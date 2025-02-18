12 Best Hand Mixers, According To Reviews
A reliable hand mixer is a must-have for every kitchen. Whether you're whipping up a box of cake mix, making banana bread from scratch, or making your grandmother's famous mashed potatoes, these small kitchen appliances can come in very handy. Their beaters rotate quickly, ensuring all of your ingredients are properly incorporated. Even if you like using a stand mixer for more involved baking tasks, such as kneading bread dough, you'll still want to have a hand mixer available. They are lightweight, easy to grab, and allow for greater portability than clunkier stand mixers.
If you're in the market for a new stand mixer, however, it is easy to become overwhelmed by all the available brands and models. We've rounded up a list of some of the top options based on customer reviews to help you narrow down your decision. In addition to considering the ratings real customers gave each of these picks, we also looked closely at the performance, included features, and overall functionality of each pick. You'll find a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this article. In the meantime, read on to decide which of these top-rated hand mixers will be the ideal addition to your kitchen.
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
This KitchenAid Hand Mixer offers a thoughtful design to help you whip up a variety of recipes with ease. It has five speed settings to meet the varying demands of different cooking and baking tasks — from a high speed for making whipped cream to a lower speed when recipes call for folding the ingredients instead of beating them. This mixer offers easy-to-use controls; simply turn on the mixer and then use your thumb to slide the knob and adjust its speed. A few additional features of this model include the ability to lock the cord on either side of the mixer to match the direction you're working from, the comfortable, soft-grip handle, and the easy-to-use beater-ejector button. With more than 10 color options, you can even choose the perfect look to coordinate with your kitchen's decor scheme.
This popular mixer from KitchenAid has thousands of reviews, with the majority of customers giving it a four- or five-star rating. Many of these reviewers praise it for being very easy to use and maneuver around a bowl of ingredients. Most are satisfied with the varying speed settings and find that it does a good job of thoroughly mixing the ingredients for the recipes they are preparing. The color options are another theme mentioned across reviews, with customers noting their satisfaction in being able to choose a mixer that is as attractive as it is functional.
Purchase the KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer at Amazon for $54.95.
Breville the Handy Mix Scraper
Whether you're planning an afternoon of baking or need to whip up the best mashed potatoes to serve with dinner, you might want to take a look at the Handy Mix Scraper from Breville. This innovative mixer comes with three different accessory options (two scraper beaters, two dough hooks, and two balloon whisks). Breville's Beater IQ Technology allows it to detect which attachment is in use, and then will automatically calibrate the small appliance to ensure the optimal speed to match. It also offers nine different speed settings (plus a boost option) for optimal customization to match the demands of each recipe you're preparing. Each scraper has a rubber coating to minimize that annoying rubbing sound when it hits against the side of the bowl while also ensuring that all of the ingredients are scraped from the edges of the bowl for optimal integration.
This is another pick that comes highly recommended by customers. Thousands of reviewers have awarded it with a four- or five-star rating. One feature that many customers are impressed by is the power of the appliance. They appreciate the nine speed settings, and find that they are able to mix a variety of ingredients types with ease. Other customers like the small additions that Breville added to the design of this model, such as the LED light to illuminate the mixing bowl as they work and the storage container that snaps onto the base to hold all of the accessories and the cord when the appliance isn't being used.
Purchase the Breville the Handy Mix Scraper at Amazon for $129.95.
Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer
The Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer is another top-rated option to consider. It may also be a good fit for those who don't need all the bells and whistles and are looking for a more budget-friendly pick. The mixer comes with two beater attachments and one whisk attachment to help you prepare a variety of recipes. It has a 250-watt motor and offers six speed settings to allow you to cream butter and sugar, whip egg whites for meringues, and gently incorporate chocolate chips or nuts into a cookie recipe. When you need a little extra power to mix sticky or thick ingredients, simply press the burst button to get that extra oomph you need. The mixer also comes with a plastic storage container that clips to its base, keeping all the ingredients together so they don't get lost in a drawer.
Tens of thousands of customers have taken the time to review this hand mixer, with an overwhelming majority of them giving it either a four- or five-star rating. Many of these customers are impressed with how easy the mixer is to use. They appreciate its sliding dial that lets them switch between different speed settings as they mix. Several reviewers also peg this model as an excellent value for the money. Despite its lower price point, they still find that it performs well and meets their needs.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer at Amazon for $21.99.
