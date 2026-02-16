Why A More Expensive Air Fryer Isn't Always The Better Choice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to air fryers, there are dozens of styles, models, and brands from which to choose, in prices that range from $25 to $300 and up. So, how do we decide which air fryer to buy? That's going to depend on how much and for what purpose you intend to use it. There's a wide range of air fryers that work well for many different purposes, and according to appliance review experts, expensive doesn't always equal better.

There are many reasons for you to consider less expensive choices rather than spring for the Lamborghini of air fryers, especially if it's your first purchase of this popular kitchen appliance. One reason is that these devices are simple by design. They use basic electric heating coils and a fan to blow hot air inside the cooking chamber, which "fries" the food. So if your aim is to simply fry, crisp up, or reheat your food, there's little need for precision control and convection settings.

What you want to look for in a budget-friendly air fryer is power. Obviously, the more power they have, the better they will cook, but a higher price doesn't always equal higher power. Most air fryers are between 1,200 and 1,800 watts; however, some of the smaller, less expensive models have up to 1,500 watts of power, which is perfect for most air frying tasks. A basic pod-style air fryer will set you back around $70 to $80 and will perform just as well as a more expensive model.