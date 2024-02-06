The Pricey Difference Between American And Japanese Wagyu Steak

Steak devotees have plenty to debate, from the best cuts of beef to the ultimate cooking methods, marinades, and grilling secrets. You can bet there's some passionate discourse happening at outdoor barbecues, indoor kitchens, and many a grill-meister cook-off competition. There's one thing, however, that most chefs can heartily agree on — the superiority of wagyu beef. With heavily marbled, succulent meat that's tender, moist, and deeply flavored, steaks from wagyu cattle are highly coveted despite a relatively steep price tag.

It's universally known that wagyu beef is of Japanese origin, with even the term itself translating as "Japanese cow." But the distinction isn't quite as black-and-white as it sounds. By the time consumers in the United States pick up wagyu beef steaks at the market or order them in a restaurant, they've been classified as either Japanese wagyu or American wagyu, with a sometimes significant disparity in cost.

Japanese wagyu beef, if you can even find the true version of it outside of Japan, is much more costly. That's because it comes from purebred cattle with very strict breeding, feeding, and processing requirements. Also, per Japanese law, the Japanese cattle cannot be exported from Japan. Producers of American wagyu beef are allowed to use the name as long as the cattle have authentic Japanese wagyu genes, though with some exceptions, they've almost always been crossbred with other types of American cattle.