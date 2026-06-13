The Best Brazilian Steakhouse In Your State
Planning an evening out at your favorite restaurant is always exciting, but opt for heading to a Brazilian steakhouse, and you'll find you're in for more than a meal. These places are an entire experience, taking the very best of an all-you-can-eat buffet — the variety — and pairing that with service at your table. And that variety is serious: There are an almost overwhelming number of must-try dishes you'll find at a great Brazilian steakhouse, so doing your research ahead of time will allow you some invaluable planning.
There are great Brazilian steakhouses across the U.S., but they're not all equal. That got us wondering about what the best option in every state is, and while we found a ton of great spots out there, this does come with a bit of a caveat. Some states are surprisingly lacking in the Brazilian steakhouse category, so if your state gets skipped, consider that your sign to start a campaign to bring one to your town.
In order to choose the best in every state, we started by giving precedence to independently owned restaurants — particularly those opened by restaurateurs with a connection to Brazil. We looked for things like variety and availability of traditional favorites, constant great reviews and recommendations, and a commitment to providing an upscale yet accessible and fun atmosphere. The very best are providing the kind of meal that's an integral part of a stellar night out, and yes, sometimes chains step up the game in a big way.
Alabama: Texas de Brazil
Alabama has two great choices for some seriously delicious Brazilian meats: Texas de Brazil in Birmingham, or Texas de Brazil in Huntsville. Here's a fun fact: This chain is huge, but it's also notable as being the only national steakhouse chain that's also family-owned. Who knew? Expect to find an outstanding selection of hot and cold foods at the buffet — don't skip the scalloped potatoes. The flank steak and picanha are winners among meat lovers, but don't sleep on the beef ribs.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Churrascaria Brazilian Grill
Alaska is lacking in the Brazilian steakhouse department, but there are options for anyone who's super determined ... or looking for an excuse to take a cruise. Book a spot on the Diamond Princess or Sapphire Princess, and you'll find Churrascaria Brazilian Grill offering grilled pineapple to remember even years later, while other diners say the filet mignon and lobster bisque are must-haves.
princess.com/en-int/cruise-dining/churrascaria
Multiple locations
Arizona: Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse
Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse opened in Chandler in 2019, and it made an immediate impression with its gourmet buffet and assortment of meats. Staff gets high praise for being knowledgeable and willing to explain what's on offer, soft music brings the vibes, and the chimichurri makes everything a standout. Be sure to try the lamb dishes.
(480) 744-0130
825 N 54th St, Chandler, AZ 85226
Arkansas: Texas de Brazil
Head to Texas de Brazil in Rogers, and plenty of people say you're in for a treat worthy of a special occasion kind of meal. The wide selection at the buffet will have you going back for treats like lobster bisque and goat cheese. Wonderful staff see meats cooked to your preferences, and the flank steak might have you requesting another round.
(479) 337-7889
Pinnacle Hills Promenade, 2203 S Promenade Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758
California: Show de Carnes
California is home to a ton of great steakhouses, but if you're in the mood for churrasco, check out Show de Carnes. Expanding quickly to Palo Alto and San Jose after first opening in Sausalito in 2023, rave reviews call out everything from the super-fun setting and wonderful staff to the divine picanha, always-fresh salad bar (try the cinnamon pineapple and the cheesy bread), and top-tier ribeye.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Fogo de Chão
There's no denying that Fogo de Chão is known for standout dishes, from the roasted eggplant to the alcatra. Locations in Denver and Lone Tree are no exception, getting rave reviews from customers shocked by the sheer number of options on offer. Pork chops and grilled pineapple are a must, and don't be afraid to ask questions. The staff has you covered.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Rodeio Grill Churrascaria
There's no set menu at Rodeio Grill Churrascaria, but you'll find all the traditional favorites, up to and including chicken hearts. Opened by three Brazilian-born restaurateurs who count food as lifelong passions, this hotspot earns repeat customers thanks (in part) to a friendly vibe that makes you feel like you've stepped into Brazil itself. Along with absolutely delicious sausages, diners highly recommend the lamb options.
(860) 989-1780
2074 Park St, Suite 109, Hartford, CT 06106
Delaware: CS Brazilian Steakhouse
Anyone who loves a glass of wine alongside their red meat feast need look no further than CS Brazilian Steakhouse. Recognized by Wine Spectator with awards from a 1,000+ bottle cellar, this place wins fans among those happy to see unique menu items — from chicken stroganoff to candied bacon — on the buffet bar. Beef brisket, beef ribs, and lamb options are all stellar, but don't miss out on delicious desserts like the triple chocolate mousse cake.
