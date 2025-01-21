14 Italian Beers To Know And Try

We start with the most famous Italian beer of them all. I've seen a lot of snobbery with Peroni Nastro Azzurro over the last few years, which often happens when something gets popular. The reality is this is an excellent lager which acts as a good example of what you can expect from Italian beers. Nastro Azzurro translates to "blue ribbon" and has been brewed since 1963. The name comes from the Blue Riband award given to an Italian ocean liner in 1933, with Peroni inspired by its passion and flair. In the glass, this Peroni pours with a brilliant golden hue with a frothy white head. The aroma is crisp with a touch of citrus zest and herbal hops.

What I love about Peroni is how beautifully clean the first sip is. It's highly refreshing and one of those beers that shines brightest on the hottest days. It offers a great blend of both malty sweetness contrasted by a subtle bitterness. These flavors are added to by some floral and spicy undertones, which are subtle but add to the depth of flavor. The finish is smooth and a little dry. It has a wonderful ability to be both light while still having character. This makes it pair well with a huge variety of foods whether you want some hot pizza a spicy curry, or perhaps delicate seafood or salad. It's an elegant lager and the perfect place to start with Italian beer.