BLACK DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer With Turbo Boost
This six-speed hand mixer from BLACK+DECKER offers a lot of features, which make it another customer favorite. It comes with five attachments — two wire beaters, two dough hooks, and one whisk — to make quick work of all of your mixing, beating, and kneading needs. In addition to the six speed settings, this hand mixer also has a turbo boost button. By pressing it, the speed will automatically increase to the fastest option to save you time and increase its efficiency. A few other features worth mentioning include the storage case for the mixer and its attachment, the heel and bowl rest to prevent it from tipping over when you take a break from mixing, and the eject button to easily remove the attachments.
This hand mixer has collected several thousand four- and five-star reviews from customers, indicating the overall satisfaction of the majority of users. Several of these reviewers are pleased with the mixer's lower cost combined with its performance, citing it as a great value. Others appreciate the extra attachments that come with the mixer, increasing its functionality and versatility in their kitchens.
Purchase the BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer With Turbo Boost at Amazon for $25.19.
Ninja Hand Mixer
This Ninja Hand Mixer is a versatile pick that you might want to consider. In addition to working as a hand mixer — with five blending speeds and both beater and whisk attachment options — it also doubles as an immersion blender. The motor detaches from the handle portion of the mixer and can be attached to the 9-inch stainless steel blending arm. There are two different blending speeds to help you achieve the results you're looking for with each recipe. In addition to the mixer and attachment, a blending vessel with a 3-cup capacity is included to help you craft delicious concoctions.
Customers have a lot of positive things to say about this hand mixer and immersion blender; the majority of them have given it a four- or five-star rating. Several reviewers praise its versatility, appreciating the ability to easily switch between using it as a hand mixer and an immersion blender. Users are also impressed by the power the tool delivers, noting that it meets their mixing and blending needs well.
Purchase the Ninja Hand Mixer at Amazon for $99.95.
DASH SmartStore Compact Hand Mixer
If space is at a premium in your kitchen, finding products that offer innovative storage solutions can make a difference. The DASH SmartStore Compact Hand Mixer's design makes it a top choice for those who need to conserve every inch of storage space possible. Unlike other models that have a clunky base to hold the attachments — or no integrated storage solutions — this model has an integrated spot to hold the beaters within its design. After cleaning them, just pop them into place right below the handle. Not only does this save space, but it also helps ensure that you can always find the beaters when you need them. The mixer offers three speed settings, weighs only slightly more than 2 pounds, and is available in four color/finish options.
Most customers who purchased this hand mixer are pleased with its performance. Many note that they appreciate its compact size and integrated beater storage that ensures the appliance is ready for use when they need it. Others shared that it delivers a good amount of power, especially considering how small it is. With these features and its relatively low price, many reviewers also say that it is a great value for the money.
Purchase the DASH SmartStore Compact Hand Mixer at Amazon for $19.99.
Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Make a perfect birthday cake, whip up smooth and creamy mashed potatoes, or cream the butter and sugar for your favorite cookie recipe with the Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer. It features a top slide control to allow you to easily increase the speed, decrease the speed, or turn the mixer off. This model also features a swiveling cord, making it easy to work at the most comfortable angle when beating ingredients in a mixing bowl. Each purchase also includes a spatula and a recipe book to give you some inspiration.
The majority of reviewers gave this model a four- or five-star rating. Many praise it for being straightforward and easy to use. Several also comment on its durability, sharing that it is a quality product that is designed to last. One other feature that several reviewers mention is the overall value for the money, given the low cost and reliable performance.
Purchase the Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer at Amazon for $39.95.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer
KitchenAid may be known for making some of the best stand mixers, but they also offer some top-quality hand mixers to consider. If you're looking for an upgraded model, then this nine-speed digital hand mixer is one option you might want to take a look at. With the range of speed options, this versatile product can help you with everything from folding in ingredients to quickly beating whipping cream and honey to making a delectable honey whipped cream. The cord can be locked into either side of the base to help you work from different angles. A few other features include the soft grip handle to minimize fatigue as you work, the button to eject the beaters with ease, and the five color options.
If you ask most customers about this product, the vast majority of them will say that they recommend it. Reviewers praised the quality of this model, explaining that it feels very durable and works well. They also like that it has nine speed settings, which is more than what many other brands offer. Several also like how easy it is to switch between speed settings using a single finger.
Purchase the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer at Amazon for $99.99.
