10 Lagers At Walmart To Buy, And 5 To Avoid

For those buying beer at Walmart, you'll typically find a wide mix of domestic and imported options, with prices ranging from budget-friendly picks to surprisingly expensive imports. With so many choices sitting at similar price points, it can be difficult to figure out which ones actually deliver the best quality and value.

I've broken some of Walmart's beer offering down into lagers worth buying and those better left on the shelf, considering flavor balance, style execution, ingredient character, drinkability, consistency, availability, and overall value for money. Each lager was also judged against the expectations of its style.

These picks are based on my personal tasting notes, backed by years of experience with these beers and how they compare to others on the market. All of these beers are commonly available at Walmart, and by the the time you've finished reading, you'll know exactly what to pick up on your next visit.