13 Ninja Small Kitchen Appliances You Didn't Know You Needed In Your Life

Chances are good that you've seen a few Ninja small appliances. Perhaps you even own one of the company's highly-rated air fryers or have wandered around looking for small kitchen appliances to buy at Costco and found a few more hidden treasures. However, the Ninja small appliances that you've heard of likely only scratch the surface of what the company has to offer. With products such as an indoor grill, a juicer, and even an ice cream maker, Ninja has some impressive and exciting options that you might just decide deserve a spot in your kitchen — or even a more permanent spot on the countertop.
Ahead, you'll find some of the best Ninja small appliances that you didn't know you needed — until now. As we selected the products for this list, we looked for products that were highly reviewed by customers. We only selected products that had a high star rating (at least four stars) that were backed by at least hundreds of customer reviews (many of these products have been reviewed by several thousand users).
Several Ninja small appliances are highly reviewed, so to narrow down these selections further, we also thought about the overall usefulness of each product, looking for options that would deliver the greatest benefit to our readers. Some of these products offer great versatility with different cooking modes and functions, while others provide value by simplifying one's time in the kitchen, making it possible to create delicious treats or help users cook large meals without the need to turn on the oven.
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven
The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Pro XL Air Fry Oven offers eight different functions, allowing for versatile uses in the kitchen. You can use it to air fry, air roast, broil, bake, toast, and more. It is generously sized to cook portions for multiple people (it can accommodate up to a 5-pound chicken, for example) and takes only 90 seconds to preheat. With these features, it might be a good fit for families who are looking for a solution to get dinner to the table quickly after a busy day of work, school, and/or sports practices.
In their write-ups, several users highlight how much time they're able to save thanks to it and its quick preheat time. The large capacity, combined with the cooking performance, is something else users mention. They like being able to cook large batches of food, and having them turn out crisp, juicy, and delicious. Several also mention the money-saving benefits of this model, since it allows them to cook food without wasting energy by running the oven.
Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
Whether you're looking to make healthy green smoothies, frozen margaritas, or creamy homemade milkshakes, you might want to take a look at the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender. Ice and frozen fruits are no challenge for its powerful 1,000-watt motor and Total Crushing Technology. If you're looking to be able to blend delicious concoctions to share with friends and family, you might find this model a better fit than many others on the market. The capacity of many of these models caps out at about 64 ounces. This Ninja blender, on the other hand, offers a 72-ounce capacity to help you make larger batches of your favorite blended drinks.
With tens of thousands of reviews and a high average star rating, this countertop blender from Ninja is a customer favorite. Reviewers praise its power, noting its ability to deliver smooth and flavorful smoothies and other blended drinks. In their write-ups, several customers also mention the large capacity, sharing that it works well for serving a family or to use when entertaining.
Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker
While many coffee makers on the market only make it possible to brew either a full pot or a single cup of hot or iced coffee, the Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker delivers customized creations every time. There are four brew style options — classic, rich, over ice, and cold brew. In addition to customizing the drink type you prepare, you can also customize the quantity. You can brew individual servings (from a small cup to an extra-large travel mug) and carafes (quarter, half, or full). This coffee maker doesn't require any pods, even for single-serving beverages, so it could be a good choice for those who want to cut back on plastic waste.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this coffee maker from Ninja a four- or five-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with its performance and quality. Many share that the coffee they brew offers the right balance of strength and flavor. Others say that they appreciate the different brew size options and the flexibility that they provide. However, a few users did share that their machine often leaks as they're trying to brew coffee.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
If you've been on the fence about whether to buy an ice cream maker, the Ninja CREAMi offers frosty euphoria and might be something you want to add to your kitchen. With it, you can create customized frozen treats to match your flavor preferences and dietary restrictions. The ice cream maker has seven programs that you can use to make different frozen treats, such as ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbets, and smoothie bowls, making it a much more versatile pick than most other ice cream makers on the market that only allow you to prepare ice cream.
By and large, reviews for the Ninja CREAMi are highly positive. Customers share that they've been able to make some delicious ice cream creations using ingredients that they can control and that match any specific dietary restrictions that they may have. While many acknowledge that this is a pricey appliance, they find that its versatility over other models and the overall value that it adds to their life (and taste buds) make it worth the cost.
