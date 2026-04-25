Walmart's Bakery Turns Cupcakes Into Stunning $20 'Bouquets'

Walmart's bakery has captured attention in recent years not only for selling tubs of buttercream from behind the counter, but also for those controversial heart-shaped cakes everyone was obsessed with. Love it or hate it, Walmart's bakery has officially proven itself as stiff competition for other big-name bakeries and local establishments alike. As if those viral custom cakes didn't keep the store's bakers busy enough, Walmart's cupcake bouquets are picking up traction among excited customers looking to bring a touch of elegance to the party without breaking the bank.

Walmart's cupcake bouquets are pretty much exactly what the name suggests: 12 florally decorated cupcakes arranged to look like a faux bouquet. Customers can choose between a dozen white cupcakes, a dozen chocolate cupcakes, or a mixture of the two. Then, choose whether they'd prefer buttercream or whipped frosting. The cupcakes are arranged on a vase-shaped holder that's meant to give the effect of a real bouquet for an average of about $20. The bouquets can be purchased online ahead of time — though here's what you should know before ordering from Walmart's bakery — or ordered at a physical location for a later pickup.