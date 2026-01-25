This Underrated Walmart Bakery Treat Pairs Perfectly With Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart's bakery is filled with tasty options from bear claws to Danishes to apple turnovers. But one of our absolute favorite treats is its Baked Oreja Cookies, which took second place in our ranking of pastries from Walmart's bakery. On its website, where a 9-ounce container with six cookies sells for around $4.84, Walmart describes the cookies, also known as palmiers, as "a simple yet elegant treat that combines buttery richness with a delicate crunch." Not only are the Baked Oreja Cookies an underrated Walmart food product you should add to your cart on your next visit, but they're also the perfect complement to your morning coffee.

In our review, we found that these cookies featured delicate layers — but with a sugary exterior that was sturdy enough to keep its form, especially when dunked into a mug of coffee or hot chocolate. After dipping, the Baked Oreja Cookies hold their shape, while softening just enough to allow the liquid to mix its flavor with that of the buttery pastries.

If dunking isn't your style, we also recommend a good spread. As our reviewer noted, "[The cookies] have a mild buttery flavor that makes them a wonderful item to pair with anything, particularly jam or chocolate hazelnut spread." Still, it's worth noting that they are delectable all by themselves, fresh out of their Walmart container.