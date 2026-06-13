The Best Brazilian Steakhouse In Your State

By DB Kelly
Picanha on a skewer with a blurred restaurant background rocharibeiro/Shutterstock

Planning an evening out at your favorite restaurant is always exciting, but opt for heading to a Brazilian steakhouse, and you'll find you're in for more than a meal. These places are an entire experience, taking the very best of an all-you-can-eat buffet — the variety — and pairing that with service at your table. And that variety is serious: There are an almost overwhelming number of must-try dishes you'll find at a great Brazilian steakhouse, so doing your research ahead of time will allow you some invaluable planning.

There are great Brazilian steakhouses across the U.S., but they're not all equal. That got us wondering about what the best option in every state is, and while we found a ton of great spots out there, this does come with a bit of a caveat. Some states are surprisingly lacking in the Brazilian steakhouse category, so if your state gets skipped, consider that your sign to start a campaign to bring one to your town.

In order to choose the best in every state, we started by giving precedence to independently owned restaurants — particularly those opened by restaurateurs with a connection to Brazil. We looked for things like variety and availability of traditional favorites, constant great reviews and recommendations, and a commitment to providing an upscale yet accessible and fun atmosphere. The very best are providing the kind of meal that's an integral part of a stellar night out, and yes, sometimes chains step up the game in a big way.

Alabama: Texas de Brazil

Skewer of meat being carved on a plate at a table set with sides and wine Texas de Brazil (Birmingham)/Facebook

Alabama has two great choices for some seriously delicious Brazilian meats: Texas de Brazil in Birmingham, or Texas de Brazil in Huntsville. Here's a fun fact: This chain is huge, but it's also notable as being the only national steakhouse chain that's also family-owned. Who knew? Expect to find an outstanding selection of hot and cold foods at the buffet — don't skip the scalloped potatoes. The flank steak and picanha are winners among meat lovers, but don't sleep on the beef ribs.

texasdebrazil.com

Multiple locations

Alaska: Churrascaria Brazilian Grill

Assortment of meats, sides, and spices on a black table Princess Cruise Lines

Alaska is lacking in the Brazilian steakhouse department, but there are options for anyone who's super determined ... or looking for an excuse to take a cruise. Book a spot on the Diamond Princess or Sapphire Princess, and you'll find Churrascaria Brazilian Grill offering grilled pineapple to remember even years later, while other diners say the filet mignon and lobster bisque are must-haves.

princess.com/en-int/cruise-dining/churrascaria

Multiple locations

Arizona: Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

Market table with a jamon leg, cheeses, and bottles of sauces and wines Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse opened in Chandler in 2019, and it made an immediate impression with its gourmet buffet and assortment of meats. Staff gets high praise for being knowledgeable and willing to explain what's on offer, soft music brings the vibes, and the chimichurri makes everything a standout. Be sure to try the lamb dishes. 

galeto.com

(480) 744-0130

825 N 54th St, Chandler, AZ 85226

Arkansas: Texas de Brazil

Two chicken skewers on a plate next to a knife Texas de Brazil/Facebook

Head to Texas de Brazil in Rogers, and plenty of people say you're in for a treat worthy of a special occasion kind of meal. The wide selection at the buffet will have you going back for treats like lobster bisque and goat cheese. Wonderful staff see meats cooked to your preferences, and the flank steak might have you requesting another round.

texasdebrazil.com

(479) 337-7889

Pinnacle Hills Promenade, 2203 S Promenade Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758

California: Show de Carnes

Sliced steak on a wooden board with tomatoes and scallions on the side Show de Carnes Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

California is home to a ton of great steakhouses, but if you're in the mood for churrasco, check out Show de Carnes. Expanding quickly to Palo Alto and San Jose after first opening in Sausalito in 2023, rave reviews call out everything from the super-fun setting and wonderful staff to the divine picanha, always-fresh salad bar (try the cinnamon pineapple and the cheesy bread), and top-tier ribeye.

