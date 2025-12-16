Chicago's RPM Is Home To One Of The Most Expensive Steaks In The US — This 42-Ounce Tomahawk

RPM restaurants are the height of Chicago fine dining. As the brainchild of R.J., Jerrod, and Molly Melman of Lettuce Entertain You and TV personality couple Giuliana & Bill Rancic, the group of eateries brings swanky atmosphere and modernized cuisine to the city's River North neighborhood. Quality is king at each concept, which includes RPM Italian, RPM Seafood, and RPM Steak. The commitment to quality and elevated dining is particularly evident in the menu at RPM Steak, where a 42-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk takes center stage.

Priced at $270, the Wagyu tomahawk is not only the most expensive steak on RPM's menu, but it's also one of the priciest steaks in the entire country. As a true tomahawk — a bone-in ribeye with its long, frenched bone still attached – its sheer size certainly contributes to the inflated cost. However, another reason why this tomahawk steak is so expensive is its pedigree.

The steak is sourced from Australian producer Westholme. Its Wagyu is a cross between traditional Japanese Wagyu and the Mitchel cow (named after the type of native grass they feed on). This crossbreed of two respected beef lineages creates something truly distinct, which plays on the elite status of Wagyu and the terroir-driven qualities of Australian cattle. Situated in the remote lands of Australia's Northern Territory, Westholme sets itself apart by allowing its cattle to live a natural, free-range lifestyle. This approach, which Westholme has strived to perfect for over three decades, results in a premium cut that is exceptionally well-marbled, melt-in-your-mouth tender, and absolutely worthy of the splurge.