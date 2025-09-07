Do Squash Blossoms Need To Be Prepped Before Cooking? We Asked An Expert
Do you find squash blossoms a little intimidating? If you've never cooked them before, you might not be sure how to approach them. Lots of people grow squash and zucchini in their garden and get to experience these beautiful, bright yellow flowers through the summer and into the fall, but rarely do much with them. They can be used in many delicious ways, so it's worth giving them a try if you have some handy or can buy them at your local market. And they're easier to cook than you think.
We talked to Justine Doiron, who's partnering with Nature Made on a HelloFresh meal kit, about the best way to prepare squash blossoms. "Squash blossoms are a great ingredient because they need no prep," she told us. "I pull mine right off the plant and give them a quick clean, then store them in damp paper towels in the fridge."
That's good news if you grow your own squash, but what if you don't have any in your garden? Doiron has a tip for buying them at the market. "I personally like buying medium-sized squash blossoms, which I find hold their shape better than large ones, whose petals can get a little flimsy," she said. "The best thing to look for is wilting petals, those squash blossoms have probably been off the plant for a few days and aren't going to be the best ones to use."
Using your squash blossoms
Cooking squash blossoms is probably easier than you think. Whether you want to stuff them with crab rangoon for a savory appetizer or make a squash blossom ricotta pie, they add both variety and a touch of elegance. They're also an eye-catching addition if you plan on having guests over. Use them as a garnish, a fried appetizer, or in soups and salads.
Doiron has her own favorites that she recommends. "You absolutely must try them in quesadillas," she told us. "It's very traditional in Central America and supremely delicious. I also like making zucchini fritti and scattering the squash blossoms on top. They are also pretty delicious thrown into pasta."
If you have a fresh bunch of squash blossoms, you can remove the stamen or pistil from inside the flower. That's the part with the pollen. You don't have to, but some people find them bitter. Cleaning them is very easy. Just give them a quick rinse in cold water to make sure there's no debris or insects hiding inside, and that's all there is to it.
Squash blossoms are very delicate, so you will need to use them quickly. They only last for two or three days in the fridge. After that, they wilt and shrivel, sometimes developing a slimy coating or drying out depending on how they're stored. Ideally, you should use them the same day you get them to ensure maximum freshness. Layer them with paper towels, as Doiron recommended, to extend their freshness if you need to store them for a day or two, and make sure they stay cool.