(302) 355-5551
600 Center Blvd S, Newark, DE 19702
Florida: Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Adega Gaucha gets buzzy press and accolades as the perfect sort of place for a special occasion or date night. Head to Orlando, Kissimmee, or Deerfield Beach to take advantage of recommendations for pairing Argentinian wines with plenty of rave-worthy meats like beef ribs and lamb chops. That's just the beginning of things, and customers also appreciate the halal options that are offered and the inclusivity it provides.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Passador Brazilian Steakhouse
Honestly, this place had us at "freshly made Brazilian cheese bread," but that's just the start. Things end with a highly recommended flambé cheesecake, and when you add in everything in between, it brings in regulars from hundreds of miles away. Pair a bacon-wrapped filet with a smoked old fashioned, and you won't go wrong. Beef ribs are also a must, and it's the kind of fast-paced variety that might leave you without time to even snap some photos.
(770) 837-3919
2355 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Hawaii: Texas de Brazil
There are plenty of iconic Hawaiian foods you need to try at least once, but if you happen to be in the mood for a Brazilian steakhouse, check out the Texas de Brazil location in Honolulu. Details like delectable dressings and sweet-but-not-too-sweet chocolate cake win fans, the picanha gets regularly lauded as a favorite, and the filet mignon does, too.
(808) 944-2702
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Suite 3263, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Tchê Brazilian Grill by Rodizio Grill
An experience at Tchê Brazilian Grill by Rodizio Grill starts with a staff that works together like clockwork to ensure that when you're ready for the next round of outstanding meats, there's no waiting. They're more than happy to share their extensive knowledge and answer any inquiries, and the result is an exercise in extravagance that has customers waxing poetic about it. Go for the Parmesan steak with pineapple and a coconut limeade, and you'll have no regrets.
(208) 529-3997
2394 E Sunnyside Rd, Idaho Falls, ID 83404
Illinois: Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse
Fun fact: Chicago is home to one of the most expensive steaks in the U.S. If you're feeling something indulgent with a little more variety on the menu, Chama Gaúcha has you covered with a buffet of more than 30 dishes at any time, and all your favorite meat options. It's the kind of place that immediately gives off seriously classy vibes and has divine meats to back that up, with beef ribs that are in such demand it might be tough to catch the server's eye. The pros know it's worth it to keep trying.
(630) 324-6002
3008 Finley Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Indiana: Ten Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
Ten Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse prides itself on traditional methods, flavors, and premium meats. Meanwhile, customers praise outstanding bartenders and servers, as well as owners that are onsite and mingling with guests. Oft-seen dishes like the picanha are a win, and there's also delicious surprises like a stellar beef stroganoff.
(317) 893-4366
1001 N State Rd 135, Suite A3, Greenwood, IN 46142
Iowa: RC Brazilian Steakhouse
One bite of perfect steak is all it takes for some customers to be penciling another visit to RC Brazilian Steakhouse into their calendars, while others say it's the unique dishes on the buffet bar that has them calling this place a favorite. Pasta, roasted pineapple and bananas, and bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers? Yes, please! Filet mignon is always a win — along with so many other kinds of meats that you might find it tough to save room for dessert. (You should!)
(563) 513-7973
320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806
Kentucky: Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse
Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse boasts that it's a marriage between modernity and age-old traditions, and the result is a restaurant experience some classify as nothing short of divine. It's definitely the kind of place that's perfect for any holiday or special occasion, with attentive service that makes you feel as though you're part of something extraordinary. The lamb chops aren't to be missed.
(502) 290-8220
450 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Santa Picanha
When Santa Picanha opened in early 2026, it was immediately lauded as being a slice of Brazil in Louisiana, helmed by a Brazilian-born chef who credits his grandmother with his love of traditional dishes and cooking methods. Reviews immediately reflected the care, dedication, and experience poured into every aspect of the restaurant, from a sampler platter perfect for first-timers to delicious fraldinha. And all the desserts? Excellent.
(337) 534-0636
406 Garfield St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Maine: Bonissoni Brazilian Steakhouse
There are a lot of promises being made at Bonissoni Brazilian Steakhouse, including USDA Prime-only meats and a commitment to creating a welcoming, friendly atmosphere worthy of any celebration. Customers say it delivers and is not only the best Brazilian steakhouse in the state, but one of the best restaurants, full stop. From the yuca fries to the picanha and chicken skewers, everything is a delight.
