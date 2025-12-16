Chicago's RPM Is Home To One Of The Most Expensive Steaks In The US — This 42-Ounce Tomahawk
RPM restaurants are the height of Chicago fine dining. As the brainchild of R.J., Jerrod, and Molly Melman of Lettuce Entertain You and TV personality couple Giuliana & Bill Rancic, the group of eateries brings swanky atmosphere and modernized cuisine to the city's River North neighborhood. Quality is king at each concept, which includes RPM Italian, RPM Seafood, and RPM Steak. The commitment to quality and elevated dining is particularly evident in the menu at RPM Steak, where a 42-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk takes center stage.
Priced at $270, the Wagyu tomahawk is not only the most expensive steak on RPM's menu, but it's also one of the priciest steaks in the entire country. As a true tomahawk — a bone-in ribeye with its long, frenched bone still attached – its sheer size certainly contributes to the inflated cost. However, another reason why this tomahawk steak is so expensive is its pedigree.
The steak is sourced from Australian producer Westholme. Its Wagyu is a cross between traditional Japanese Wagyu and the Mitchel cow (named after the type of native grass they feed on). This crossbreed of two respected beef lineages creates something truly distinct, which plays on the elite status of Wagyu and the terroir-driven qualities of Australian cattle. Situated in the remote lands of Australia's Northern Territory, Westholme sets itself apart by allowing its cattle to live a natural, free-range lifestyle. This approach, which Westholme has strived to perfect for over three decades, results in a premium cut that is exceptionally well-marbled, melt-in-your-mouth tender, and absolutely worthy of the splurge.
At RPM, there's more quality steak where that tomahawk came from
The RPM Steak menu features up to two dozen cuts of beef at any given time, sourced from purveyors all around the globe. The restaurant spent years finding the world's best farmers, ranchers, butchers, and aging houses to partner with so that it could bring the best beef to the table. That means there are plenty of other cuts to discover should the Australian Wagyu tomahawk not meet your taste preferences or price point.
Westholme provides another Wagyu cut to RPM Steak, the 12-ounce strip, priced at $135 – half the price of the tomahawk. In addition, customers can indulge in 28-day prime, dry-aged cuts like the 16-ounce New York Strip or the 24-ounce Cowboy Steak. An entire menu section dedicated to Japanese Wagyu boasts Kobe beef from the esteemed Usanage Farm and one of Japan's most prized and expensive Wagyu, Matsusaka, priced at $67 and $62 per ounce, respectively.
Before RPM Steak sold the Australian Wagyu tomahawk, there was another top dog on the menu. The Mishima tomahawk, from the brand Mishima Reserve, was sourced from American Wagyu and weighed in at 42 ounces. RPM Steak priced it at $215. As of December 2025, the Mishima tomahawk no longer appears to be on the menu. Even so, it's the rotation of premier cuts that keeps diners coming back and continues to prove that RPM deserves its spot as one of the absolute best steakhouses in Chicago.