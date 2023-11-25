What You Should Know About Beer Before You Pour It

It wasn't that long ago that the common wisdom around pouring beer was that you wanted as little foam as possible, but things are changing. To catch up on the latest beer pouring trends, Tasting Table reached out to Jeff Tyler, co-owner and head brewer for Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen. "The two most important things to keep in mind when pouring beer from either a can or bottle is knowing what style of beer it is, and how it was carbonated," Tyler told us.

"With force carbonated beer (i.e. 95% of beer that you will buy in the liquor store) ... you typically want to pour the beer a bit more aggressively than you would think, directly into the bottom of the glass or with the glass at a slight angle," explains Tyler. "The goal here is to allow a good amount of the CO2 to 'break out' of solution (get foamy) while you are pouring."

Since most people tend to avoid the foam, we asked him why they should switch up their practice. "The thought behind this more aggressive pour is that you really don't want all of those bubbles staying in the beer because they'll end up in your stomach and you'll end up burping it all out. Less CO2 means you still get the aroma ... but it saves you from filling your whole stomach with beer foam." The same idea goes for draft beers, regardless of whether the beer is dark or light.