showdecarnes.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Fogo de Chão

Slices of steak being served off of a wooden platter Fogo de Chão﻿/Facebook

There's no denying that Fogo de Chão is known for standout dishes, from the roasted eggplant to the alcatra. Locations in Denver and Lone Tree are no exception, getting rave reviews from customers shocked by the sheer number of options on offer. Pork chops and grilled pineapple are a must, and don't be afraid to ask questions. The staff has you covered.

fogodechao.com

Multiple locations

Connecticut: Rodeio Grill Churrascaria

Meats and sides on a Rodeio Grill Churrascaria branded plate Churrascaria Rodeio Grill/Facebook

There's no set menu at Rodeio Grill Churrascaria, but you'll find all the traditional favorites, up to and including chicken hearts. Opened by three Brazilian-born restaurateurs who count food as lifelong passions, this hotspot earns repeat customers thanks (in part) to a friendly vibe that makes you feel like you've stepped into Brazil itself. Along with absolutely delicious sausages, diners highly recommend the lamb options. 

rodeiogrill.com

(860) 989-1780

2074 Park St, Suite 109, Hartford, CT 06106

Delaware: CS Brazilian Steakhouse

Steak being carved from a skewer with a red wine glass blurred in the background CS Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Anyone who loves a glass of wine alongside their red meat feast need look no further than CS Brazilian Steakhouse. Recognized by Wine Spectator with awards from a 1,000+ bottle cellar, this place wins fans among those happy to see unique menu items — from chicken stroganoff to candied bacon — on the buffet bar. Beef brisket, beef ribs, and lamb options are all stellar, but don't miss out on delicious desserts like the triple chocolate mousse cake. 

eatsteaks.com

(302) 355-5551

600 Center Blvd S, Newark, DE 19702

Florida: Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Sliced steak with rosemary on a wooden board Adega Gaucha Brazilian Grill/Facebook

Adega Gaucha gets buzzy press and accolades as the perfect sort of place for a special occasion or date night. Head to Orlando, Kissimmee, or Deerfield Beach to take advantage of recommendations for pairing Argentinian wines with plenty of rave-worthy meats like beef ribs and lamb chops. That's just the beginning of things, and customers also appreciate the halal options that are offered and the inclusivity it provides.

adegagaucha.com

Multiple locations

Georgia: Passador Brazilian Steakhouse

Close-up of picanha on a skewer Passador Steakhouse/Facebook

Honestly, this place had us at "freshly made Brazilian cheese bread," but that's just the start. Things end with a highly recommended flambé cheesecake, and when you add in everything in between, it brings in regulars from hundreds of miles away. Pair a bacon-wrapped filet with a smoked old fashioned, and you won't go wrong. Beef ribs are also a must, and it's the kind of fast-paced variety that might leave you without time to even snap some photos.

passadorsteak.com

(770) 837-3919

2355 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Hawaii: Texas de Brazil

Skewers of assorted meats on steel racks Texas de Brazil/Facebook

There are plenty of iconic Hawaiian foods you need to try at least once, but if you happen to be in the mood for a Brazilian steakhouse, check out the Texas de Brazil location in Honolulu. Details like delectable dressings and sweet-but-not-too-sweet chocolate cake win fans, the picanha gets regularly lauded as a favorite, and the filet mignon does, too.

texasdebrazil.com

(808) 944-2702

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Suite 3263, Honolulu, HI 96814

Idaho: Tchê Brazilian Grill by Rodizio Grill

Assorted skewers and sides covering a table Tchê Brazilian Grill - Idaho Falls/Facebook

An experience at Tchê Brazilian Grill by Rodizio Grill starts with a staff that works together like clockwork to ensure that when you're ready for the next round of outstanding meats, there's no waiting. They're more than happy to share their extensive knowledge and answer any inquiries, and the result is an exercise in extravagance that has customers waxing poetic about it. Go for the Parmesan steak with pineapple and a coconut limeade, and you'll have no regrets. 

