Do Squash Blossoms Need To Be Prepped Before Cooking? We Asked An Expert

Do you find squash blossoms a little intimidating? If you've never cooked them before, you might not be sure how to approach them. Lots of people grow squash and zucchini in their garden and get to experience these beautiful, bright yellow flowers through the summer and into the fall, but rarely do much with them. They can be used in many delicious ways, so it's worth giving them a try if you have some handy or can buy them at your local market. And they're easier to cook than you think.

We talked to Justine Doiron, who's partnering with Nature Made on a HelloFresh meal kit, about the best way to prepare squash blossoms. "Squash blossoms are a great ingredient because they need no prep," she told us. "I pull mine right off the plant and give them a quick clean, then store them in damp paper towels in the fridge."

That's good news if you grow your own squash, but what if you don't have any in your garden? Doiron has a tip for buying them at the market. "I personally like buying medium-sized squash blossoms, which I find hold their shape better than large ones, whose petals can get a little flimsy," she said. "The best thing to look for is wilting petals, those squash blossoms have probably been off the plant for a few days and aren't going to be the best ones to use."