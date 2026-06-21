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Getting fancy in the kitchen doesn't have to be a difficult task, it just has to be intentional with a little creativity. This bourbon glazed grilled carrots recipe is the kind of side dish that exudes elevated vibes, but in reality, it's made using very simple ingredients. This dish features carrots that are lightly charred on the outside and tender on the inside, with a buttery caramelized sweetness that makes every bite delicious. The two-step braising technique gives the carrots a head-start on tenderizing and a chance to infuse the flavors of butter and bourbon. Brown sugar is a key player here, which cooks down and creates the thick and glossy bourbon-infused glaze to coat the carrots when they are golden, fresh off the grill pan.

These carrots are lovely alongside some sort of protein on the grill or even with a hearty sandwich. They come together in about a half an hour, and can even be made ahead and warmed up before serving for added convenience. Perfect for those high-end meals and those weeknight ones, these bourbon glazed carrots prove that even the simplest of veggies can get a makeover without too much fuss.