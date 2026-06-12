9 Overpriced Items At Walmart's Bakery, According To Customers

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Walmart is rarely accused of overcharging for its products. The superstore chain has long obliterated competition by undercutting prices, offering items at costs that smaller mom and pop stores just can't match. Whether you consider this predatory or just smart business, this retailer's competitive pricing has long made it a viable choice for shoppers looking for inexpensive and budget items. In this ever expanding age of grocery inflation, we're not ones to pass up solid $1 deals.

This low-cost strategy also applies to Walmart's bakery department, where the in-house brands of Freshness Guaranteed and Marketside litter the aisles with frosted cakes, iced buns, and golden bread. Freshness Guaranteed is like Walmart's Great Value brand in price point but specifically centered around basic, freshly prepared products, like deli items and baked goods. Marketside works in the same realm of deli and bakery foods, but with slightly more specific and elevated recipes. Even with this perceived uptick in sophistication, Marketside is still a bargain brand option.

However, even a store that dominates on discounts can have baked goods that underdeliver on an eye-watering cost. These products aren't necessarily bad — though there's definitely some inedible clunkers on this list — but they always leave the buyers feeling that their high price wasn't earned. So, we scoured customer reviews on Reddit, Yelp, and the Walmart website to find which Walmart bakery items don't justify the inflated price point. Here's what we found.