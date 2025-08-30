This Century-Old Ice Cream Parlor Is A Good Reason To Visit Ernest Hemingway's Hometown Near Chicago

Some of the oldest ice cream parlors in America are still serving up scoops of original recipes for ice cream and offer a taste of yesteryear on the side. Less than 10 miles west of Chicago, Illinois, in Oak Park, one shop started slinging cups and cones in 1919 and continues to delight visitors with delicious treats and a charming ambiance. Not only does Petersen's Ice Cream carry serious nostalgia, but its chocolate and vanilla ice cream recipes in particular have attracted blue-ribbon attention from Illinois State Fair judges in multiple years. Fans of the shop also rave about its other tried-and-true flavors, like strawberry cheesecake (with large chunks of fruit), peach, peppermint, cinnamon, black walnut, pistachio, praline, rocky road, and cappuccino.

The ice cream served at Petersen's is made with up to 18% butterfat and is packed by hand, ensuring that each scoop is as rich and creamy as possible. Besides traditional ice cream cones, popular menu items are sundaes crowned with maraschino cherries or turtle pie, a decadent dessert made with seven scoops of vanilla ice cream packed into a graham cracker crust and topped with fudge, caramel, and toasted pecans.