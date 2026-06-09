These Are The 10 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Texas
There's a distinct magic to a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant. It's the type of place that the locals love, with a je ne sais quoi that is at times difficult to explain. It's not necessarily singled out by the style of the restaurant, the food, the atmosphere, or the service. It's often a little bit of everything that comes together to create a modest yet appealing restaurant — a case of the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. While you'll find many superb hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the U.S., Texas, in particular, is home to a wide variety of these hidden gems. Knowing which are considered the best is handy information to have with you if you're traveling through.
Perhaps it's the diverse cultural roots, the passion for family-owned recipes, or the love of unpretentious diners, but finding a good unassuming hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas isn't all that difficult. From Amarillo to Houston, you'll find these local favorites nestled within the walls of gas stations, strip malls, unassuming downtown storefronts, and in even drug stores. Don't only expect Tex-Mex — you'll be spoilt for choice with good old American burger joints, sandwich bars, delis, and spots that serve up all sorts of hearty dishes.
While accomplishments like awards and expert reviews have been considered, this list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas also takes a close look at which places the locals rave about most. Their opinions are, after all, the true measure of what sets one hole-in-the-wall establishment apart from the others. To find out the specifics of how we created this list, head to the bottom of this article.
Habanero Café: Austin
Austin, known for its live music scene, quirky culture, and laid-back-without-being-lazy attitude, has plenty of locations to choose from if you're looking for a taste bud extravaganza. There is one café that has been serving up unpretentious and delicious food since 1998, one that the locals particularly love. It's Habanero Café, a hole-in-the-wall located around 2 miles southwest of the city center. It's a spot that simply refuses to evolve with the times — and that's a good thing! There are no Michelin Stars, and don't expect to find a fancy interior. What you'll get instead is an authentic restaurant that offers exceptional food at exceptional prices.
It's been called the best Tex-Mex in Austin, and for good reason. Entering the Austin American-Statesman's Restaurant Hall of Fame in 2024, it's a typical family-owned hole-in-the-wall that offers up some of the best no-frills Mexican-inspired food in the city. What do the local say, though? Outside of its 4.6 star out of 5 star rating on Google, you'll find a plethora of reviews across multiple platforms that sing the café's praises. Some locals have particular favorites, like the fajitas, while others rate the chorizo-migas or the picadillo lunch special. Other items on the menu that you can indulge in include tacos, tortas, enchiladas, and a variety of breakfast plates. In restaurant reviews it's been called "an absolute gem" and "the best place to eat in Austin." Overall, the reviews are impressive, making it a must-try hole-in-the-wall in Austin.
(512) 416-0443
501 W. Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
Fred's Texas Café: Fort Worth
Next on the list is a hole-in-the-wall that's been called the best burger in Fort Worth. That's quite a statement, considering the variety of restaurants in the city that have been known to serve up quite the spectacular burger. It's called Fred's Texas Café, and you'll find not just one location, but three, spread out across Fort Worth. Serving up a variety of Texan dishes since 1978, the small chain has become renowned as a must-visit for those looking to sink their teeth into a delicious burger at good value. While you'll find plenty of glowing reviews about Fred's Texas Café, it's also received recognition from local media. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has twice awarded the restaurant with the trophy for the media outlet's "Burger Battle" competition.
On the menu you'll find not just a few, but over 20 different burger options to choose from, all coming with the restaurant's hand-cut fries. Each beef burger is made from 100% Black Angus chuck and served medium, unless you ask otherwise. Inside Fred's you'll be welcomed by neon signs advertising all sorts of beers, well-used tables, and a few license plates stuck to the walls for good measure. While the burgers are quite something, there are other options on the menu. This includes a variety of Tex-Mex dishes you can order to share, like queso fries, nachos, pimiento poppers, and more.
Three locations in Fort Worth:
101 N. Magnolia St; (817) 552-5700)
7101 Camp Bowie West; (817) 332-0083
2730 Western Center; (817) 232-0111
Mary's Café: Strawn
With this much-loved local's favorite in Strawn, there really is something about Mary's. If you're a fan of the hit TV series "Landman," you may already have seen it right inside your home. In the show, you can see TL and Tommy Norris dining out at the café, savoring a steak and engaging in banter as only a Texan father and son can. If you've passed it in the flesh, you may have noticed the large "Home of the World Famous Chicken Fried Steak" sign hanging outside. Does it really have the credibility to claim such a statement, though? If you read the restaurant's reviews, we believe it does. From Texas to the United Kingdom and beyond, there are more rave reviews than you can count.
