The Absolute Best Chain Steakhouse Filet Mignons
Going out for a steak dinner means that you're already treating yourself, and deciding to go with a filet mignon cut is like throwing a little extra layer of self-indulgence on top of your meal. If you're going to go with one of the best cuts of one of the best meals, why not go with the best of the best of the best? A filet mignon is well worth the hype, and when cooked well, it should be lean and tender, with a nice crust to prevent it from getting gummy. It's definitely made for those who appreciate the texture of their meal, because thats what the buttery finish is all about.
Magnificent filet mignons have a highly regarded reputation for a reason — and it's not just because you feel extra fancy when you say it. Getting the cook just right on this more delicate cut of beef takes skill and experience, so it's best not to mess around and go straight to the steakhouse that'll serve you up the ideal version of this prestigious meat. This isn't a stone cold ranking of different steakhouse filets — it's simply a celebration of the ones that do it right.
Mastro's Restaurant
What better place to start our list than with Tasting Table's reigning filet mignon steakhouse champion, Mastro's Restaurants. Just a heads up for anyone getting ready to run out and head for the nearest location — tasting one of the best filet mignons out there will require you to get a bit more dressed up than usual. In the end though, it's a small price to pay for the opportunity to chow down on one of Mastro's filet mignon options — either a 6 or 8 ounce boneless selection or a 12 ounce bone-in filet.
Whichever cut you decide to go with, you should know two things about Mastro's filet mignon — it's a USDA Prime cut of beef that's been wet-aged for 28 days, and the plate it's on is coming to your table at a whopping 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Anyone able to get out to the chain's Beverly Hills location will be treated to a meal from steak expert and executive chef Walter Mayen, but it seems that no matter the location, Mastro's Restaurant rarely disappoints.
Multiple Mastro's diners who have taken to Yelp to sing the filet's praises have mentioned that the restaurant has nailed the balance of tenderness without losing any of the cut's juiciness. One Yelper even claimed that they're such a fan that they recommend the filet mignon to all their friends, and it seems that it's yet to leave any of their buddies disappointed.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse — confusing name, amazing filet mignon. 28 seems to be the magic number, as like Mastro's, Ruth's Chris also utilizes a special 28 day aging process for its meat. This is Midwestern beef that's been fed on grass early in its life before being switched to a corn-fed diet to get that signature Ruth's flavor. Also like Mastro's, the plates famously come out smoking hot as well, and even ups the heat over their competitors by bringing it out at a too-hot-to-handle 500 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to making sure your steak stays piping hot, it also provides an auditory sensation on top of the exemplary look, taste, and tender mouth-feel that one would expect from paying top dollar at the luxurious steakhouse.
Ruth's Chris has a lot of excellent looking cuts to offer, but the filet mignon should be considered a must. For anyone preferring an incredibly tender texture over a more robust flavor, the filet is likely what your server would recommend, and there's a few different size options for you to choose from. Which one you go with might be based on how much your tummy is rumbling at the moment, but even the 8 ounce petite filet option is enough to satisfy — though ordering a couple sides may help you get the right amount of full. The 11 ounce option happens to be one of founder Ruth Fertel's favorites and according to various reviews, it's for good reason.
Capital Grille
When it comes to steakhouse chains, it's safe to say that we're fans of The Capital Grille. The chain aims to provide an experience of "comfortable elegance," but let's be honest — we're not looking for ambience right now. What we're looking for is a great filet mignon, and you better believe that Capital Grille has earned a spot on this list.
It seems that most restaurants on our list ascribe to either wet-aging or dry-aging their steaks. Capital Grille falls into the latter category, using the method to break down their meat's enzymes and tenderize the muscle in an open-air environment. Where the chain may differ from others however, is the fact that everything involving its meat is handled on-site by in-house butchers. That gives the restaurant complete control over essentially every aspect of the process, so you can dig into your filet mignon with the satisfaction that Capital Grille has been keeping a watchful eye over it.
