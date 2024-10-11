REVIEW: Ninja SLUSHi Makes Great Milkshakes, But Is It Worth The Price?

When I worked at Starbucks, my absolute least favorite drink to make was a Frappuccino. Any variety — I hated them all. The biggest problem with Frappuccinos is that they seem to take a long time, and then the texture is perfect half the time and terrible the rest of the time. While I enjoyed the flavor of Ninja's frappe, the first time I made it, I was less impressed by the texture. After making it again later, I think I'm starting to get the hang of it.

For my first crack at this one, I followed the coffee frappe recipe. This combined half and half, coffee, vanilla extract, and granulated sugar. I made the coffee ahead of time and put it in the refrigerator so it would be chilly. The consistency came out in globs, but it did pour. Though this mixture was tasty, the texture needed some work. It was almost icy in parts, as though I had used actual ice (I hadn't), and it was quite foamy.

For my next frappe, I followed the caramel frappe recipe and had more success. For this one, the recipe recommends caramel sauce instead of vanilla extract and granulated sugar. Since I had Ghiradelli caramel sauce in my fridge, I used that. This time, I also started with hot coffee, adding cold caramel and cold half and half to cool it down. This drink got too frozen and slowly trickled out the spout, so I turned it down one level, and that got things moving. I have to tell you, I'm in love with this drink as a sweet coffee treat. Plus, there was no foamy problem with this one. The second time's the charm, I guess.