It's an unassuming and nondescript hole-in-the-wall that has attracted the attention of media as well, where you can get, as Bob Phillips, host of "Texas Country Reporter," said: "chicken-fried steak just like Mama made." If you haven't heard of Strawn, you're probably not alone. It's a small town on State Highway 16, about 80 miles west of Fort Worth. As it's off the Interstate 20, it's not exactly a town that has a massive amount of people passing through. If you do, though, make sure to stop by to see what all the fuss is about. If you aren't into fried chicken steak, you'll also be able to order burgers and a few Tex-Mex dishes. Whatever you do order, expect to get great food at great prices.
(254) 672-5741
119 Grant Ave, Strawn, TX 76475
Gino's Deli Stop N Buy: San Antonio
Heading further south, in San Antonio there's an eatery that has been recognized as the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas. A few miles northeast of San Antonio International Airport, you'll find Gino's Deli Stop N Buy, a spot that has been listed in Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Sandwich Shops, According to Yelp Reviewers. Coming in 9th place, it's considered a best-kept secret, even though it's racked up a variety of awards and has been praised by more than one media outlet.
The menu has more than just sandwiches, though. You'll find plenty of options that cater to a variety of taste buds, whether that's a burger or even something a little bit Italian. As for the sandwiches, the Philly cheese steak is one of the more popular items, as is the rotisserie chicken option. For the healthier diner, you can also get your hands on vegetarian dishes and salads.
The restaurant is owned and run by Aleem Chaudry, who spent time in New York, where he learned everything there is to know about delis. Bringing much of this back to San Antonio, you'll find a fair amount of New York inspiration in the dishes on offer. If you're interested in trying Chaudry's sandwiches for yourself, you'll find this great hole-in-the-wall between Hunters Creek and Shavano Heights in northeast San Antonio. It's well-worth the visit if you ever find yourself close to that part of the city.
(210) 764-0602
13210 Huebner Rd San Antonio, TX 78230
Starlight Theatre: Terlingua
If your travel plans include heading to West Texas, there's a remote little town that features a hole-in-the-wall that is packed with history. It's based in Terlingua, close to the border of Mexico. The town's past is one where its community has held firm against its fair share of challenges. When the town's mine closed down in the 1940s, it became known as Terlingua Ghost Town. Don't be fooled by the name, though, as today it's a thriving community. In the heart of the town, you'll find an eatery that goes by the name Starlight Theatre.
It's more than just a restaurant, with live entertainment being one of the dishes that are served throughout the year. The menu is Western-themed, with a variety of options designed with the hungry traveler in mind. What we love about Starlight Theatre is not just the great reviews or the fact that media love to talk about it — the remoteness and unique experience are both key reasons for its inclusion here.
If you enjoy a bit of performing arts while you tuck into delicious Tex-Mex dishes, it's one of those places that you really need to visit and make a trip of it. If you're a thirsty traveler, they've got you covered there as well. You'll find a variety of margaritas, brews, wine, and more. If you're traveling with kids, they've got a food menu for them as well.
(432) 371-3400
631 Ivey Road, Terlingua, TX 79852
Owl Drug Store's Soda Fountain & Grill: Coleman
When compiling a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas, a drug store isn't exactly an expected addition. This one deserves it, though. In Coleman, there's a place called Owl Drug, but it's far more than just a pharmacy. Inside you'll find an old-fashioned soda fountain and grill, a restaurant of the same name. This is another hole-in-the-wall that is steeped in history. It's the second oldest continuously operating soda fountain in Texas, pouring sodas and serving delicious food since 1923. Consider for a second how long ago that was — both Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge served as president that year.
It's a family-run restaurant that exudes charm and authenticity. For those looking for a nostalgic place to enjoy wholesome food that doesn't cost the earth, Owl Drug Store's Soda Fountain & Grill is a great option. Whether it's locals or those traveling through Coleman, the reviews are mostly exceptional. If it's the soda fountain that most appeals to you, make sure to try the "Black Cow." It's made up of chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, and root beer.
As for the food menu, you can choose from various breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches, and more. You'll also find a variety of smoothies and, for the java lovers, several coffee options. If you're heading there during the week, make sure to get in before they close at 4:30 p.m. On Saturdays, they close at 2 p.m., and on Sundays they are closed all together.
