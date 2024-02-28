When To Use Buttercream Instead Of Whipped Frosting For Your Baked Goods

There are those of us who prefer buttercream frosting and those who like whipped. But, when it comes to making a selection between the two for your baked goods, knowing when to use them is about more than personal preference.

While buttercream and whipped frosting are both quite creamy, buttercream is much thicker. So, if you prefer that for your frosting's texture, you'll want to go with buttercream. Buttercream is also a little bit sweeter, so it may be the ideal supplement for a baked good that you want to be extra sugary like a cookie or brownie. In addition, buttercream holds its shape extremely well, making it a good choice to use for any kind of intricate decorating — such as designs on cakes or for the swirl on top of a cupcake.

Buttercream also lasts much longer than whipped frosting. So, if you need to make a cake or other baked goods in advance, or simply want to keep it around for longer, buttercream, which lasts for at least a week if stored in the fridge, is the option to choose.