Ninja SLUSHi
Chill out on a hot day with a refreshing beverage from the Ninja SLUSHi. The small appliance uses various temperature and texture controls to turn any beverage into a frozen masterpiece, without the need for any added ice. The added ice in other frozen treat makers has the potential to dilute the flavor of your ingredients. The machine offers a large capacity, making it possible to turn up to 64 ounces of liquid into tasty treats. Just keep in mind that the temperature and other characteristics of the starting liquid will impact how long you'll have to wait for that frozen deliciousness.
If you take some time to read through customer reviews for the Ninja SLUSHi, it will become clear that most reviewers think very highly of it. Several share that they are impressed with the overall performance and functionality of the machine. They love being able to make a frozen drink in just a few minutes from any beverage of their liking.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
If you've been holding off on getting into the air fryer game, the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer offers a great way to jump in with both feet. Ninja makes several air fryer models. This one presents a great starting point — it is reasonably priced and still offers a 4-quart capacity to help you cook a range of items (for example, it can hold a full, 2-pound bag of french fries). It can also do more than simply air fry. You can also reheat, roast, and dehydrate food items as you learn how to take advantage of all the top air fryer hacks.
Customers consistently give this Ninja air fryer a high rating. The results it delivers are one of the features that many highlight in their reviews. They shared that foods come out perfectly crisp. Other reviewers explain that the air fryer is very easy to use — even for those who haven't had an air fryer before — with its intuitive digital controls. Many users also focus their write-ups on how quickly it cooks food, simplifying their time in the kitchen.
Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker
With two levels of cooking, the Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker has the potential to be a true game-changer in your kitchen. You can find other air fryers and countertop ovens with two levels of cooking, but many of these don't allow you to set different temperatures and cooking functions for each level. The top level uses air fry technology to cook foods quickly and leave them crisp and delicious, while the bottom layer uses heated steam to retain moisture and juices when cooking rice, pasta, and more.
Most customers were impressed enough with this multicooker that they gave it a four- or five-star rating. Users rave about its versatility and how they are able to cook such a wide range of foods in it. Many note that they use it every day (or even multiple times a day) because it works so much better than their oven or toaster oven. However, this large capacity does come with the trade-off of a larger footprint that takes up more countertop space, so keep that in mind when deciding if this will be a good fit (literally) for your kitchen.
Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker
Take just one look at the Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker, and you'll notice its unique design. Unlike other waffle makers, this model stands vertically, and you pour the batter of your choice — such as your favorite buttermilk Belgian waffle recipe — in through an opening on the top. The appliance even remains upright as the waffle cooks. Once it has finished cooking, you simply need to pull down the front, and your waffle will be ready and waiting for you. This unique design offers several benefits — from a cleaner countertop with less splatter and leaking to a smaller footprint that takes up less countertop and cabinet space.
If you take a look at the customer reviews, it is easy to see why this is one of the best waffle makers. The vast majority of reviewers gave it a four- or five-star rating, with many praising the design of the unit. They appreciate that the vertical design cuts down on how much countertop space is taken while also reducing the mess that typically comes with preparing waffles. Users are like that they're able to customize how dark and crispy each waffle gets thanks to the five shade settings.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill
Whether you don't have space outside for a grill, aren't comfortable cooking over an open flame, or want something that you can use year-round, you might find the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill to be a good fit for your needs. This model uses cyclonic grilling technology to help ensure each item is cooked to perfection, complete with those irresistible grill marks. There are plenty of other indoor grills on the market. But, most of them only function as a grill. This Ninja appliance, on the other hand, enables you to grill, air crisp, bake, roast, and dehydrate.
According to the high percentage of four- and five-star reviews, this indoor electric grill from Ninja looks to be a solid pick. Customers appreciate the versatility of the appliance. They like that they can use it for more than simply grilling burgers. Other reviewers share that this appliance offers fast cooking times, giving them more time in the day to take care of other tasks.
Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer
The Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer might be for you if you've been looking to harness the benefits associated with cold-pressed juice. It is designed with simplicity in mind, with only two settings: start/stop and reverse. With its powerful motor, you don't need to do much pre-chopping of your produce. Thanks to the NeverClog design, you also won't need to worry about backups. One feature that differentiates this model from many other juicers is the ability to adjust the level of pulp in each glass based on your preferences. Each purchase comes with two interchangeable pulp filters for less pulp or lots of pulp.
Many customers who were on the hunt for the best juicer feel that they were able to find just what they were looking for with this model from Ninja. Several share their satisfaction with the quality and the taste of the juice they're able to prepare with this machine. They find it to be very smooth and flavorful. Many reviewers also mention that the relatively quiet operation of this model was a nice surprise.
Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO
The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO can take the place of up to 14 small appliances and cooking tools in your kitchen, making it a very versatile addition to your kitchen. You can use it as a slow cooker, a nonstick pot, a cast iron skillet, a steamer, a stock pot, a roasting pan, a bread maker, a Dutch oven, and more. One feature that sets this model apart from other slow cookers is the integrated heating elements that make it possible to sear ingredients directly in the cooking pot. The cooking pot is also heat-safe to 500 degrees. Unlike other slow cookers that require you to transfer your recipe to a separate baking pan, if you want it to crisp up, you can just lift the pot and place it directly into the oven.
If you ask customers what they think of this model, be prepared to hear a lot of positive feedback. Reviewers are, overall, very pleased with the performance of the Foodie PossibleCooker PRO. Several highlight its versatility, which makes it possible for them to perform a variety of cooking functions with just a single small appliance. One specific feature that many mention in their reviews is the searing function. They find it saves time and prevents additional dirty dishes when they're preparing soups, stews, or slow-cooker recipes.
Ninja Hand Mixer
The Ninja Hand Mixer system is another cooking tool designed with versatility in mind. It's one of the best hand mixers, thanks to its 750-peak-watt motor, five mixing speeds, and EasyGlide beaters designed to keep batter light by incorporating more air into it. Beyond working as a hand mixer, this small appliance also comes with a 9-inch blending arm that doubles as an immersion blender. With it, you can blend drinks, soups, and more in the included 3-cup vessel or your pot or mixing bowl. The attachments are also all dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
The majority of reviewers have given the Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System a high, four or five-star rating. One of the features mentioned in several reviews is the unit's power. Customers note that because of this power, they're able to easily blend through different ingredients for a variety of recipes. Users also appreciate the overall functionality and design, as well as the option to switch between a hand mixer and an immersion blender.
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
If you want a pressure cooker that will go above and beyond the standard functions of many models, then the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker might be for you. In addition to working as a pressure cooker, it can also help crisp up foods to deliver deliciously addictive meals. Unlike many other pressure cookers, you can choose from functions such as air fry, air crisp, sous vide, and dehydrate. This model also has a generous 8-quart capacity, so you can cook meals to serve larger groups — it is large enough to accommodate a chicken weighing up to 7 pounds.
Reviews for this pressure cooker from Ninja are overwhelmingly positive. Some mention that its performance exceeded their expectations, highlighting how crisp and moist foods turn out when cooked in it. Several customers also rave about how much time this small appliance saves them in the kitchen. They note that they are able to prepare meals quickly using many of the settings, including pressure-cook, air fryer, and steaming.
Methodology
To help us curate this list of some of the best and most impressive Ninja small appliances, we considered a wide range of criteria. Two of the key features we looked at were functionality and versatility. We feel that many readers will benefit from keeping many of these appliances on their countertops due to their potential to improve their time in the kitchen or to make their day more enjoyable. From countertop ovens that offer multiple cooking functions to cook different types of foods to frozen drinks and treat makers that can help you entertain or just relax after a long day, the Ninja small appliances that we selected have a lot to offer.
Additionally, each of our selections is backed by more than just our personal opinions about their overall value. We carefully evaluated customer reviews when compiling this list as well, only choosing highly rated products with feedback from multiple users. Each of our picks has a minimum rating of four stars with feedback from several hundred — if not thousands or even tens of thousands — reviewers.