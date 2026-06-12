5 Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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If you're an avid Costco shopper, you already know that the chain's inventory and prices change rapidly. In fact, it's worth it to visit your local warehouse regularly just to see if anything is on sale or if any beloved Costco Kirkland products are in danger of being discontinued. The summer is one of the best times to shop at Costco, too, because the retailer often offers seasonal products that you won't find at any other store, as well as some limited-time deals.
Whether you're looking for the best Costco summer snacks, planning a backyard barbecue, or looking to restock your pantry and freezer shelves, the retailer is offering some amazing bargains this summer. Many of these deals are only available for a limited time, making June an especially good month to stock up on your favorite items before prices return to normal. From affordable wine bottles to fan-favorite bakery sweets, here are the best Costco grocery finds with deep discounts in June 2026.
Luis Gurpegui Crianza Spanish Wine
Like Trader Joe's, Costco has a huge variety of high-quality, budget-friendly wines under $15. One standout bottle discounted this June is Luis Gurpegui Crianza, a dry Spanish red wine made from Tempranillo grapes and produced in Rioja, Spain. The wine features notes of blackberry, cherry, chocolate, and salted caramel with hints of thyme, licorice, and vanilla and a woody, earthy, tobacco-like aroma or taste.
If you tend to shy away from red wine due to the acidity, this could be a great pick as it's much milder and fruitier than other reds. Full-bodied, savory wine with smooth tannins and balanced acidity, Luis Gurpegui Crianza is a versatile wine that can be paired with a quality cut of steak, grilled burgers, or even tacos.
Those who love Tempranillo or Rioja wines may be pleasantly surprised by the quality of Luis Gurpegui Crianza Spanish Wine considering its affordable price. While the bottle normally sells for $18.69, it's currently on sale for $8 off, bringing the price down to just $10.69 through July 19, 2026. (a 42% discount). Plus, the long sale period gives you time to try a bottle before stocking up for the summer if you like it. Given that it has earned a superb rating from "Wine Enthusiast" magazine, it may become your new favorite bargain red wine.
Luis Gurpegui Crianza Spanish Wine – $10.69
Health Ade Organic Fruity Favorite Kombucha Variety Pack
Health-Ade makes a line of certified USDA organic, non-GMO, and vegan kombucha with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. If you're unfamiliar, kombucha is a fermented black or green tea that is brewed using a live culture of bacteria and yeast, called a SCOBY. The brand's kombucha is made from cold-pressed fruit juice and contains living probiotics that support gut health and digestion. This variety pack contains some of the best Health-Ade kombucha flavors: Pink Lady apple, mango lemonade, and passion fruit tangerine.
The product has a 4.8-star rating on Health-Ade's website and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, where a 12-pack is $49.95. At Costco, you can save $4 off of the list price of $14.77 through July 6, 2026. You'll get a six-pack of 16-ounce glass bottles of kombucha for just $10.77, which is about $1.79 a bottle. That's a 27% discount. Better yet, purchasing two six-packs would cost $21.54 for 12 bottles, which is $28.41 less than you would have spent if you purchased it from Amazon or the Health-Ade website. Shoppers praise the kombucha's flavor as well as the variety included in the six-pack, with one customer on Amazon stating, "This stuff is so good I would drink it even if it wasn't a health drink."
Health Ade Organic Fruity Favorite Kombucha Variety Pack – $10.77
Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites
Edward Marc is a fan-favorite brand name to look for on your next trip to Costco. While its Girl Scout Thin Mints Bites regularly sell out at warehouses, the brand's Strawberry Shortcake Bites are also worth adding to your cart. They consist of bite-sized buttery shortbread cookies coated with a strawberry-flavored cream. The combination of the crispy, crunchy center and the rich, creamy coating makes for an irresistible treat. It's hard not to compare them to Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake bars, the classic cake-coated strawberry and vanilla ice cream bar with a nostalgic flavor.
Costco shoppers describe the Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites as delicious, with one person on Reddit calling them their "favorite ice cream in snack form." Another commenter who sampled them in their local warehouse said, "They were giving out samples. [I] had one bite, and [the] bags went straight into my cart." One person has a tip for turning them into an even more delightful summer treat, saying, "They're best in the fridge. Then put them in a Ziploc bag, crush them up, and throw them...on top of some Kirkland super-premium vanilla ice cream." Through July 5, 2026, you can get a 20-ounce bag of these delicious morsels for $3.30 off the list price of $12.37, bringing the total down to $9.07 — a savings of 26% off. Whether you've never had them before or they're your go-to Costco snack, Strawberry Shortcake Bites should definitely be on your grocery list during your next shopping trip.
Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites – $9.07
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry
Nothing captures the true taste of summer like peaches, and Costco's latest bakery drop is for peach lovers. Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream pastries blend that iconic peach flavor with a light, buttery, flaky pastry and a rich, semi-sweet cream filling. If you loved the popular Peaches and Cream Bar Cake from the Costco bakery, you'll definitely want to try these.
One Costco shopper praised the pastries on Reddit, saying, "These are quite good...Not too sweet either. There's an interesting texture and flavor of the bread and it's good both microwaved or cold. Would buy again." They elaborated that the flavor was like peach jam, subtle and not too sweet. One person suggested they would be great heated up in the air fryer, while another recommended serving them with vanilla ice cream. Until August 2, 2026, an eight-count package is $3 off, bringing the price down from $13.20 to $10.20. That's a 22% discount and just $1.27 per pastry.
If you want to take advantage of this great deal but don't think you'll finish all eight before they go bad, consider freezing them. For best results, flash freeze your pastries on a baking sheet for a few hours then individually wrap each one in plastic wrap and a heavy-duty freezer bag. Thaw them in the refrigerator before bringing them to room temperature on the counter before serving.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry – $10.20
Starbucks K-Cup Pods Dark Roasts Variety Pack
Tasting Table recently ranked Keurig K-cup pods from worst to best and placed the Starbucks Pike Place medium roast coffee pods at 18 out of 26. While the medium roast coffee was dark and bitter, the brand's dark roast varieties may be surprisingly balanced in comparison. Costco's Starbucks K-Cup Pods Dark Roasts Variety Pack includes 64 pods of four fan-favorite dark roast flavors: Caffè Verona, Single-Origin Sumatra, Espresso Roast, and Italian Roast.
Caffè Verona has a bold, full-bodied flavor with notes of cocoa and caramelized sugar. Single-Origin Sumatra is smooth, with earthy, spicy, and herbal notes and hints of chocolate. The Espresso Roast is smoky and rich with sweet molasses and caramel flavors. The Italian Roast, which we placed at number two in our ranking of 11 Keurig dark roast K-cup pods, has a bright and citrusy flavor balanced by dark cocoa and sweet marshmallow notes.
The variety pack has earned a 4.7-star rating on Costco's website, with one member saying, "finally a good dark roast combo pack." Until July 19, 2026, you can get a 64-pod box for $10 off the list price of $49.71, which is $39.71 a box and $0.62 per pod. That's a 20% discount and an affordable way to try some of Starbucks' dark roast coffee blends and figure out if they're worth buying on their own.
Starbucks K-Cup Pods Dark Roasts Variety Pack – $39.71