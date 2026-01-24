11 Cupcake Decorating Trends You Need To Try ASAP
Cupcakes are a universally liked dessert. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a seasonal holiday, a personal achievement, or a baby shower, cupcakes fit right in. With their (only theoretically) single-serve size, they're a more convenient treat to serve at a gathering than a massive cake that needs to be expertly cut into the correct number of pieces. Cupcakes also don't leave behind any dishes, thanks to the paper cups they often come in. But one of their best qualities, especially if you're the host, is how fun they are to decorate.
We've been keeping an eye on popular decorating trends in the cupcake world and have compiled a list of the 11 most buzzing ideas that have been taking over social media in late 2025 and early 2026. It's time to stop putting so much frosting on cupcakes to compensate for a lack of design! The current trends are leaning heavily into colors to create dynamic visuals, making the best of fun cupcake toppings that go beyond frosting, and using a variety of piping tips. All of these ideas are amateur-friendly and easy to recreate in your home kitchen, while simultaneously making your cupcakes look like they're straight out of a pro bakery.
Two-toned frosting
For this first decorating trend, you only need a piping bag and frosting in two different colors. Fill the bag with both frostings at once, placing one around the edges and the other in the middle. Frost liberally onto the cupcakes in a desired pattern and watch how the mix of tones brightens up the design. For best results, pick contrasting colors that make each other pop.
Creative cupcake toppers
Sometimes there's no time for creative frosting, which is when cupcake toppers come to the rescue. They're cheap and easy to pin onto the finished cupcakes, instantly making the setup look "camera ready." Forgot to shop for cute toppers? Look around the kitchen for something disposable you already own — we used straws to decorate these root beer float cupcakes.
Mixed piping nozzles
One of the techniques that makes frosting cupcakes a breeze is to use different piping nozzles. Instead of trying to create an elaborate design with just one nozzle, pipe up easy, natural patterns from two or three different ones. The frosting will look as if you had spent hours perfecting the whole design. It's also cost-effective, as a decorating set from Riccle with 16 piping tips goes for just $9 on Amazon.
Complex buttercream florals
If you fancy complex designs and aren't in a rush, you'll enjoy the buttercream florals that have completely taken over the cupcake world. With countless tutorials posted online, the goal is to create realistic flower designs with the frosting, ultimately making a box of cupcakes look like a luscious, colorful, and breathtaking bouquet.
Fresh edible flowers
Speaking of flowers, fresh ones can also make a stunning decor piece, and even though they're not made from buttercream, they are still edible. Recently popularized by Meghan Markle, edible flowers have trickled into the mainstream decorating trends, although they've been known to bakers for a long time. We used roses in our Persian love cake-inspired cupcakes, but you can also reach for pansies, nasturtiums, violets, dahlias, squash blossoms, and many others.
Vintage aesthetic
The classic vintage aesthetic never really goes out of style, but it does experience frequent popularity peaks. In the last few years, those peaks curiously correspond with any new season of "Bridgerton," so the inspiration on social media is endless. Just don't let the detailed and intricate look of vintage cupcakes scare you away; the trick usually lies in a lot of pearls and a few strategically positioned mini bows.
Metallic decor finishes
One of the quickest ways to transform a plain cupcake into an elegant creation is to bless it with a metallic finish. Go all-in with edible metallic spray and entirely transform the frosting, or spray on just a little bit to add the necessary pizzazz. Even without the edible paint, silver and gold sprinkles can go a long way in bringing that signature metallic shine.
Whole cookies
Forget crumbling the cookies to sprinkle a meager amount onto the cupcake frosting for aesthetic purposes only. The internet is now plopping whole cookies onto the frosting and calling it a day, merging the two sweet treats. Oreo, gingerbread, and chocolate chip cookies are all solid picks, especially if you're making cookie dough cupcakes.
Ombre cupcakes
Remember the ombre trend from the early 2010s? It's coming back, and it has a sweet tooth now. When you're making a large batch of cupcakes, decorating every single one with a detailed design can be time-consuming. A faster option is to focus entirely on the buttercream color, frosting each row of cupcakes in a different shade, going from light to dark. It's a fairly small tweak, but it creates a professionally looking cupcake display with very little work.
Dried fruit as pièce de résistance
We're used to seeing fresh fruit sitting atop cupcakes, but dried fruit was a rarer sight until now. There's a certain richness in dried fruit that feels decadent, and a single piece of it can make the cupcakes look more exclusive. Dried citrus pairs with summer cupcakes, and dried apples complement fall-flavored ones — but at any time of year, we'd be happy to see dried banana slices on peanut butter banana muffins.
Black and white contrast
Sometimes it's the colors that elevate the design, other times it's the lack of them. A monochrome black and white look feels elegant, classy, and just the right amount of posh. On the cupcakes, you can create the monochrome effect solely with frosting, but creating a deep black buttercream can be tricky; finding chic black toppers is usually a simpler, cheaper, and faster path.