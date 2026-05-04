11 Restaurants Serving The Best Sloppy Joes In The US
Some meals are just a whole vibe, and when sloppy Joes make it to the table, the fun is about to start. It's an excuse to make a bit of a wonderful mess as there's absolutely no way to eat one with any sort of pomp or elegance — and we can all agree that we need a little more fun in our lives.
Sure, you can definitely make them at home. Delicious homemade sloppy Joes take nothing more than a four-ingredient quick trick to get a satisfying weeknight meal. If you've never thought to look for a sloppy Joe on a menu, you could be missing out. Don't be hesitant to eat a sloppy Joe in public. Consider this: We even recommend it for a date night! What better way to judge whether or not you're compatible?
We were curious to find which restaurants serve this old-school favorite, and found the sloppy Joe spirit is alive and well across the U.S. The very best are the places that get rave reviews for perfectly balanced sauces and rolls that can hold up to the inevitable mess, but also those that successfully experiment with proteins and flavor profiles. Many have appeared on your favorite food shows, and customers claim that some of these are among the best kept secrets in the city. We'll further explain our methodology at the end of the article, after we share our delicious finds — and perhaps some inspiration for your next homemade sloppy Joes.
Longman & Eagle (Chicago, Illinois)
If you've ever wondered what a sloppy Joe might taste like from a restaurant that received honors from the Michelin Guide, check out Chicago's Longman & Eagle. A longtime one-star Michelin restaurant (until 2017), this restaurant opened in 2010 and still maintains a focus on regional cuisine and creativity. That's front and center in the sloppy Joe that's been recognized as one of the best sandwiches in the city.
The meat here is wild boar, and it's served with aged cheddar, pickled jalapeño, and crispy onions. The sandwich itself might be messy, but you'll hear customers swearing that it's the best sloppy Joe they've ever had — and they've been saying it for years. Bursting with flavor and partnered with a wonderful jalapeño kick, it's the sort of sandwich that wins fans even among those who would ordinarily skip this particular sandwich. If you're wondering how upscale a sloppy Joe can possibly be, you'll find this one is so highly regarded that it's worthy of being a special holiday dinner.
(773) 276-7110
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Sloppy Joe's Bar (Key West, Florida)
With a name like Sloppy Joe's Bar, you might think this place takes its sloppy Joes seriously — and you'd be correct. You'll hear it mentioned as one of the potential creators of the sandwich in discussions about the controversial origins of the sloppy Joe, and while that's up for debate, you can't debate that this place has a fascinating history that goes back to rum-running though Prohibition and includes counting Ernest Hemingway as a regular.
The sloppy Joe is on the menu in a number of ways. You can get the sandwich (with beef or pulled pork), but you can also opt for pizza, fries, nachos, hot dogs, quesadillas, or a taco salad with the restaurant's sloppy Joe mix added. Are we taking notes for future dinner plans? Absolutely.
It's a traditional mix that leans toward the sweet side and includes celery, onions, and peppers in a tomato sauce, and the sandwich itself definitely lives up to its place as a house specialty. A generously portioned sandwich is definitely a favorite, but you'll hear a ton of recommendations for the sloppy Joe nachos and the taco salad. It's the kind of meal that defines a trip to the Florida Keys, especially alongside a key lime pie cocktail.
(305) 294-5717
201 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040
Schnipper's (New York City, New York)
Schnipper's has two locations — in Times Square and Midtown East — and those who wonder how to make the perfect sloppy Joe come here to ask the pros. These are the sloppy Joes that were featured in an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," and if you're wondering what makes Schnipper's mix so popular, we have to apologize: There's apparently a secret blend of spices that is going to remain a mystery. We can share one secret that was revealed on the show, and that's the fact that Schnipper's sloppy Joe mix is allowed to rest overnight to allow the flavors to truly come together.
In addition to the traditional Sloppy Joe on a bun, customers can also opt for a sloppy Joe dog, or skip the bread entirely for a mix of sloppy Joe and mac and cheese. There're also sloppy Joe cheese fries that customers have been recommending for a long time, and the sandwiches themselves enter into best-ever territory often. Cited as an old-school favorite that takes you back to the best parts of childhood. For some, it's the go-to order.