(207) 360-0380
82 Shore Rd, Ogunquit, ME 03907
Maryland: Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Terra Gaucha was still considered something of an up-and-coming chain when it opened in Rockville in late 2025, and it was far from the only Brazilian steakhouse on the scene. It still made a big splash, with happy customers quick to say it massively outpaced competitors. A fast-paced service is fun instead of feeling high pressure, the salad bar has an outstanding variety, and meats like picanha and New York strip steak are top tier.
(240) 833-8075
1651 Chapman Ave, Rockville, MD 20852
Massachusetts: Brazilian Grill
It almost goes without saying that a Brazilian steakhouse is a carnivore's paradise, but Brazilian Grill in Hyannis takes pride in something a little bit extra: a buffet with so many options that even vegetarian guests will walk away happy. It's been winning hearts since 2000, and it's the kind of place people realize they were too busy sampling the vast array of delights to take many photos. Staff is so wonderful you might just ask for an autograph, while the lamb chops and legs are standouts.
(508) 771-0109
680 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601
Michigan: Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is known for serving up some of the very best of steakhouse sirloins, and the location in Troy is no exception. The picanha here is outstanding — and made only better by a strawberry hibiscus or passionfruit caipirinha on the side — and you might find a live jazz band providing the soundtrack. Wagyu offerings make it the perfect place for a special occasion sort of meal, and don't overlook the Brazilian sausages.
(248) 817-1800
301 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084
Minnesota: Bullvino's Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse
Head to either St. Paul or Bloomington and stop at Bullvino's Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse for a guaranteed fun time on a special occasion or for one of those days you just feel like treating yourself to something a little extra. You'll be welcomed with open arms by ultra-friendly staff that goes above and beyond, and if you're new to the Brazilian steakhouse experience, they have all the answers. Everything on the buffet bar is a win, try the roasted cheese, and consider the ribeye.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Fogo de Chão
There's probably a good chance Kansas City's Fogo de Chão is going to be a full house, but there's a reason for that. Expect expertly recommended wine pairings, a lot of bacon-wrapped goodness, and rave-worthy dishes on the salad bar right down to the chicken salad. Be sure to save room for dessert — the chocolate cake and the cheesecake are both standouts — but it might be tough when you're confronted with such perfectly cooked lamb chops.
(816) 931-7700
222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112
Montana: Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse
Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse is all about family, and it's built on not a single love story, but several: Couples came together, fell in love, and searched for a way to share their passion for food. The result is a steakhouse lauded for being the perfect place for a romantic dinner, and it's the perfect place for families, too. There's something for everyone here, from outstanding bacon-wrapped chicken to a stellar grilled pineapple and social media-worthy piña coladas.
(406) 200-7910
1390 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Omaha's Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is the kind of place that always feels like it's got something special going on: The vibe is elegant and energetic, and it's the perfect spot for a birthday dinner. The salmon and lamb are as outstanding as the beef, while a knowledgeable staff is more than happy to explain everything for first-timers and the curious. Stop by on a Sunday afternoon for live music, and keep in mind some say the hot and cold bar has so much variety it's a meal on its own.
(402) 315-3598
13851 FNB Pkwy, Omaha, NE 68154
Nevada: Galpão Gaucho
Head to Las Vegas, and you'll be overwhelmed with outstanding restaurant choices. If the mood for a Brazilian steakhouse strikes, look no further than Galpão Gaucho, an incredible option with views of The Strip, a spicy picanha that's a must-try, and a serious wine selection. Expert staff is happy to recommend a pairing, and if that's not your thing, the cocktails are amazing, too. Those in the know suggest upgrading bites of meat with a slice of grilled pineapple or cheese. Delish!
(702) 602-0384
3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 1260, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Sabor Brasil Bar & Grill
For decades, Nashua's Sabor Brasil has been the place to go for ultra-flavorful meats and sides that make any regular day feel like a holiday. Unassuming from the outside and delightfully vibrant on the inside, guests can take one deep breath of the wonderful aromas and know why this spot is so popular. Lucky locals are dedicated regulars who recommend everything from the garlic beef to the flan.
