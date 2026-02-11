13 Health-Ade Kombucha Flavors, Ranked

If you, too, down a bottle of kombucha every chance you get, we are one. Well, maybe not every chance (after all, you can definitely drink too much kombucha), but you get the picture. I adore the fizzy, probiotic drink, which is on the very long list of things I'd like to make at home eventually. But until I have enough capacity to embark on a homemade kombucha adventure, I'll stick to the store-bought stuff, preferably from Health-Ade.

I've been enjoying Health-Ade's kombucha for over a decade now, and my go-to flavor has always been Bubbly Rose. In fact, I'm not sure I've ever veered out of Bubbly Rose territory until today. I still love the flavor, so imagine my surprise when it didn't even make the top half of this ranking! As it turns out, Health-Ade deserves more credit than I've been giving it, and I didn't try a single kombucha flavor I didn't like for today's piece. Thus, my ranking was primarily based on the strength and balance of each flavor profile; bottles with stronger tasting notes came out on top, while those with fainter flavors take the bottom spots on my list.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.