We're Begging You, Stop Putting So Much Frosting On Cupcakes

Picture this: You spot a beautifully decorated cupcake, with intricate frosting details, at an event such as a wedding or a birthday party. You pick it up, mouth watering, only to take a bite and realize that the taste does not live up to the appearance at all — it's far too plain and saccharine. If this has ever happened to you, you aren't alone. Many people aren't fans of cupcakes or other baked goods with too much frosting, as an abundance of the ingredient often comes at the cost of the treat's overall taste. Cake comes in many different flavors and varieties, and while some are unavoidably sickly sweet, such as Funfetti cake, others can be much more complex.

For instance, a Red Velvet cake has a tang to it, while other varieties boast a warm, pleasant spice taste, such as carrot cake. Utilizing these different flavors can really increase the taste profile of your cupcakes, especially when you're serving them to adults with more developed palates rather than children. However, if you overdo it on the frosting, you won't appreciate any of these subtle notes; instead, the entire dessert will taste like pure sugar. Although certain types of frosting, such as buttercream, have a more complex taste, they're generally all pretty sweet and prone to masking the more subtle flavors found in a good cake. If in doubt, use less, not more.