How Morton's Steakhouse Really Cooks Its Steaks (And How To Do It Yourself)
It's almost impossible to determine exactly how a steakhouse prepares those juicy, mouthwatering steaks that you return for over and over again. After all, giving away company secrets means customers could replicate them in their own home instead of dining out. However, there's apparently an exception to that mindset, and it comes from Morton's The Steakhouse. The chain seems confident enough in its returning customer base to share some insights on how the sizzle magic happens.
When making your own steaks at home, Morton's recommends choosing a well-marbled cut, preferably buying it straight from a butcher shop or reputable supplier. If supermarket steaks are necessary, ask the store butcher to cut exactly what kind of steak you want rather than picking up the pre-cut, packaged steaks in the meat department cooler bins. Request a thickness of 1.5 to 2 inches, and make sure the beef is "true red" with visible creamy marbling. Next up is the preparation of the steaks, which begins well before the meat hits the grill or pan.
On its website, Morton's emphasizes the importance of bringing steaks to room temperature before cooking, typically by letting them rest outside the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. This step ensures even cooking from edge to center, while also preserving that juiciness we all love. When it's time to cook, the chefs at Morton's cook on very high heat, at least 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The intense temperature is what creates its signature charred crust on the outside, while locking in moisture and flavor.
Prepping and sizzling steak the Morton's way
Though hard to resist fussing over a sizzling steak, Morton's recommends letting a dark char build on a single side, then flipping only once. Continue cooking until it reaches the desired level of doneness. Now here's the rub: like many steak experts, the chain's steak tips include minimal cooking, which may not appeal to all palates. They feel that excellent, high-quality Prime beef should be served either rare with a cool to warm red center or medium rare with a warm, pink center.
Morton's is proud of its reputation for using high-quality steak, which naturally centers on the type of beef. The steakhouse chain exclusively uses USDA Prime cuts, which is the highest grade of beef available — though less than 2% of U.S. beef obtains that rating. According to Morton's, each in-house steak gets aged for 23 to 28 days, encouraging the natural enzymes to tenderize the meat and intensify the flavor. This careful aging process is the beginning of that rich, buttery taste and tenderness that its steaks are known for.
Whether dining in Morton's or in your own home, it's certainly okay to have it your way. Well-done may be a travesty to some, while to others, it's heaven on a plate. Regardless, Morton's The Steakhouse does know a thing or two about steak perfection, earning the number four spot on our Tasting Table ranking of 13 chain steakhouses in the U.S. For more steak-cooking intel, check out one pro-chef's tips for cooking restaurant-quality steak at home.