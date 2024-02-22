Review: New Health-Ade Kombucha Flavors, Ranked

Kombucha is a bubbly, fermented, tea-based drink that has had a rapid rise in popularity due to its health benefits, the growing number of brands stocking supermarket shelves, and the ever-expanding choice of flavors. Whether made at home or commercially, the process is pretty similar. Tea (black, green, or both) is mixed with sugar, water, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. It ferments in two stages, resulting in a probiotic drink that is sour, sweet, carbonated, and packed with live, active cultures. Making kombucha yourself takes time, experimentation, and some equipment, so many turn to prepared kombucha, and that's where Health-Ade comes in.

Health-Ade has been leading the pack in the kombucha market in the US since its launch in 2012. The brand has risen from a small company selling at farmer's markets to a nationally available brand in a wide variety of flavors. Health-Ade is easily recognizable thanks to the signature squat brown glass bottles, though cans of kombucha are now also available. In addition to a core group of flavors, Health-Ade introduces new flavors and limited-time seasonal offerings throughout the year. Recently, Health-Ade launched three tropical flavors, and we couldn't resist giving them a taste to see how they stack up. As a long-time fan of kombucha, I was looking forward to assessing the overall flavor of each drink in addition to how well the flavor matched the name of the drink.

