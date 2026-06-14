11 Of The Coolest Old-School Soda Fountains In The U.S.

It's no secret that trends change as the years roll on, and that's certainly the case with food. That's easily illustrated by a quick glance at decades like the 1950s, as many of the most popular dishes at that time are not around anymore. You're not likely to see bologna cake, baked fish loaf, or Jell-O salads on the menu anymore, but that's not what we're missing. One thing that we do wish was back in style? Old-school soda fountains.

Soda fountains got their start back in the mid-19th century, and they went hand in hand with pharmacies. Pharmacists skillfully prepared carbonated drinks with a myriad of syrups and ingredients to create fizzy concoctions that were just as lauded for their rumored medicinal properties as their delightfully refreshing tastes. They were such a big deal that by Prohibition, they replaced bars as the place where people could just go and hang out over a delightful beverage.

They only really fell out of fashion in post-World War II America with the rise of bottled soft drinks. That said, there still are some great soda fountains out there, and we wanted to spotlight some of the best. These are the places that are still using decades-old equipment to serve up house-made sodas and milkshakes in funky flavors that you didn't know you needed ... until now. They're holding onto that old-school vibe, serving as wonderful community gathering places, and sometimes, they're working pharmacies, too. They're also unconditionally worth a road trip.