tchegrill.com

(208) 529-3997

2394 E Sunnyside Rd, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Illinois: Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse

Fraldinha on a skewer on a table with spices and sides Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Chicago/Facebook

Fun fact: Chicago is home to one of the most expensive steaks in the U.S. If you're feeling something indulgent with a little more variety on the menu, Chama Gaúcha has you covered with a buffet of more than 30 dishes at any time, and all your favorite meat options. It's the kind of place that immediately gives off seriously classy vibes and has divine meats to back that up, with beef ribs that are in such demand it might be tough to catch the server's eye. The pros know it's worth it to keep trying. 

chamagaucha.com

(630) 324-6002

3008 Finley Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Indiana: Ten Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

Sizzling steak on a cast-iron pan with a cocktail TEN CUTS/Facebook

Ten Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse prides itself on traditional methods, flavors, and premium meats. Meanwhile, customers praise outstanding bartenders and servers, as well as owners that are onsite and mingling with guests. Oft-seen dishes like the picanha are a win, and there's also delicious surprises like a stellar beef stroganoff.

tencutssteakhouse.com

(317) 893-4366

1001 N State Rd 135, Suite A3, Greenwood, IN 46142

Iowa: RC Brazilian Steakhouse

Two skewers of picanha in front of blurred sides on a table RC Brazilian Steak House/Facebook

One bite of perfect steak is all it takes for some customers to be penciling another visit to RC Brazilian Steakhouse into their calendars, while others say it's the unique dishes on the buffet bar that has them calling this place a favorite. Pasta, roasted pineapple and bananas, and bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers? Yes, please! Filet mignon is always a win — along with so many other kinds of meats that you might find it tough to save room for dessert. (You should!)

rcbraziliansteakhouseia.com

(563) 513-7973

320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806

Kentucky: Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse

Rack of beef ribs on a wooden tray carried by a server Brazeiros Louisville/Facebook

Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse boasts that it's a marriage between modernity and age-old traditions, and the result is a restaurant experience some classify as nothing short of divine. It's definitely the kind of place that's perfect for any holiday or special occasion, with attentive service that makes you feel as though you're part of something extraordinary. The lamb chops aren't to be missed. 

brazeiros.com

(502) 290-8220

450 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

Louisiana: Santa Picanha

Sliced meats on a sampler platter with sides blurred in the background Santa Picanha/Facebook

When Santa Picanha opened in early 2026, it was immediately lauded as being a slice of Brazil in Louisiana, helmed by a Brazilian-born chef who credits his grandmother with his love of traditional dishes and cooking methods. Reviews immediately reflected the care, dedication, and experience poured into every aspect of the restaurant, from a sampler platter perfect for first-timers to delicious fraldinha. And all the desserts? Excellent.

santapicanha.com

(337) 534-0636

406 Garfield St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Maine: Bonissoni Brazilian Steakhouse

Assorted meats and sides on a table Bonissoni Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

There are a lot of promises being made at Bonissoni Brazilian Steakhouse, including USDA Prime-only meats and a commitment to creating a welcoming, friendly atmosphere worthy of any celebration. Customers say it delivers and is not only the best Brazilian steakhouse in the state, but one of the best restaurants, full stop. From the yuca fries to the picanha and chicken skewers, everything is a delight. 

bonissonisteakhouse.com

(207) 360-0380

82 Shore Rd, Ogunquit, ME 03907

Maryland: Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Brisket on a wooden board with sides on a table Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Terra Gaucha was still considered something of an up-and-coming chain when it opened in Rockville in late 2025, and it was far from the only Brazilian steakhouse on the scene. It still made a big splash, with happy customers quick to say it massively outpaced competitors. A fast-paced service is fun instead of feeling high pressure, the salad bar has an outstanding variety, and meats like picanha and New York strip steak are top tier. 

terragaucha.com

(240) 833-8075

1651 Chapman Ave, Rockville, MD 20852

Massachusetts: Brazilian Grill

Sliced picanha in a bowl with fried cheese, rice, and diced veg Brazilian Grill - Hyannis/Facebook