Multiple locations
Ricobene's (Chicago, Illinois)
Ricobene's is one of the many Chicago restaurants beloved by the great Anthony Bourdain, and yes, it's perhaps best known for pizza, fresh-cut fries, and sandwiches like the breaded steak. However, anyone intimately familiar with the menu here knows that there's also a sloppy Joe on offer, and while it's nothing that's reinventing the wheel, so to speak, it's still pretty darn tasty. It's the kind of sandwich that gets called a hidden gem – a classic that's perfect for anyone who prefers their sloppy Joes on the sweeter side.
Those who have been coming here for years call the sloppy Joe a without-fail favorite, and some have discovered that adding some hot peppers creates the perfect balance with the sweet sauce. Sandwiches are so big you might opt to split them with a friend, and this definitely isn't a new thing — Ricobene's has been getting rave reviews for its sloppy Joes for years.
(312) 225-5555
252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
School House Kitchen & Libations (Arvada, Colorado)
Sloppy Joes might warm even the most cynical of adult hearts with a bit of childlike glee, and while nothing hits the spot like a classically sweet sandwich, there's room in the world for an upscale, classy version, too. That's what is on the menu at Arvada's School House Kitchen & Libations, which is serving its signature Lunch Lady Sloppy Joe — you'll notice that it holds together a little better than many other versions. Ground beef is officially stated on the menu, but you'll also see mentions of ground lamb being used as well.
Either way, expect blue cheese crumbles and caramelized onions to bring a funky depth of flavor that elevates this into something extraordinary — especially when it's made even more adult by enjoying it alongside one of the restaurant's 2,000+ whiskey offerings. It's a little sweet, a little savory, and you'll hear some suggest it's the best thing on the menu. The blue cheese definitely comes through — so much so that if you're not a fan, give it a miss. If you love that uniquely funky flavor, though, you'll find this is a top-tier offering in the realm of sloppy Joes.
(720) 639-4213
5660 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80002
Sloppy Hog Burger Joint (Sevierville, Tennessee)
The Sloppy Hog Burger Joint boasts some of the best burgers you could ask for, but there's a sloppy Joe on the menu that gets a ton of glowing reviews as well. It's definitely a place for those who take their sloppy Joes very, very seriously, as each one comes with half a pound of the meaty mix. Those traveling through the area say that the sandwich takes the top spot when it comes to discussing the best meals of the trip, and that's high praise for the restaurant's signature meat mix.
Some stress that you should definitely try the sloppy Joe chips, as the mix is absolutely divine over extra-crunchy, house-made potato chips. It's described as being on the spicy side of the scale, and the proprietary recipe is a must-not-miss that might make you think you've died and gone to heaven. Order some coleslaw for a deliciously creamy side, but the sandwich is just as incredible when it's accompanied by some onion rings. The breathtakingly scenic mountain views certainly don't hurt, either.
(865) 277-6151
3269 Wears Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
Town Hall Delicatessen (South Orange, New Jersey)
We know. Our featured image doesn't look anything like a sloppy Joe. Our New Jersey readers will be more than familiar with this version of the sandwich, though, as if you order a sloppy Joe in the Garden State, that's probably what you're going to get. If you're wondering what makes the New Jersey version different from a traditional sloppy Joe, New Jersey's is an equally messy sandwich that typically includes at least two different kinds of meat, cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing.
The Town Hall Delicatessen in South Orange claims to have made the original New Jersey sloppy Joe. According to the story, it came about in the 1930s after a major returned from Cuba and asked the deli to recreate a meal he'd had there. The OG had ham and cow tongue on rye, while other popular options include roast beef and turkey.
Those visiting say that this is the kind of sandwich that isn't just a a food item, but a little bit of the state's history. For some, it's not just the best sandwich or best sloppy Joe, but it represents the very best meal, full stop. It's a sandwich worthy of special occasions, featuring a wonderful texture and some of the best bread around. The classic beef tongue has won a fair share of fans, and the delicacy still holds its own today.
