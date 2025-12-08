The Best And Worst Air Fryers To Buy, According To Reviews

We wanted to stick to one air fryer per brand for this list. However, Ninja had a few strong candidates to be included, such as the compact Ninja CRISPi Pro. The brand has been at the forefront of air fryers since they boomed in popularity, and for good reason. This model is excellent for families or anyone who does a large volume of cooking. With a 10-quart capacity and two independent frying baskets, it provides a high level of versatility. This "DualZone" technology allows you to cook two different foods in completely different ways, diversifying the number of great air fryer recipes you can make. Conversely, its "Match Cook" allows you to copy settings for those foods that have the same requirements.

As for the reviews, they are overwhelmingly positive. Many praise the features we showcased above, with plenty of others praising its usability. With a lot of useful gadgets and appliances, the results can be good, but cleaning them can be a mess. That is praised here too, with users not only mentioning how easy it is to clean but also how quiet it is. It seems that poor reviews are due to bad luck rather than anything that suggests an overall trend. In contrast, one reviewer called it the most reliable product they'd ever had. If you have the counter space and want to get a larger air fryer, you'll love the convenience and flexibility of this Ninja model.

Purchase the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart DualZone Air Fryer on Amazon for $129.95.