It almost goes without saying that a Brazilian steakhouse is a carnivore's paradise, but Brazilian Grill in Hyannis takes pride in something a little bit extra: a buffet with so many options that even vegetarian guests will walk away happy. It's been winning hearts since 2000, and it's the kind of place people realize they were too busy sampling the vast array of delights to take many photos. Staff is so wonderful you might just ask for an autograph, while the lamb chops and legs are standouts. 

braziliangrill.com

(508) 771-0109

680 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601

Michigan: Fogo de Chão

Salt being sprinkled on sliced steak on a salt block Fogo de Chão﻿/Facebook

Fogo de Chão is known for serving up some of the very best of steakhouse sirloins, and the location in Troy is no exception. The picanha here is outstanding — and made only better by a strawberry hibiscus or passionfruit caipirinha on the side — and you might find a live jazz band providing the soundtrack. Wagyu offerings make it the perfect place for a special occasion sort of meal, and don't overlook the Brazilian sausages.

fogodechao.com

(248) 817-1800

301 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Minnesota: Bullvino's Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse

Skewer of meat with bottles of wine and wine glasses Bullvinos Churrascaria/Facebook

Head to either St. Paul or Bloomington and stop at Bullvino's Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse for a guaranteed fun time on a special occasion or for one of those days you just feel like treating yourself to something a little extra. You'll be welcomed with open arms by ultra-friendly staff that goes above and beyond, and if you're new to the Brazilian steakhouse experience, they have all the answers. Everything on the buffet bar is a win, try the roasted cheese, and consider the ribeye. 

bullvinos.com

Multiple locations

Missouri: Fogo de Chão

Spicy and saucy chicken legs with lime wedges Fogo de Chão/Facebook

There's probably a good chance Kansas City's Fogo de Chão is going to be a full house, but there's a reason for that. Expect expertly recommended wine pairings, a lot of bacon-wrapped goodness, and rave-worthy dishes on the salad bar right down to the chicken salad. Be sure to save room for dessert — the chocolate cake and the cheesecake are both standouts — but it might be tough when you're confronted with such perfectly cooked lamb chops. 

fogodechao.com

(816) 931-7700

222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112

Montana: Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse

Two happy people carving meat off a skewer Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse is all about family, and it's built on not a single love story, but several: Couples came together, fell in love, and searched for a way to share their passion for food. The result is a steakhouse lauded for being the perfect place for a romantic dinner, and it's the perfect place for families, too. There's something for everyone here, from outstanding bacon-wrapped chicken to a stellar grilled pineapple and social media-worthy piña coladas. 

carverss.com

(406) 200-7910

1390 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102

Nebraska: Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Couple laughing as a server carves meat from a skewer at the table Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Omaha/Facebook

Omaha's Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is the kind of place that always feels like it's got something special going on: The vibe is elegant and energetic, and it's the perfect spot for a birthday dinner. The salmon and lamb are as outstanding as the beef, while a knowledgeable staff is more than happy to explain everything for first-timers and the curious. Stop by on a Sunday afternoon for live music, and keep in mind some say the hot and cold bar has so much variety it's a meal on its own. 

terragaucha.com

(402) 315-3598

13851 FNB Pkwy, Omaha, NE 68154

Nevada: Galpão Gaucho

Row of meat skewers cooking Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Head to Las Vegas, and you'll be overwhelmed with outstanding restaurant choices. If the mood for a Brazilian steakhouse strikes, look no further than Galpão Gaucho, an incredible option with views of The Strip, a spicy picanha that's a must-try, and a serious wine selection. Expert staff is happy to recommend a pairing, and if that's not your thing, the cocktails are amazing, too. Those in the know suggest upgrading bites of meat with a slice of grilled pineapple or cheese. Delish!

