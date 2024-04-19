A Malty Brew Should Be Your Go-To When Pairing Beer With Spicy Food, According To An Expert

Have you ever equated spicy food to a band? In an enlightening conversation with Lindsay Jo Whirley, a certified cicerone and the assistant director of culinary operations at Newfields, we learned how spicy food can be analogous to a concert's headliner, like the Killers at this year's Lollapalooza. This band needs a manager to shine; that manager is a good beer. But not just any beer as a malty brew should be your go-to when pairing beer with spicy food.

"An already delicious spicy dish can be balanced and enhanced by a great beer companion," Whirley explained. "The maltiness of certain beers plays so incredibly well when served alongside a dish where spice is the star of the show."

Whirley was passionate about her analogy, stating how sometimes spicy food can be a "disorganized chaos that everyone loves and shows up to see." However, the band, or the spicy food, needs a "mature and wise" band manager, the malty brew, to get the band on stage and ready to perform for all the fans (or our taste buds). "Maybe that's a stretch too far, but I am fond of explaining it this way," she added. We don't think it's a stretch. Spicy food can turn up the heat in our mouths and sometimes overpower all the other flavors. As per Whirley, a subtly sweet, malty brew can cut through this "chaos" and "tame it."