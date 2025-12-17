Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Item That First Hit Menus In 2014

Unfortunately, a lot of fan favorites at Taco Bell have left the menu over the years, but none have had the lore of its newest comeback. The chain has a reputation for taking away popular menu items only to bring them back later as special promotions — Taco Bell's Y2K menu this year is the most recent example. Now Taco Bell is bringing back the quesarito, which was part of a now-legendary, viral moment in 2014 involving the NBA draft and superstar Nikola Jokić and the chain is asking the basketball player to play a role in its return.

The quesarito, a burrito made with a quesadilla as the wrapper that was originally credited as a Chipotle secret menu item, was first launched by Taco Bell back in 2014. While it was seemingly discontinued for good in 2023, it will return December 18. The mashed-up quesadilla burrito will have the classic filling of seasoned beef, rice, chipotle sauce, and sour cream, and will retail for $4.99. The launch will also include a special $1 promotion for Taco Bell Rewards members on December 23, when the first 30,000 participants can score a deal on the Taco Bell app starting at 2 pm PT. As usual, nobody knows how long the limited run will last, so don't wait too long if you've really been missing the quesarito.