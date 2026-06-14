11 Of The Coolest Old-School Soda Fountains In The U.S.
It's no secret that trends change as the years roll on, and that's certainly the case with food. That's easily illustrated by a quick glance at decades like the 1950s, as many of the most popular dishes at that time are not around anymore. You're not likely to see bologna cake, baked fish loaf, or Jell-O salads on the menu anymore, but that's not what we're missing. One thing that we do wish was back in style? Old-school soda fountains.
Soda fountains got their start back in the mid-19th century, and they went hand in hand with pharmacies. Pharmacists skillfully prepared carbonated drinks with a myriad of syrups and ingredients to create fizzy concoctions that were just as lauded for their rumored medicinal properties as their delightfully refreshing tastes. They were such a big deal that by Prohibition, they replaced bars as the place where people could just go and hang out over a delightful beverage.
They only really fell out of fashion in post-World War II America with the rise of bottled soft drinks. That said, there still are some great soda fountains out there, and we wanted to spotlight some of the best. These are the places that are still using decades-old equipment to serve up house-made sodas and milkshakes in funky flavors that you didn't know you needed ... until now. They're holding onto that old-school vibe, serving as wonderful community gathering places, and sometimes, they're working pharmacies, too. They're also unconditionally worth a road trip.
Elliston Place Soda Shop in Nashville, Tennessee
A Nashville fixture since 1939, the Elliston Place Soda Shop isn't the same as it once was ... not exactly. In 2021, the longtime favorite was given a much-needed makeover that included a move to a nearby, larger building, a space for live music, a patio, and some upgrades to its menu. The vibe has remained the same, though, with jukeboxes, a heck of a lot of chrome, and a counter where you can slide onto a stool and order a soda from a menu that includes flavors like hibiscus, lavender, tangerine, and pistachio.
There's some pretty neat history wrapped up in this place, too, as founder Lynn Chandler has said that he was the one who started that iconic Southern tradition of budget-friendly, buffet-adjacent meat 'n' three dishes. Chandler built his wildly popular business on a promise that everyone who walked through the doors was family — and was going to have the chance to order the kind of pie that any grandmother would be proud to call her own.
The olde-timey soda fountain may have changed hands, but the '50s-era vibe is alive and well, the milkshakes are still outstanding, and if you'd like to know more about the history of the place, the staff is happy to oblige. Pro tip: You can mix and match flavors to create shakes that are out of this world.
(615) 327-1090
2105 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum in Columbus, Indiana
Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum is one of America's oldest ice cream parlors. When it opened way back in 1900, it featured some cutting-edge food technology — including the ice cream cone. More than 125 years later, customers are still being served outstanding, house-made ice cream from a secret recipe, and yes, it's a soda fountain, too.
Although the restaurant has changed hands — after being passed down through several generations of the family of Greek immigrants who opened it — some things have remained the same. That includes the circa 1904 onyx soda fountain that's still going strong and serving up fizzy beverages with familiar flavors (like Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper) and not-so-familiar flavors like cinnamon and chocolate. It's also celebrated for serving one of the best Sloppy Joes you can get in the U.S.
As if that isn't neat enough, the museum side features more than a century's worth of syrup dispensers, advertisements, mechanical music-making machines, and phonographs, among other things. It all comes together to create a wonderfully retro experience in a place that customers say is simply stunningly beautiful, with so much to look at that you might struggle to see it all in one visit. Burgers are a must, and so are the Green River and raspberry sodas.
(812) 378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
Doc's Soda Fountain in Girard, Illinois
Doc's Soda Fountain — or Doc's Just Off 66 — has gone by a lot of names in its decades of existence. That longevity is no exaggeration. When Lewis and Harry Deck added a soda fountain in 1929, it was an addition made to a 45-year-old business originally started by their father. Deck's Drug Store went the route that many soda fountains did, gradually transitioned to a neighborhood hangout spot, and today, it's a Route 66 destination that draws visitors from around the world — for good reason.
