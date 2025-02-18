12 Best Hand Mixers, According To Reviews

Whether you're planning an afternoon of baking or need to whip up the best mashed potatoes to serve with dinner, you might want to take a look at the Handy Mix Scraper from Breville. This innovative mixer comes with three different accessory options (two scraper beaters, two dough hooks, and two balloon whisks). Breville's Beater IQ Technology allows it to detect which attachment is in use, and then will automatically calibrate the small appliance to ensure the optimal speed to match. It also offers nine different speed settings (plus a boost option) for optimal customization to match the demands of each recipe you're preparing. Each scraper has a rubber coating to minimize that annoying rubbing sound when it hits against the side of the bowl while also ensuring that all of the ingredients are scraped from the edges of the bowl for optimal integration.

Advertisement

This is another pick that comes highly recommended by customers. Thousands of reviewers have awarded it with a four- or five-star rating. One feature that many customers are impressed by is the power of the appliance. They appreciate the nine speed settings, and find that they are able to mix a variety of ingredients types with ease. Other customers like the small additions that Breville added to the design of this model, such as the LED light to illuminate the mixing bowl as they work and the storage container that snaps onto the base to hold all of the accessories and the cord when the appliance isn't being used.

Purchase the Breville the Handy Mix Scraper at Amazon for $129.95.