galpaogauchousa.com

(702) 602-0384

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 1260, Las Vegas, NV 89109

New Hampshire: Sabor Brasil Bar & Grill

Beef ribs on a plate with sides Sabor Brasil Restaurant/Facebook

For decades, Nashua's Sabor Brasil has been the place to go for ultra-flavorful meats and sides that make any regular day feel like a holiday. Unassuming from the outside and delightfully vibrant on the inside, guests can take one deep breath of the wonderful aromas and know why this spot is so popular. Lucky locals are dedicated regulars who recommend everything from the garlic beef to the flan.

saborbrasilnashua.com

(603) 886-5959

42 Canal St, Nashua, NH 03064

New Jersey: Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio

Steak being cut into slices Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio/Facebook

Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio has three locations — in West New York, North Bergen, and Cliffside Park — and it also has a wine selection that's gotten honors from Wine Spectator for several years in a row. Staff are well-versed in recommendations that win even the pickiest of hearts, and cocktails are delish, too. The vibe is ultra-modern here, outdoor dining is a beloved option, and the skirt steak is the kind of dish that makes customers feel they're being treated to something extra special. 

brazeirobbq.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Fogo de Chão

Hand picking up sliced meats from a charcuterie tray on a cold bar Fogo de Chão﻿/Facebook

You might think of a Brazilian steakhouse as a solid dinner option, but Albuquerque's Fogo de Chão gets a lot of love for the brunch game, too. You'll enjoy the same tidal wave of deliciousness customers have come to know and expect from a dinner here, and as far as recommendations? Wagyu steak served tableside is always a spectacle, with some calling it not only the best steak they've ever had, but the best meal, full stop.

fogodechao.com

(505) 396-7200

6600 Menaul Blvd, Suite M006, Albuquerque, NM 87110

New York: Churrascaria Plataforma

Knife being held in front of steak on skewers Churrascaria Plataforma/Facebook

Churrascaria Plataforma isn't just a top-tier Brazilian steakhouse; you'll also hear it name-dropped into conversations about the best steakhouses — of any kind — in the state. It's the kind of place where regulars come to know the longtime staff, renowned for being super welcoming and committed to serving steaks perfectly cooked to your request. Garlic steak is a standout — along with the top sirloin — and even though you come for the steak, don't sleep on the fried bananas. 

plataformaonline.com

(212) 245-0505

316 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

North Carolina: Chima Steakhouse

Slices of steak with rosemary on a wooden board Chima Charlotte/Facebook

Since opening its first location in 2003, Chima Steakhouse has grown into a small but mighty little chain. Ethos is built on a commitment to hospitality and tradition, and guests are singularly delighted by a warm, welcoming, and romantic spot staffed by those willing to go above and beyond to curate a stellar experience. An award-winning wine selection is the perfect accent to favorites like the grilled pineapple, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, beef ribs, and flank steak. 

chimasteakhouse.com

(704) 601-4141

139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

North Dakota: Fogão Gaúcho Brazilian Steakhouse

Server holding a tray and carving meats Fogão Gaúcho/Facebook

Fogão Gaúcho Brazilian Steakhouse is a family-owned affair, and it made a big splash when it opened in Bismarck in 2025. Customers call it the sort of restaurant that makes you believe in magic, serving grilled pineapple that's so good you might just opt for an entire one, and cheesy bread that just might ruin all other cheesy bread for you. Desserts like the flaming cheesecake are a must, and so is the Parmesan pork.

fogaogauchousa.com

(701) 751-7080

4510 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503

Ohio: Fogo de Chão

Customer taking a slice of meat from a skewer at a table Fogo de Chão/Facebook

Ohio got its first Fogo de Chão in 2025, and it was clearly long overdue. Accolades came rolling in from customers delighted by the attention given not only to perfectly cooked steaks and lamb chops, but options like the lobster tail, too. It's a date night hotspot, for sure; just be sure to save room for desserts that are so beautiful you might not even want to eat them. (You will!) 