Even though it's no longer in the hands of the Deck family, the current owners have made a commitment to keeping it something of a time capsule by preserving the old pharmaceutical gear in the on-site museum, as well as the original soda fountain that was added during the first year of the Great Depression. Opt for a cherry, lime, or orange phosphate — which is a soda that'll please anyone who loves a tangy and sour drink — and don't skip the root beer floats, either.
(217) 627-3491
133 S 2nd St, Girard, IL 62640
Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain in Corinth, Mississippi
At the time of writing, the town of Corinth, Mississippi, has a population of around 14,300. It's also got some pretty neat foodie history, starting with the fact that it's home to one of the country's most outstanding regional burgers: the Slugburger. It's also the site of the state's oldest drug store: Borroum's Drug & Soda Fountain.
It was opened way back in 1865 by a Civil War surgeon, and it's been helmed by seven generations of the same family over the course of the decades. It's still delightfully vintage — and yes, there are Depression-era slugburgers on the menu — while old-school classics like cherry phosphates are still a must. Family artifacts from the Civil War and vintage shop equipment are displayed in the Art Deco-style shop. It makes some of the best milkshakes around, and it certainly doesn't hurt that you can sit back and enjoy them in a spot that makes it feel as though you've gone back in time.
(662) 286-3361
604 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS 38834
Leopold's Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia
Leopold's Ice Cream has expanded to a few locations in Savannah, including Whitemarsh Island and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. For the OG, though, you'll want to head downtown to its original location, where its signage once tempted passengers on passing streetcars to stop in for house-made ice cream, the recipe for which is kept under lock and key.
Leopold's opened in 1919, and it was a family affair from the beginning. It still is, now owned by Stratton Leopold. If that name sounds familiar to cinephiles, there's a reason for it: He's the Hollywood producer behind movies like "The Sum of All Fears."
You'll find a lot of the original equipment still in use, too, right down to the soda fountain that's still helping serve up classics like the Cherry Smash. There's a reason that the line is long, but don't worry; the staff is well-practiced at quick service with a smile. Ice cream has been perfected over the decades — we recommend trying the pistachio — while the Coke float is the stuff that dreams are made of.
(912) 234-4442
212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401
MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain in Phoenix, Arizona
Head to MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain for a truly special soda fountain experience, from its nostalgic memorabilia that sends you on a generation-crossing trip down memory lane to the best banana splits you could ever hope for. It opened in 1929 and was bought by Fred MacAlpine in 1938. It's still sporting the same fixtures that once welcomed luminaries like Frank Lloyd Wright. Fun fact: It's also said to be the place where Wayne Newton was discovered.
Ice cream sodas have throwback names like the "I Dream of Jeannie," and customers are quick to say that everything from the service to the soda flavors is simply divine. That's not to say that it's been all smooth sailing for this classic old place, though. The family-owned soda fountain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and weathered some tragic deaths and accidents, but proved so beloved that reopening was definitely in the cards as it approached its 100th anniversary. Today, you'll still find some vintage treasures in the store, and you'll definitely want to pick up a whole pie to go.
(602) 262-5545
2303 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain in Kenova, West Virginia
Whether you slide on over to the counter and pull up a stool or head over to the jukebox to put on your favorite tunes, you'll surely feel the decades fall away at Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain. It originally opened in 1892, and it's pretty neat in that it's still fulfilling its original purpose. Owner Ric Griffith and his daughter, Heidi Griffith, are both pharmacists, and they're the ones running the soda fountain's pharmacy.
As for the soda section of the shop, this place doesn't mess around. Customers can order all kinds of fountain drinks, with flavors that include banana nut bread, cookie dough, toasted marshmallow, toasted almond mocha, white chocolate, and blue cotton candy. Mix and match flavors — like the recommended root beer and English toffee, or Coke and coconut — for an extra-special treat, and take it from fans who say that the root beer is out of this world. It's the kind of place that feels like it wraps you up in a warm hug when you walk in, and it's so wonderful that you won't mind taking your time there.
