Walmart's Bakery Turns Cupcakes Into Stunning $20 'Bouquets'
Walmart's bakery has captured attention in recent years not only for selling tubs of buttercream from behind the counter, but also for those controversial heart-shaped cakes everyone was obsessed with. Love it or hate it, Walmart's bakery has officially proven itself as stiff competition for other big-name bakeries and local establishments alike. As if those viral custom cakes didn't keep the store's bakers busy enough, Walmart's cupcake bouquets are picking up traction among excited customers looking to bring a touch of elegance to the party without breaking the bank.
Walmart's cupcake bouquets are pretty much exactly what the name suggests: 12 florally decorated cupcakes arranged to look like a faux bouquet. Customers can choose between a dozen white cupcakes, a dozen chocolate cupcakes, or a mixture of the two. Then, choose whether they'd prefer buttercream or whipped frosting. The cupcakes are arranged on a vase-shaped holder that's meant to give the effect of a real bouquet for an average of about $20. The bouquets can be purchased online ahead of time — though here's what you should know before ordering from Walmart's bakery — or ordered at a physical location for a later pickup.
Walmart's cupcake bouquets are a fan favorite
One of the biggest appeals of Walmart's cupcake bouquets, besides the low price, is its versatility. The bouquets are available in a wide variety of designs, ranging from pink and white roses to yellow and white daisies, blue and purple forget-me-nots to bright yellow sunflowers, and several popular cupcake decorating trends in between. Some are even holiday-themed, such as a spooky Halloween bouquet with fake blood and spiders, and a Valentine's Day bouquet with faux gold embellishments. The generic floral cupcake bunches often come with paper butterflies, glitter, ribbons, and other decorations that give them a more personalized touch.
Social media users can't get enough of these cupcake bouquets. "It looks so elevated and is insanely delicious," exclaimed one user on Instagram, whose comments are filled with other appreciators. "These stunning cupcake bouquets have been all over my 'for you' page, and seeing one in person truly lives up to the hype," said another Instagram blogger. "This is such an easy, affordable way to make someone feel loved!" Meanwhile, in a TikTok post from a Walmart baker designing a cupcake bouquet, one commentator said it was "the most beautiful cupcake decor [they'd] ever laid eyes on," while another agreed that "Walmart's bakery is really going off these days."