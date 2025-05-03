13 Ninja Small Kitchen Appliances You Didn't Know You Needed In Your Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are good that you've seen a few Ninja small appliances. Perhaps you even own one of the company's highly-rated air fryers or have wandered around looking for small kitchen appliances to buy at Costco and found a few more hidden treasures. However, the Ninja small appliances that you've heard of likely only scratch the surface of what the company has to offer. With products such as an indoor grill, a juicer, and even an ice cream maker, Ninja has some impressive and exciting options that you might just decide deserve a spot in your kitchen — or even a more permanent spot on the countertop.

Ahead, you'll find some of the best Ninja small appliances that you didn't know you needed — until now. As we selected the products for this list, we looked for products that were highly reviewed by customers. We only selected products that had a high star rating (at least four stars) that were backed by at least hundreds of customer reviews (many of these products have been reviewed by several thousand users).

Several Ninja small appliances are highly reviewed, so to narrow down these selections further, we also thought about the overall usefulness of each product, looking for options that would deliver the greatest benefit to our readers. Some of these products offer great versatility with different cooking modes and functions, while others provide value by simplifying one's time in the kitchen, making it possible to create delicious treats or help users cook large meals without the need to turn on the oven.