fogodechao.com

(614) 708-7800

1425 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

Oklahoma: Fogo de Chão

Picanha tartare on a plate with egg and bread Fogo de Chão/Facebook

Fogo de Chão is one of the few steakhouse chains that serves dry-aged steak, and yes, Oklahoma City's location is doing its aging onsite. It's the kind of experience that some call among the best in the city, with an attention to detail that extends to outstanding cocktails, drinks that will never run empty, and dishes that are worth any wait. Lamb chops are nothing short of extraordinary, and so is the tres leches cake. 

fogodechao.com

(405) 753-0003

13810 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Oregon: Fogo de Chão

Steak being sliced and served from a salt block Fogo de Chão (Portland)/Facebook

At the time of this writing, Fogo de Chão has locations in Portland and Tigard. They're the kind of places that make customers feel as though they're being treated to something truly extraordinary, getting a superstar kind of service that's more than a meal — it's an experience. Think ultra-modern vibes, with caipirinhas worth writing home about, a buffet that will please even the vegetarians in the group, and lobster tail that's not to be missed.

fogodechao.com

Multiple locations

Pennsylvania: Charkoal's Brazilian Steakhouse

Beef ribs on a wooden board with vegetables and wine Charkoal's Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

The name of this place is a hint at what you can expect: Charkoal's Brazilian Steakhouse prides itself on wonderfully smoky meats that are given a flavor boost thanks to the charcoal fires burning in the kitchens. Variety is the name of the game at a Brazilian steakhouse, yet customers still walk away from this spot thrilled with the overwhelming number of choices. Ask for anything you'd like, and even if you don't see it, the staff will do their best to make it happen — and be sure to ask for the beef ribs and chicken hearts. 

charkoals.com

(610) 946-6480

220 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Rhode Island: Fogo de Chão

Lamb chops on a plate with salad and lobster in a blurred background Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse (148 Providence Place, Suite 2060, Providence, RI)/Facebook

There's no denying that Fogo de Chão gets a lot of love, and that includes some high praise for being one of the steakhouses responsible for some of the best filet mignons around. The ribeye also wins its fair share of fans, along with the lamb chops. There's no way to go wrong with a meal that seems more like a production you're participating in than a regular old dining experience. Just try to save room for the papaya cream dessert.

fogodechao.com

(401) 400-3888

148 Providence Pl, Suite 2060, Providence, RI 02903

South Carolina: Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse

Skewer of steaks in front of a fire and cooking skewers Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

It's all about the casual, fun atmosphere at Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse, plus little details like grilled mozzarella and honey that's so good it has customers saying they would return if that was the only thing on the menu. A stunning variety of meats come so fast and furious that you'll hardly have time to look at the delicious buffet bar, and you'll definitely want to bring your appetite. The flank steak is a must, and so are the cocktails. 

gauchosusa.com

(843) 945-9081

6429 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

South Dakota: Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse

Close-up of skewers of meat Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Regulars say this Sioux Falls spot never disappoints, and no matter how many times they go, delicious skewers of garlic Parmesan chicken and shrimp are always a win. Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse has been serving happy customers since 2005, and yes, you're going to want to try it all. That's especially true for favorites like the flank steak, lamb, and grilled pineapple, all before wrapping things up with a stellar crème brûlée. 

carnavalsteakhousesd.com

(605) 361-6328

2401 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Tennessee: Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse

Meat skewer being held by a server Brazeiros/Facebook

Knoxville's Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse attracts customers from across state lines, and it was so popular with those traveling in from Kentucky that the owners were inspired to open another location in Louisville. You're going to want to make reservations, and the reason will quickly become clear: Staff treat everyone like friends and family in the best way, lamb chops are in best-ever territory — alongside the picanha — and the salad bar is tops, too.

brazeiros.com

(865) 247-0295

6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Texas: Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse

Hands slicing steak on a wooden board Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse - San Antonio/Facebook

If you happen to be in San Antonio, Plano, or Irving when the craving for some outstanding steak hits, Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse has you covered. It's the kind of place where your glass will never be empty, the buffet will leave you thinking it's one of the best in the state, and the service? Impeccable. (So are the bacon-wrapped chicken, picanha, and chocolate mousse cake.) 

