The Absolute Best Chain Steakhouse Filet Mignons

Going out for a steak dinner means that you're already treating yourself, and deciding to go with a filet mignon cut is like throwing a little extra layer of self-indulgence on top of your meal. If you're going to go with one of the best cuts of one of the best meals, why not go with the best of the best of the best? A filet mignon is well worth the hype, and when cooked well, it should be lean and tender, with a nice crust to prevent it from getting gummy. It's definitely made for those who appreciate the texture of their meal, because thats what the buttery finish is all about.

Magnificent filet mignons have a highly regarded reputation for a reason — and it's not just because you feel extra fancy when you say it. Getting the cook just right on this more delicate cut of beef takes skill and experience, so it's best not to mess around and go straight to the steakhouse that'll serve you up the ideal version of this prestigious meat. This isn't a stone cold ranking of different steakhouse filets — it's simply a celebration of the ones that do it right.