How Morton's Steakhouse Really Cooks Its Steaks (And How To Do It Yourself)

It's almost impossible to determine exactly how a steakhouse prepares those juicy, mouthwatering steaks that you return for over and over again. After all, giving away company secrets means customers could replicate them in their own home instead of dining out. However, there's apparently an exception to that mindset, and it comes from Morton's The Steakhouse. The chain seems confident enough in its returning customer base to share some insights on how the sizzle magic happens.

When making your own steaks at home, Morton's recommends choosing a well-marbled cut, preferably buying it straight from a butcher shop or reputable supplier. If supermarket steaks are necessary, ask the store butcher to cut exactly what kind of steak you want rather than picking up the pre-cut, packaged steaks in the meat department cooler bins. Request a thickness of 1.5 to 2 inches, and make sure the beef is "true red" with visible creamy marbling. Next up is the preparation of the steaks, which begins well before the meat hits the grill or pan.

On its website, Morton's emphasizes the importance of bringing steaks to room temperature before cooking, typically by letting them rest outside the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. This step ensures even cooking from edge to center, while also preserving that juiciness we all love. When it's time to cook, the chefs at Morton's cook on very high heat, at least 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The intense temperature is what creates its signature charred crust on the outside, while locking in moisture and flavor.