As for whether all that work pays off in the end, the proof is in the reviews. Multiple happy Yelpers and hopefully full diners have gone out of their way to shout out the dry-aged filet mignon, with many calling it the best they've ever had. Just eating the steak itself seems to be a great choice, but according to the menu, the chef recommends giving it some company — with Cipollini onions, wild mushrooms, and fig essence adding a welcome touch of extra flavor to the filet.
Smith & Wollensky
Be sure to thank both Smith AND Wollensky after you get finished dining at the restaurant — or maybe just thank the chef, since the truth is that both names were randomly chosen from the phonebook by founder Alan Stillman. What isn't random however, is where all that delicious meat comes from — if you're still in a thankful mood, get online and send a quick email over to Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch for the delicious cuts of beef. Smith & Wollensky's is also a practitioner of the dry-aged method, utilizing high-temperature broilers to maintain the steak's juiciness while giving it a crisp crust.
You also have plenty of tasty options to customize your filet mignon as well. Get it made au poivre (with pepper), rubbed with Cajun seasoning, cover it in a Roquefort blue cheese sauce, or have it served with a lobster tail to make it a true surf n' turf feast. Portion size apparently isn't a problem either, as reviewers from both Yelp and Tripadvisor shouted out the generous cuts as part of their positive experiences. No matter the size however, it all comes down to the taste – and restaurant recommendation site The Infatuation claims that you're in good hands here by writing of the restaurant's bone-in filet, "Every picture-perfect slice with a deep brown crust and an ideal pink-and-red middle is so indulgent that you won't mind that you're eating such a lean cut."
Morton's The Steakhouse
Out of all the steakhouses on our list, only one claims to be THE steakhouse — a bold claim that just might have the evidence to back it up. Like all the other establishments we've gone over so far, Morton's expensive menu isn't for those who might feel faint at a pricey final bill. But with generous portion sizes and a willingness to share its secrets — via the books "Morton's Steak Bible" and "Morton's The Cookbook" — Morton's seems to be worth forking over your hard earned money. Oh, and on top of all of that, people seem to think that their steaks are pretty dang good – as evidenced by Morton's taking the top Fine-Dining spot in NRN's 2016 Consumer Picks survey.
When it comes to exactly how Morton's prepares and cooks its meat, the chain seems to subscribe to the keeping it simple method, and letting dry-aged, USDA Prime beef speak for itself by keeping handling to a minimum. Both the 8 and 12 ounce filet mignon offerings not only have satisfied customers sprinting to their devices to give them five stars on Yelp, but the sheer amount of people who claim that Morton's delivered them one of the best filets they've ever had speaks volumes to the quality they're putting out.
Fogo de Chão
If you're someone who loves steak but hates the process of cutting it, then turn to the trusty gauchos at Fogo de Chão. If you're not familiar with how the Brazilian steakhouse does things, you may be a bit confused at seeing servers — AKA the aforementioned gauchos, AKA a South American cowboy — navigating their way between tables with big hunks of meat on skewers. Don't worry about having to flag them down either, as all you'll need to do is flip the meat card you're provided to green, and it's go time on whatever beef you'd like until you flip it back to red. With this method, you're free to chow down on whatever kind of meat catches your eye — but just be sure that one of those items is the chain's filet mignon.
Like Fogo's other delicious meat, the filet mignon is simply seasoned with rock salt and cooked on an ever-rotating rotisserie grill. All the while, it remains on the skewer you see being paraded around the dining room. Fogo de Chão's steaks are at least USDA Choice or higher, so keep in mind that there's a chance that your cut will come in a rank below some other steakhouses's Prime status. However, if you're a regular peruser of Yelp, you'll not only see loads of five-star reviews, but also a slew of comments from satisfied diners claiming that the filet mignon is one of their favorite options at Fogo.
