The Best Brazilian Steakhouse In Your State

Planning an evening out at your favorite restaurant is always exciting, but opt for heading to a Brazilian steakhouse, and you'll find you're in for more than a meal. These places are an entire experience, taking the very best of an all-you-can-eat buffet — the variety — and pairing that with service at your table. And that variety is serious: There are an almost overwhelming number of must-try dishes you'll find at a great Brazilian steakhouse, so doing your research ahead of time will allow you some invaluable planning.

There are great Brazilian steakhouses across the U.S., but they're not all equal. That got us wondering about what the best option in every state is, and while we found a ton of great spots out there, this does come with a bit of a caveat. Some states are surprisingly lacking in the Brazilian steakhouse category, so if your state gets skipped, consider that your sign to start a campaign to bring one to your town.

In order to choose the best in every state, we started by giving precedence to independently owned restaurants — particularly those opened by restaurateurs with a connection to Brazil. We looked for things like variety and availability of traditional favorites, constant great reviews and recommendations, and a commitment to providing an upscale yet accessible and fun atmosphere. The very best are providing the kind of meal that's an integral part of a stellar night out, and yes, sometimes chains step up the game in a big way.