Review: The Ninja CRISPi Pro Delivers Power, Versatility, And Convenience In One Small Package

Air fryers are nearly as ubiquitous in the average kitchen as microwaves or ovens are nowadays, and as such, there's no shortage of air fryer options on the market. If you've even so much as pondered the idea of purchasing an air fryer, there's a good chance that Ninja is a brand you've stumbled across. Ninja offers a whole slew of small kitchen appliances, and of those varied offerings, you'll find air fryers aplenty. Ranging from dual-basket air fryers to compact ones, Ninja is something of a pioneer in the air fryer game, and this sentiment is further proven by the brand's latest offering, the Ninja CRISPi Pro.

Right off the bat, it's easy to see how the CRISPi Pro looks a little different than your average air fryer. It has a glass basket and overall sleek design, along with a rather simple control panel limited to a few buttons and a knob. But does the air fryer operate quite as seamlessly as its appearance would suggest? That's the question that I set out to answer here in my Ninja CRISPi Pro review.

To adequately test the air fryer, I put all six of its supposed functions — air fry, max crisp, recrisp, roast, bake/proof, and dehydrate — to the test, cooking various foods in the appliance to see how they turned out. In this review, I'll cover the general specs of the Ninja CRISPi Pro, its price point, what foods you could cook in it, how well each of the functions work, and conclude with final thoughts about the product and whether I think it's worth purchasing.