(973) 762-4900
74 First St, South Orange, NJ 07079
Zaharakos (Columbus, Indiana)
The meat mix typically gets a ton of attention when it comes to crafting the perfect sloppy Joe — a good tip is to add roasted red peppers to the mix. However, order the GOM sandwich at Zaharakos in Columbus, Indiana, and you'll find a little something different. The focus here is on the bread, and this old-school ice cream parlor is serving its sloppy Joes on grilled, delightfully buttery Texas toast.
You'll hear regulars say that this is a massive favorite, and they're likely to describe it as something akin to a sloppy Joe grilled cheese. It's hearty, filling, and for those who grew up in the area, it's this particular sloppy Joe that takes them back to those fond childhood memories. The meat mixture is spicy enough to stand up to the buttery Texas toast, and it's the sort of thing that has customers say they've officially found the perfect sloppy Joe. It might just get better: The ice cream is house-made, and a sundae is the perfect end to the meal.
(812) 378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
Zavala's Barbecue (Grand Prairie, Texas)
Zavala's Barbecue has earned a ton of awards and accolades for its outstanding BBQ. In our search for the best sloppy Joes in the country, we also looked for fun interpretations, and Zavala's sloppy Juan is often mentioned as one of the best BBQ tacos in the state. It's celebrated for being delightfully spicy and wonderfully smoky, with meat that's a delectable mixture of brisket and barbecue sauce.
Opt to add a helping of pico de gallo and it gets even better. Even if you hesitate any time spicy heat gets added to the equation, don't worry as sloppy Juan is so well-balanced that it might change your mind. The handmade flour tortillas are an ideal vehicle, but if you like to keep things a little more traditional, you can ask for it to be served on a bun instead.
(817) 330-9061
421 W Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Se7en Bites (Orlando, Florida)
It's safe to say that Se7en Bites is a major favorite of Guy Fieri. It's been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" as well as "Triple D Nation," and Trina Gregory — the chef and owner — has appeared in "Guy's Grocery Games." On one episode, it was the Drunk & Sloppy that took the spotlight: It's a heavily seasoned sloppy Joe mix (including bacon fat), served on a bed of fries smothered with a house-made, cheese-based beer sauce.
Standard menu features a beef and bacon sloppy Joe that comes with ranch-dusted tater tots. Fans say that it's just as amazing — especially alongside some mimosas — and some say that this is an elevated version of the humble sloppy and something delightfully and delectably adult. It's packed with flavor, a little on the sweet side, and we all know you can't go wrong with tater tots. Oh, and did we mention this spot has also gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide?
(407) 203-0727
617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Joe's Meat Market (South Bound Brook, New Jersey)
When it comes to the best version of New Jersey's unique type of sloppy Joe, the ones on offer at Joe's Meat Market in South Bound Brook are so good that they got the attention of Guy Fieri. There are three pieces of bread in this one, with house-cured corned beef (that sits in brine for 48 days), turkey, and roast beef. Add house-made coleslaw to the thin-sliced meat, and you get a sandwich that stunned Fieri to the point where he couldn't decide whether he liked the meats, the dressing, or the slaw the best.
Customers agree that it remains one of the best things on the menu and note that it's such a massive sandwich that there's going to be plenty to share. One look and it's easy to see why this has been highly recommended for years, and whether you want to share or have leftovers for days, well, that's entirely up to you.
(732) 356-4557
28 Main St, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880
Methodology
Sloppy Joes may be a 1970s-era comfort food classic, but they've gone upscale. In order to bring you the very best sloppy Joes in the country — and hopefully some inspiration for your next homemade version — we looked for spots that carry this classic sandwich on the regular menu, and have received buzzy press and rave reviews for being a delightfully delicious place to eat across the board.
Then, we looked at the sloppy Joes. In addition to finding those that had gotten national attention and spots on television, we scoured tons of customer reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Reddit to get a feel for the general customer consensus to select the ones that were getting the most love. Restaurants could be known for a classic and traditional version, a regional specialty, or a fun interpretation, but the best of the best are consistently praised for high-quality ingredients, generous portions, well-balanced sauces, dressings, well-executed flavors, and bread that can hold up to the challenges the sloppy Joe presents.