5 Ordering Tips For The Hands-Down Best Taco Bell Burrito

It's fair to say Taco Bell knows what it's doing when it comes to inventive Mexican fast food. After all, Taco Bell has been at it since 1951, when Glen Bell came up with his take on the crunchy taco. In fact, the brand takes pride in being innovative. Today, there are over 8,000 Taco Bell outlets in America, and the chain has a presence in 25 other countries across the globe (including Aruba, Cyprus, and Sri Lanka), but the creative spirit remains intact.

At its headquarters in Irvine, California, it has an Innovation Kitchen, where a team of over 60, including 12 "chef scientists," push the boundaries of flavor and structure to put some unhinged and masterful items on its menu, from chocolate fudge and caramel empanadas to edible hot sauce packets. The spirit of innovation isn't restricted to its laboratory. For example, while its menu boasts an impressive range of burritos, Taco Bell also encourages patrons to run their own experiments. Its online menu features both "Popular Upgrades" as well as "Customer Creations," so fans can think beyond the standard selection. Here are our favorite ordering tips that take even the best Taco Bell burritos to the next level.