(603) 886-5959
42 Canal St, Nashua, NH 03064
New Jersey: Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio
Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio has three locations — in West New York, North Bergen, and Cliffside Park — and it also has a wine selection that's gotten honors from Wine Spectator for several years in a row. Staff are well-versed in recommendations that win even the pickiest of hearts, and cocktails are delish, too. The vibe is ultra-modern here, outdoor dining is a beloved option, and the skirt steak is the kind of dish that makes customers feel they're being treated to something extra special.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Fogo de Chão
You might think of a Brazilian steakhouse as a solid dinner option, but Albuquerque's Fogo de Chão gets a lot of love for the brunch game, too. You'll enjoy the same tidal wave of deliciousness customers have come to know and expect from a dinner here, and as far as recommendations? Wagyu steak served tableside is always a spectacle, with some calling it not only the best steak they've ever had, but the best meal, full stop.
(505) 396-7200
6600 Menaul Blvd, Suite M006, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: Churrascaria Plataforma
Churrascaria Plataforma isn't just a top-tier Brazilian steakhouse; you'll also hear it name-dropped into conversations about the best steakhouses — of any kind — in the state. It's the kind of place where regulars come to know the longtime staff, renowned for being super welcoming and committed to serving steaks perfectly cooked to your request. Garlic steak is a standout — along with the top sirloin — and even though you come for the steak, don't sleep on the fried bananas.
(212) 245-0505
316 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Chima Steakhouse
Since opening its first location in 2003, Chima Steakhouse has grown into a small but mighty little chain. Ethos is built on a commitment to hospitality and tradition, and guests are singularly delighted by a warm, welcoming, and romantic spot staffed by those willing to go above and beyond to curate a stellar experience. An award-winning wine selection is the perfect accent to favorites like the grilled pineapple, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, beef ribs, and flank steak.
(704) 601-4141
139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
North Dakota: Fogão Gaúcho Brazilian Steakhouse
Fogão Gaúcho Brazilian Steakhouse is a family-owned affair, and it made a big splash when it opened in Bismarck in 2025. Customers call it the sort of restaurant that makes you believe in magic, serving grilled pineapple that's so good you might just opt for an entire one, and cheesy bread that just might ruin all other cheesy bread for you. Desserts like the flaming cheesecake are a must, and so is the Parmesan pork.
(701) 751-7080
4510 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503
Ohio: Fogo de Chão
Ohio got its first Fogo de Chão in 2025, and it was clearly long overdue. Accolades came rolling in from customers delighted by the attention given not only to perfectly cooked steaks and lamb chops, but options like the lobster tail, too. It's a date night hotspot, for sure; just be sure to save room for desserts that are so beautiful you might not even want to eat them. (You will!)
(614) 708-7800
1425 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
Oklahoma: Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is one of the few steakhouse chains that serves dry-aged steak, and yes, Oklahoma City's location is doing its aging onsite. It's the kind of experience that some call among the best in the city, with an attention to detail that extends to outstanding cocktails, drinks that will never run empty, and dishes that are worth any wait. Lamb chops are nothing short of extraordinary, and so is the tres leches cake.
(405) 753-0003
13810 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Oregon: Fogo de Chão
At the time of this writing, Fogo de Chão has locations in Portland and Tigard. They're the kind of places that make customers feel as though they're being treated to something truly extraordinary, getting a superstar kind of service that's more than a meal — it's an experience. Think ultra-modern vibes, with caipirinhas worth writing home about, a buffet that will please even the vegetarians in the group, and lobster tail that's not to be missed.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Charkoal's Brazilian Steakhouse
The name of this place is a hint at what you can expect: Charkoal's Brazilian Steakhouse prides itself on wonderfully smoky meats that are given a flavor boost thanks to the charcoal fires burning in the kitchens. Variety is the name of the game at a Brazilian steakhouse, yet customers still walk away from this spot thrilled with the overwhelming number of choices. Ask for anything you'd like, and even if you don't see it, the staff will do their best to make it happen — and be sure to ask for the beef ribs and chicken hearts.
(610) 946-6480
220 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Rhode Island: Fogo de Chão
There's no denying that Fogo de Chão gets a lot of love, and that includes some high praise for being one of the steakhouses responsible for some of the best filet mignons around. The ribeye also wins its fair share of fans, along with the lamb chops. There's no way to go wrong with a meal that seems more like a production you're participating in than a regular old dining experience. Just try to save room for the papaya cream dessert.
