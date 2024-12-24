The Ingredient Ratio To Follow For Perfect Homemade Kombucha Every Time

"Love" may be the secret ingredient, but good food is often a product of science — a gastronomic universality that takes on unique meaning in the realm of fermentation. Today's tip comes from Emma Christensen, homebrewing expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider."

Advertisement

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about flexing a little creative liberty in the kitchen. But, when it comes to making kombucha, it's best to leave any experimentation to the professionals. Just as a chemist must carefully measure their ingredients to assemble a desired formula, homebrewers must follow a specific kombucha recipe to yield a successful brew. "Always follow a tested recipe when making kombucha," Christensen advises, in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "The ratios of prepared kombucha, sugar, water, and tea are important for the health of the SCOBY. Adding more or less of any of the ingredients could throw off the fermentation and leave your SCOBY vulnerable to mold." (We have a few tips for identifying unwelcome mold growth on your SCOBY, by the way.)

Advertisement

Luckily, Christensen has a failsafe formula for nailing the perfect brew every time: "My basic recipe is for 1 cup of sugar, 8 bags of caffeinated tea, 2 cups of prepared kombucha, and 3 ½ quarts of water. And a scoby, of course!" Within this basic structure, kombucha fans can customize their batches with different flavors of tea, or by adding juices, herbs, or other ingredients post-ferment.