Saltgrass Steakhouse
Though it has locations all over the country, the truth is that the spirit of Texas is strong with Saltgrass Steakhouse. Don't expect too many frills when you come through the doors or when you flip through the menu. What you can expect though, is beef — good old certified Angus beef. The chefs at Saltgrass apparently know quality meat, as they let it shine on its own with just a sprinkling of proprietary Saltgrass-7 steak spice and a plop of butter on top.
With all that being said though, don't think the staff will tell you to hit the road if you ask for something extra. Saltgrass even dedicates a portion of their menu just for a range of steak toppings, from smothering it in mushrooms, onions, and butter to getting a Cajun topping of shrimp, crawfish, tomatoes, lemon butter, and green onions. There's also the option of getting your filet wrapped in bacon, or covering it with lump crab meat. Whatever way you decide to go, have the confidence of knowing that you're dining at an establishment that has a list of awards so long that they need to dedicate an entire page to it on their website.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
The filet mignon at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse tastes as amazing as the restaurant looks – and if you've never set foot in a Del Frisco before, just know that means we're giving it some pretty high praise. If you close your eyes and imagine a super fancy steakhouse, you'll likely picture something that looks similar to Del Frisco's. With its locations typically set in the parts of major cities where their wealthy clientele like to gather, and with the buildings themselves built large enough to impress anyone who walks in the door, it's no wonder that the restaurant is so expensive - they've gotta pay the bills after all! But if you can pull yourself away from gawking at all the opulent decor and extensive wine collection long enough to try the filet mignon, you'll undoubtedly see why it's earned a spot on this list.
Utilizing a 1600 degree broiler to cook its steaks, it's all about the sear for Del Frisco's steaks, and the filet mignon is no exception. It comes in 8 and 12 ounce cuts, as well as a 16 ounce bone-in option if you're looking to satisfy your inner carnivore. When looking over Yelp reviews for Del Frisco's, the filet mignon gets its share of love in five star reviews. Even in other instances where the visit wasn't completely up to the guest's satisfaction, the filet gets a shoutout as the highlight of the night.
Ocean Prime
Sure, it's the only entry on our list with sushi taking up a chunk of the menu, but the chefs at Ocean Prime aren't lacking in skill when it comes to cooking up a filet mignon — and trust us when we tell you that you won't be lacking for options. On the menu you'll find both 8 and 10 ounce filets, as well as a 7 ounce Wagyu filet option. But like a daring fashionista, you may be looking to complete your meal's look with some accessories. Does a Béarnaise sauce strike your fancy? What about bringing in some black truffle butter or a Maytag blue cheese crust for an assist? And if there's any place to get your filet mignon Oscar style — topping the steak with both Béarnaise and crab meat — it's likely to be at the spot with Ocean in the name.
Ocean Prime utilizes a broiler for their steaks, with one particular blogger in Chicago claiming the method resulted in "an uber tender cut of meat." to Be warned though — at least one Yelp review went so far as to claim that the filet mignon "is to die for." But based on the praise it gets, you could do a lot worse than having Ocean Prime's filet mignon as a last meal.
Steak 48
It felt only right to bookend our list with another restaurant from the founders of Mastro's. But don't worry — Steak 48 holds its own enough to make a comparison between the two an evenly matched sibling rivalry. Since wet-aging its steaks and serving them on sizzling hot plates worked so well the first time around, Steak 48 continues the practice to great effect. If you walk in with not much of an appetite — big mistake if you ask us, but you do you — they've got just what you're looking for with a petite 8 ounce filet, as well as another 8 ounce option made from Westholme Australian Wagyu beef. For those coming in ready to chow down, there's the 12 ounce filet, as well as two different selections of bone-in filets, which tip the scales at both 12 and 18 ounces.
While there are ample reviews out there on both Yelp and Tripadvisor, finding anyone who had anything other than praise for any of Steak 48's filet mignons is a time-consuming challenge. One blogger in particular took it upon themselves to heap respect on the filet's name by writing in their post, "Hands down the best filet in Charlotte, and probably a Top Five filet I've ever eaten."