggie stock to deglaze the pan before adding cilantro and seasonings, and cooking until the squash blossoms wilt.
Once the filling is prepared, lay out your tortillas and layer them with Cotija cheese, or your favorite store-bought brand of shredded Mexican blend cheese, and spoon the squash blossom mixture on top. Cooked until the tortillas are brown, you can serve the quesadillas with your choice of salsa fresca, sour cream, or a side of rice and beans. The next time you're browsing a local farmers market, you'll jump at the chance to buy ingredients for a mouthwatering batch of squash blossom quesadillas.