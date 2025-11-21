You Can Visit One Of The Most Elegant Old-School Ice Cream Parlors In This US State

Founded in 1900, Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum is one of the oldest ice cream parlors in the U.S., and a cherished historic landmark in Columbus, Indiana. However, its story started many miles away from the Hoosier State.

Siblings James, Lewis, Pete, and Ellen Zaharako emigrated from Greece to New York City in 1898. Ellen married a confectioner and moved to Richmond, Indiana, and encouraged her brothers to follow her to the Midwest. The Zaharako brothers took their sister's lead and settled in Columbus, where they opened their own confectionery shop. The Zaharakos decorated their emporium in a grand turn-of-the-century style with two onyx soda fountains, a Tiffany-like lamp, a 50-foot mahogany backbar, intricate wood and brass works, and an Italian marble counter. At some point, the brothers expanded their sweet offerings to soda water (an innovation at the time) flavored with syrups and ice cream cones. One of their prized acquisitions — and clientele favorite — was a 1908 Welte Orchestrion, a self-playing organ, similar to a player piano, that imitates a several-piece orchestra.

Although Lewis left the business in 1914 to open his own confectionary, Zaharakos stayed in the family for three generations. In 2006, however, the business took a downturn, and the remaining family decided to sell their beloved Welte Orchestrion, but shortly thereafter, Zaharakos was forced to close. The Zaharakos (affectionately called "the Greeks" by Columbus residents) had been integral in the community, and a group of concerned citizens considered purchasing the ice cream parlor. But then entrepreneur Tony Moravec stepped in and decided to restore Zaharakos to its former splendor.