(304) 453-5227
1405 Chestnut St, Kenova, WV 25530
Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain in Scottsboro, Alabama
Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain has a distinctly 1950s-era feel, but the history of this place goes back much, much further. If you've ever wondered just how much times have changed in the last handful of generations, consider this: Payne's was opened in 1869 by William Henry Payne. It — like many soda fountains — started as a pharmacy, but in a fun little factoid that sounds strange to 21st-century sensibilities, Payne was making and selling medicines that he created.
Oh, how times have changed. Fortunately, there's plenty about this place that's remained the same for decades, from the 1930s-era soda counter to the red slaw hot dogs. Those dogs are enough to keep customers coming back for years and years, and in true 1950s fashion, the malted shakes are still a favorite, too. Coke floats and banana splits are served by ultra-welcoming staff while the music sets a fun vibe, and seriously, did we mention the malts? They're worth the trip alone.
(256) 574-2140
101 E Laurel St, Scottsboro, AL 35768
Lagomarcino's (Multiple locations)
Lagomarcino's namesake is Angelo Lagomarcino, an Italian immigrant and confectioner who ultimately settled in Moline, Illinois, and opened his shop in 1908. Ice cream and candy have always been the stars of this family-run show, and generations of hard work haven't gone unnoticed: In 2006, it was named one of America's Classics by the James Beard Foundation.
The 1990s-era location in Davenport, Iowa, is bringing the vibes, too, but it's the Moline spot that's the OG. Both are described as being nostalgic in the best possible way, still using the same recipes that have made it such a popular hotspot for more than 100 years. Customers are spoiled for choice when they stop at this soda fountain, which is still serving things like the 1930s-era proprietary fruit-flavored soda named Lago, along with so many ice cream sundaes and chocolates that it would make Willy Wonka jealous. It's the kind of place where everything is thoughtfully handmade; just don't leave without getting a Green River soda.
Multiple locations
Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain in Pasadena, California
There are a lot of classic restaurants along Route 66 that are still worth a stop, and for years, the Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain has been a favorite on the western end of the iconic highway. It celebrated 100 years of ice cream and sodas in 2015, and interestingly, it's not entirely clear when the pharmacy expanded to include a soda fountain. It's such a destination that employees have said that they never know who's going to walk through the door, and they've welcomed visitors from around the world who schedule a stop there on their vacations.
It's still an active pharmacy as well as a soda fountain, offering cones, malts, phosphates, and floats. It's the kind of place that's called a SoCal icon, with fans who say that you should go for the sarsaparilla, pick up some wonderfully retro and old-school candies, and if you've never had an egg cream, there's no better place to try one.
(626) 799-1414
1526 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
Eddie's Sweet Shop in Forest Hills, New York
There's something incredibly special about visiting the same restaurant where your parents and grandparents were regulars for years: Sitting in the same spots, ordering the same flavors of house-made ice cream ... it's a pretty beautiful thing that shows just how powerfully food can connect us. Head to Eddie's Sweet Shop in Forest Hills, and you'll be sitting in a spot that's been an integral part of local families' history for more than a century. It originally opened in 1909, and although it changed hands in the 1960s, that's pretty much when major changes stopped.
Even the stools and the metal dishes harken back to somewhere around 100 years ago — and then some. The ice cream is still made with the same thoughtful care that made this place so popular in the first place, and no matter how old you are, you're a kid in a candy shop — so to speak — when you sit down. The floats in particular are highly recommended, along with anything that features the homemade whipped cream. Pair that with house-made butterscotch, and it's worth planning a trip for — even if it'll take you hours to get there.
(718) 520-8514
105-29 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375
Methodology
Every state has at least one old-school restaurant you can still visit, but soda fountains are something entirely unique. In order to choose some of the best to spotlight, we looked for a few things — starting with history. We looked for places that have been around for 100 years or more and have made a commitment to holding onto the old-school, olde-timey vibe. The best of the best are still serving sodas in the kind of classic flavors you don't see everywhere, along with house-made ice cream and floats. In order to make it onto the list, places needed to embrace their history, be known for teaching customers about the stories behind soda fountains and their unique products, and continue to foster the kind of welcoming atmosphere that has made them popular for generations.