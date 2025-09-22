Where Smith & Wollensky Sources Its Beef For The Best-Tasting Steaks

Smith & Wollensky restaurants are known for quality steaks and have a reputation for going the extra mile to ensure diners have a stellar steakhouse experience. After enjoying a meal at one of these fine-dining restaurants, steak enthusiasts might wonder where they source those high-quality cuts of beef. The answer is Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch.

Snake River Farms is located in Eastern Idaho and specializes in American Wagyu, which differs somewhat from Japanese Wagyu. It is a crossbreed of Japanese Wagyu bulls with what Snake River Farms refers to as traditional beef cattle. To get this tender cut of beef, Japanese Wagyu bulls are most commonly bred with Angus cows.

The Double R Ranch is located in the Okanogan region of Washington state, which is along the Canadian border. It supplies the restaurant with USDA prime steaks that it produces from farm to table, meaning that the Double R Ranch breeds, raises, and processes all the beef in-house.

Both Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch are part of Agri Beef, a multi-generational, family-owned cattle company with an excellent reputation for producing high-quality beef. The beef can be purchased directly from each farm's website, so you don't have to visit a restaurant for their high-quality steaks unless you want it prepared by a professional. But if you insist, here are some tips for making at-home steaks that taste like they came from a restaurant.