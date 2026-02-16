Why A More Expensive Air Fryer Isn't Always The Better Choice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to air fryers, there are dozens of styles, models, and brands from which to choose, in prices that range from $25 to $300 and up. So, how do we decide which air fryer to buy? That's going to depend on how much and for what purpose you intend to use it. There's a wide range of air fryers that work well for many different purposes, and according to appliance review experts, expensive doesn't always equal better.
There are many reasons for you to consider less expensive choices rather than spring for the Lamborghini of air fryers, especially if it's your first purchase of this popular kitchen appliance. One reason is that these devices are simple by design. They use basic electric heating coils and a fan to blow hot air inside the cooking chamber, which "fries" the food. So if your aim is to simply fry, crisp up, or reheat your food, there's little need for precision control and convection settings.
What you want to look for in a budget-friendly air fryer is power. Obviously, the more power they have, the better they will cook, but a higher price doesn't always equal higher power. Most air fryers are between 1,200 and 1,800 watts; however, some of the smaller, less expensive models have up to 1,500 watts of power, which is perfect for most air frying tasks. A basic pod-style air fryer will set you back around $70 to $80 and will perform just as well as a more expensive model.
Budget-friendly air fryers can be versatile and reliable
If you're cooking for one or two people, a pod-style air fryer with a basket capacity between four and six quarts will do the job nicely. Most of these hover under $100 or slightly above, and lots of times you can find them on sale. According to reputable reviews and Tasting Table's experts, the Chefman TurboFry, the Ninja 4-in-1 Pro 5-quart, and the Gourmia 6-quart air fryers are standouts in this category.
The Chefman is credited with great results for crispy items like your classic fries and chicken wings, but you could try less common things like air fryer falafels, for instance. If you're looking for versatility, the Gourmia roasts, bakes, broils, and dehydrates, aside from air frying, and has a larger capacity to perhaps cook an air fryer breakfast for up to four people.
For a more complete option, the Cosori 9-in-1 TurboBlaze is also recommended, and it has the advantage of even more functions, a larger basket where you could roast a whole chicken or a whole sea bass for dinner, and boasts a safe ceramic non-stick coating, which is a plus to some users.
If you're looking to replace your toaster oven or slow cooker with a multi-purpose air fryer that performs some of these tasks, you will naturally pay more than you would for a simple air fryer. But if you need a reliable, easy-to-clean, space-saving solution to add convenience in your kitchen, buying an air fryer under $100 seems to make sense.