How A Few Pinches Of Salt Can Seriously Elevate Your Beer

If you enjoy chomping down on salted pretzels or French fries while downing a cold pint, you have experienced the tempting flavors that this combination can provide. Yet as common as it might be to reach for salt-topped snacks and malt vinegar chips while enjoying a perfect pour, some drinkers take this flavorful punch a step further by sprinkling salt directly into their glasses of beer. If the move sounds like a monstrosity, revelers around the world have been doing so for centuries.

The salt-in-your-glass approach has been passed down from one generation to the next, so if you see a drinker in a pub adding a bit of salt to a pint, do not be alarmed. The simple inclusion can smooth out some of the jolty bitterness found in pints of IPA and Gose beers, and the easy inclusion can bring out sour flavors of many Mexican and craft beers. Not only can salt impact the taste of your poured drink, but it can also impact the overall drinking experience.