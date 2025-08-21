Yes, You Can Drink Too Much Kombucha. Here's What Might Happen If You Do

A few years ago, Kombucha was niche. It was a drink loved by hippies and health nuts, but not many people were regular kombucha drinkers. And no one was thinking about whether it was possible to drink too much of it, either. Flash forward to today, and kombucha is being touted as a superfood, with a long list of potential health benefits that range from better digestion to boosted immunity. The fermented beverage is available in practically every grocery store, an ingredient in innovative cocktails, and we all know at least one friend who's such a fan they make kombucha at home. But does this beverage have a dark side? It turns out it is actually possible to drink too much of it.

While kombucha's healthy properties are very real, recommendations for kombucha intake vary from the Cleveland Clinic's guideline of 4 ounces per day to Healthline's guideline of 8 ounces. Unless you've been told to avoid unpasteurized food, overconsumption of kombucha in a single day probably won't cause big problems – and this is true for most people. Bloating and digestive discomfort is possible, as are all the usual side effects of too much caffeine, like anxiety, sweating, and poor sleep.

If you're slamming multiple glasses of kombucha regularly, though, you might find you're drinking more calories than you thought, or consuming too much sugar. These are problems many of us are used to with sodas and juices, but they can come as a surprise when you're sipping on an ancient superfood.