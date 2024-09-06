8 Things You Need To Know For Blending Frozen Tiki Drinks

Nothing beats sitting on the beach or by the pool while sipping on a tiki cocktail, especially when it's served up in one of those cool tiki mugs. However, if you're not in the mood to be waited on, but still want to enjoy a frosty tropical elixir, you can easily whip one up at home. You just need the right ingredients and know what you're in the mood for.

When it comes to tiki cocktails to try, there are so many options — a mai tai, a zombie, even the classic hurricane. All of these provide great ways to cool off on a hot day, but sometimes the only drink that will quench one's palate is a slushy frozen cocktail. If you've ever tried to make this kind of blended drink at home, you know there's more to it than just adding ingredients and ice. Too much ice and you lose the flavor of the drink; not enough and you end up having a very strong (albeit chilled) cocktail.

Since everyone wants to achieve the perfect flavor and consistency in every frozen cocktail, we reached out to a few tiki-drink specialists for advice. These bartenders know a thing or two about mixing frozen drinks, and we asked them to share key steps for making ideally icy tiki cocktails. Read on to see what they suggest.