(401) 400-3888
148 Providence Pl, Suite 2060, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse
It's all about the casual, fun atmosphere at Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse, plus little details like grilled mozzarella and honey that's so good it has customers saying they would return if that was the only thing on the menu. A stunning variety of meats come so fast and furious that you'll hardly have time to look at the delicious buffet bar, and you'll definitely want to bring your appetite. The flank steak is a must, and so are the cocktails.
(843) 945-9081
6429 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
South Dakota: Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse
Regulars say this Sioux Falls spot never disappoints, and no matter how many times they go, delicious skewers of garlic Parmesan chicken and shrimp are always a win. Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse has been serving happy customers since 2005, and yes, you're going to want to try it all. That's especially true for favorites like the flank steak, lamb, and grilled pineapple, all before wrapping things up with a stellar crème brûlée.
(605) 361-6328
2401 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse
Knoxville's Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse attracts customers from across state lines, and it was so popular with those traveling in from Kentucky that the owners were inspired to open another location in Louisville. You're going to want to make reservations, and the reason will quickly become clear: Staff treat everyone like friends and family in the best way, lamb chops are in best-ever territory — alongside the picanha — and the salad bar is tops, too.
(865) 247-0295
6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Texas: Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse
If you happen to be in San Antonio, Plano, or Irving when the craving for some outstanding steak hits, Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse has you covered. It's the kind of place where your glass will never be empty, the buffet will leave you thinking it's one of the best in the state, and the service? Impeccable. (So are the bacon-wrapped chicken, picanha, and chocolate mousse cake.)
Multiple locations
Utah: Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
Hit Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in either Provo or Salt Lake City, and you'll find a fan-favorite spot that considers itself more than just a restaurant — it advertises itself as bringing a slice of Brazilian food, culture, and hospitality to the U.S. Diners say it absolutely delivers, with wonderful staff who'll keep an eye out for any requests while continuing to bring around favorites, like the Parmesan steak and lamb. It's easy to see why some make this a regular stop for those times when you just need to treat yourself.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is a clear favorite in Virginia, with locations in Reston, Richmond, Tysons, and Virginia Beach. Customers laud the top-tier staff and their ability to turn everything from a large family gathering to a romantic date night or intimate evening into something infinitely memorable. Those in the know also say you'll definitely need to take advantage of the pickled delights to give yourself a break from the celebrated meat selections. The pork belly is out of this world, and so is the lobster mac and cheese.
Multiple locations
Washington: Fogo de Chão
Clearly, it's tough to compete when Fogo de Chão comes to town, and the chain hits Washington state in a big way. With locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood, and two in Seattle, there are plenty of opportunities to satisfy the carnivore in you. It's the kind of upscale experience where every single dish seems as though it could be the star of the show, right alongside a picanha that will keep you motioning for more.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Rio de Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
Head to Charleston and stop at Rio de Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, and you'll find perfectly cooked meats and ultra-flavorful sides that customers say they'll do pretty much anything for. Sure, it's on the pricey side, but when everything is this good, it's a price people are happy to pay. It keeps fans coming back again and again to celebrate the consistently delicious offerings, from grilled pineapple to some of the best lamb around.
(304) 926-5555
3600 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
Wisconsin: Samba Brazilian Grill
Looking for an elegant kind of spot where you can feel right at home sipping cocktails and feeling a little upscale yourself? Samba Brazilian Grill has you covered, boasting a buffet so big that it alone has customers promising to return just for all the fun offerings. Opt for a passionfruit mojito alongside deliciously marinated flank steak, and you might just find yourself sticking around for a few hours.
(608) 257-1111
240 W Gilman St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Bravura Brazilian Steakhouse
Bravura Brazilian Steakhouse promises a feast, and it not only delivers, but everything's wrapped up in an atmosphere that makes you feel as though each and every person is just happy to be there. Everything down to the chicken hearts is downright delicious, and the only problem you might have is trying to keep up with the flurry of activity and the plethora of meats.
(307) 522-5143
10 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs, WY 82901
Methodology
In order to choose the best Brazilian steakhouse in each and every state, we did a few things — starting with looking at reviews from sites like OpenTable and Google. The best of the best had not only great reviews, but awards for wine selections, and a variety of both meats and cold buffet options. When looking through reviews, we kept an eye out for things like consistent reports of friendly, welcoming staff who were more than happy to make wine pairing recommendations and give explanations into different dishes, as well as desserts worth saving room for, stellar cocktails, and meats cooked to order every time. Any state that doesn't appear on the list doesn't have a candidate for best Brazilian steakhouse.