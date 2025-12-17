Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Item That First Hit Menus In 2014
Unfortunately, a lot of fan favorites at Taco Bell have left the menu over the years, but none have had the lore of its newest comeback. The chain has a reputation for taking away popular menu items only to bring them back later as special promotions — Taco Bell's Y2K menu this year is the most recent example. Now Taco Bell is bringing back the quesarito, which was part of a now-legendary, viral moment in 2014 involving the NBA draft and superstar Nikola Jokić and the chain is asking the basketball player to play a role in its return.
The quesarito, a burrito made with a quesadilla as the wrapper that was originally credited as a Chipotle secret menu item, was first launched by Taco Bell back in 2014. While it was seemingly discontinued for good in 2023, it will return December 18. The mashed-up quesadilla burrito will have the classic filling of seasoned beef, rice, chipotle sauce, and sour cream, and will retail for $4.99. The launch will also include a special $1 promotion for Taco Bell Rewards members on December 23, when the first 30,000 participants can score a deal on the Taco Bell app starting at 2 pm PT. As usual, nobody knows how long the limited run will last, so don't wait too long if you've really been missing the quesarito.
How NBA star Nikola Jokić got a personal invite to try this Taco Bell item
This fast food comeback is also famous because a commercial for the product was aired by ESPN instead of the live footage of Jokić being drafted in 2014. Instead of showing the important career moment, the network simply displayed a graphic of Jokić's name under a video of actors chowing down on the burrito. Jokić has gone on to become one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, winning both an MVP title and NBA Championship, but he once revealed he has never eaten at Taco Bell because of the accidental snub.
Now Taco Bell is inviting him to bury the hatchet and try the quesarito. In the past when Taco Bell offered Jokić an apology, the famously dry Serbian basketball star declined the offer. However Taco Bell apparently isn't giving up on the reconciliation effort and is asking fans to follow along on social media to find out if Jokić will finally try the quesarito. We don't know if continuing to invite the NBA star to try the quesarito will work, but at least you can finally get your hands on the beloved menu item very soon.