OVENTE Portable 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer
This hand mixer from OVENTE offers a 150-watt motor with five speed settings to help you adjust the rate that the beaters spin based on what you are preparing. It is designed to be comfortable to hold with an ergonomic design that allows you to easily switch between speeds when you're in the middle of mixing a recipe. Once you're finished combining the ingredients for a recipe, use the beater eject button to easily remove them. To keep the beaters clean and easy to find the next time you need them, you can store them in the included snap-on case that attaches to the base of the beater.
With thousands of reviews, most of which are for four or five stars, this OVENTE hand mixer comes highly recommended. The compact size is one feature that several reviewers mentioned in their write-ups. They find it easy to store the mixer and like that it comes with an attachable container to keep the beaters with it. Reviewers also find that the controls on this model are simple to use as they're mixing a recipe. In all, many users cite this as a good value for the money. It is relatively inexpensive and performs as expected.
Purchase the OVENTE Portable 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer at Amazon for $16.99.
Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer
This Hamilton Beach Professional hand mixer can make an attractive and functional addition to your kitchen. It is available in four different color options — mint, black, red and chrome, and white — to allow each user to find the right fit for their personal preferences. Each option offers five speed settings to help you incorporate your ingredients according to the specific directions of each recipe. When you need just that little bit of oomph, you can press the "Burst" button at any of the levels to increase the beater's speed. This model also comes with a snap-on container to hold the whisk and two beaters that come with each purchase.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this hand mixer. And, overwhelming, the reviews they have left for it are very positive. One feature that several appreciate is that the beaters start slowly before advancing to their full speed. This, they feel, helps prevent ingredients from splattering around the bowl and ensures that they are better combined. The power is another feature that many comment on, noting that it is able to help thoroughly mix ingredients to make sure each recipe turns out as desired.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer at Amazon for $37.99.
Yomelo 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer
With its nine speed settings, this hand mixer from Yomelo gives you even greater control when beating cake mix, whipping up mashed potatoes, or making meringues. Even when you select a higher speed, the beaters still start rotating slowly to avoid sending flour, powdered sugar, or other ingredients flying out of the bowl. The mixer offers an easy-to-use control panel with buttons to adjust the speed, start or pause the mixer, or boost it up to the highest speed instantly. The digital display lets you identify the current speed setting. This hand mixer comes with two flat beaters, two dough hooks, one net whisk, and a storage box that clips to its underside to hold all the attachments.
According to the high reviews customers have given it, most agree that this is a solid choice for those looking for a new hand mixer. Many positive comments center around the mixer's speed settings. Customers like that there are so many different options. They also appreciate that the beaters start slowly before reaching the desired speed. The attractive appearance and color choices are another common theme across reviews. Users share that they are happy with the modern design and color that they chose and find it to be a good fit for their kitchen.
Purchase the Yomelo 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer at Amazon for $31.98.
Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer
The Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer comes with three different attachment types, making it a versatile addition to the kitchen. These attachments include two beaters and two dough hooks, which are more standard across various models. However, what sets this product aparat is the included chopper. It has a 2-cup capacity and connects to the head of the mixer, making it easier to chop nuts, cookies, and other items that your recipe calls for. The mixer offers an ergonomic design, keeping your hands from getting too fatigued as you're mixing a favorite cornbread recipe or a box of brownie mix. All of the attachments are dishwasher-safe, and the mixer itself is fully sealed to keep cleanup as quick and easy as possible.
Most customers are impressed by this hand mixer. It has a majority of four- and five-star ratings from several hundred reviewers. The versatility of the mixer is one feature that many customers appreciate. They find that the included chopper tool is a useful addition that they use for onions, tomatoes, nuts, and more. Other customers praise the mixer's overall power and available speed settings, noting that it performs as they would wish when mixing different types of ingredients. Reviewers also generally agree that this is a quality model that they expect will last for quite some time.
Purchase the Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer at Amazon for $109.95.
Methodology
When curating this list of the best hand mixers, we closely considered customer reviews. All of these selections have a rating that is over four stars with hundreds — and in several cases, thousands — of reviews to back them up.
Beyond looking for highly rated products, we also considered the performance and functionality of each model. We evaluated features such as the number of speeds, the included accessories and attachments, and the overall ease of use. We used both the manufacturer's description and reviews from real users to help us compare these features and choose top-performing models that will work as expected and simplify your time in the kitchen.