brasaousa.com

Multiple locations

Utah: Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

Sliced steak on a wooden board with rosemary and other dishes Rodizio Grill - Salt Lake City/Facebook

Hit Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in either Provo or Salt Lake City, and you'll find a fan-favorite spot that considers itself more than just a restaurant — it advertises itself as bringing a slice of Brazilian food, culture, and hospitality to the U.S. Diners say it absolutely delivers, with wonderful staff who'll keep an eye out for any requests while continuing to bring around favorites, like the Parmesan steak and lamb. It's easy to see why some make this a regular stop for those times when you just need to treat yourself.

rodiziogrill.com

Multiple locations

Virginia: Fogo de Chão

Slices of steak on a plate with greens and roasted veg Fogo de Chão/Facebook

Fogo de Chão is a clear favorite in Virginia, with locations in Reston, Richmond, Tysons, and Virginia Beach. Customers laud the top-tier staff and their ability to turn everything from a large family gathering to a romantic date night or intimate evening into something infinitely memorable. Those in the know also say you'll definitely need to take advantage of the pickled delights to give yourself a break from the celebrated meat selections. The pork belly is out of this world, and so is the lobster mac and cheese. 

fogodechao.com

Multiple locations

Washington: Fogo de Chão

Tomahawk steak on a wooden board Fogo de Chão (Bellevue)/Facebook

Clearly, it's tough to compete when Fogo de Chão comes to town, and the chain hits Washington state in a big way. With locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood, and two in Seattle, there are plenty of opportunities to satisfy the carnivore in you. It's the kind of upscale experience where every single dish seems as though it could be the star of the show, right alongside a picanha that will keep you motioning for more. 

fogodechao.com

Multiple locations

West Virginia: Rio de Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

Two pineapples on a skewer on a table Rio de grill/Facebook

Head to Charleston and stop at Rio de Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, and you'll find perfectly cooked meats and ultra-flavorful sides that customers say they'll do pretty much anything for. Sure, it's on the pricey side, but when everything is this good, it's a price people are happy to pay. It keeps fans coming back again and again to celebrate the consistently delicious offerings, from grilled pineapple to some of the best lamb around.

riodegrillbrazilian.com

(304) 926-5555

3600 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Wisconsin: Samba Brazilian Grill

Assortment of meats on a plate with a bowl of mashed potatoes Samba Brazilian Grill/Facebook

Looking for an elegant kind of spot where you can feel right at home sipping cocktails and feeling a little upscale yourself? Samba Brazilian Grill has you covered, boasting a buffet so big that it alone has customers promising to return just for all the fun offerings. Opt for a passionfruit mojito alongside deliciously marinated flank steak, and you might just find yourself sticking around for a few hours.

sambabraziliangrill.com

(608) 257-1111

240 W Gilman St, Madison, WI 53703

Wyoming: Bravura Brazilian Steakhouse

Three skewers of meat on a cold bar Bravura Brazilian steakhouse/Facebook

Bravura Brazilian Steakhouse promises a feast, and it not only delivers, but everything's wrapped up in an atmosphere that makes you feel as though each and every person is just happy to be there. Everything down to the chicken hearts is downright delicious, and the only problem you might have is trying to keep up with the flurry of activity and the plethora of meats. 

bravurasteakhouse.com

(307) 522-5143

10 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Methodology

Sliced steak on a wooden board with sides Ws Studio/Getty Images

In order to choose the best Brazilian steakhouse in each and every state, we did a few things — starting with looking at reviews from sites like OpenTable and Google. The best of the best had not only great reviews, but awards for wine selections, and a variety of both meats and cold buffet options. When looking through reviews, we kept an eye out for things like consistent reports of friendly, welcoming staff who were more than happy to make wine pairing recommendations and give explanations into different dishes, as well as desserts worth saving room for, stellar cocktails, and meats cooked to order every time. Any state that doesn't appear on the list doesn't have a candidate for best Brazilian steakhouse. 

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