(325) 625-2178
312 Commercial, Coleman, TX 76834
Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que: Brownsville
If you venture all the way down to the southern tip of Texas, you'll find a must-try hole-in-the-wall in Brownsville. It's Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que, a local's favorite that has been serving up delicious weekend-only feasts since 1955. Expect to find a modest and low-profile neighborhood hole-in-the-wall, one that has a pretty big reputation in Brownsville. While those living in the area love the dining, it's racked up a few accolades along the way, including being honored with a prestigious America's Classics award by the James Beard Foundation in 2020.
There's more to Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que than just loyal locals and awards. It's the only restaurant in Texas that is allowed to cook with the traditional barbacoa de cabeza de res en pozo method, which is basically a pit cooked barbeque with coals. This sets it apart from every other restaurant in the state, where the unique flavor from this style of cooking has become a firm favorite.
There's really not much to Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que. It's nothing more than a small yellow house where the Vera family has been dishing up delicious BBQ dishes for over 70 years. While the beef is delicious, you can also build your own tacos and spread on Vera's delicious homemade salsa. You won't find a website for this unique find, but a quick search online will bring up more than enough reasons to stop by when you travel through or to Brownsville.
facebook.com/VerasBackyardBarBQue
(956) 546-4159
2404 Southmost Rd, Brownsville, TX, 78521
West Side Café: Fort Worth
Traveling back to Fort Worth, we shine the light on West Side Café, located on the western side of the city. The restaurant, which has been serving up comforting, hearty dishes since 1996, is located inside a nostalgic building that dates back to the 1970s, when it was originally a pizza parlor. It's another old-school, unpretentious hole-in-the-wall where country cooking is the order of the day.
It may have new owners, but they've put the same energy and passion into the restaurant that made it so popular in the first place. What makes it a worthy contender for this list, though? Well, it's really about what the people have to say. It's considered a favorite café in Fort Worth for both locals and travelers. It even forms part of bus tours in the area, with tourists stopping by to sample all that the restaurant has on offer. As for what to try if you do visit, the chicken-fried steak is one that sits at the top of the list. You can also get homemade cakes and pies, as well as a variety of breakfast or lunch options.
For breakfast, which you can order all day, you'll find traditional dishes, breakfast burritos, and even a veggie omelette. For lunch, there's a daily meal or you can order from the more expansive menu. They've also got a specific senior's menu. It's open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(817) 560-1996
7950 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lankford Grocery & Market: Houston
If you're in need of a massive, legendary burger in Houston, we recommend you look up Lankford's in Midtown Houston. You'll find it tucked away on Dennis Street, with a burger menu that locals have become obsessed with. It's been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and inside you'll find a poster signed by Guy Fieri, just in case you don't believe what the locals say. The burgers here are big, so make sure that you go hungry.
On the burger menu you can go for the good old classic or opt for something with a bit more oomph. The grim burger caught our attention, loaded with mac and cheese, jalapenos, bacon, cheese, and more. You can also order something truly Texan, with the slow-cooked brisket burger. Are you hungry yet?
Or, order from Lankford's sandwich menu or go for something from the salad selection. They have a menu for kids, too. Then, there are the pastries, which range from homemade muffins and cinnamon rolls to Texas kolache and croissants. They offer catering if you're looking to order in, or you can arrange to have the restaurant host a special event like a birthday, baby shower, or whatever key dates are in the calendar. If you're in Houston, don't miss out on this great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
(713) 522-9555
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006
The Original Donut Shop: San Antonio
Finishing off in San Antonio, there's a doughnut shop that offers more than just sweet treats. It's The Original Donut Shop, located between Maverick and Monticello Park near the city center. While the donuts are delicious, you'll find plenty of Tex-Mex dishes on offer. The Original Donut Shop has been featured numerous times by local media, and the reviews are strong. Further evidence of its popularity can be seen with the line that often builds up outside — when people want some of the best tacos in town, they're willing to wait!
It's been keeping its loyal followers in San Antonio well fed since 1954, building its list of regulars each passing year. A popular item on the menu is the toasted bean and cheese taco with bacon, but you'll find something for whatever your taste buds are demanding. You can order chalupas, gorditas, breakfast plates, a variety of sides, and, for the thirsty, beer as well.
The staff are known for offering exceptional service, and the dishes receive rave reviews. Don't be surprised to see some of its very first customers taking up a seat to order that same dish they ordered back in the late 1950s as kids. You'll only be able to visit this popular San Antonio eatery between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the week, and from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. on weekends.
facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
(210) 734-5661
3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Methodology
A great hole-in-the-wall restaurant achieves this status because of focusing on one thing first: making sure it builds up a loyal local following. Eateries like this are often set off the main strip, which means they are reliant on either word-of-mouth or exceptional reviews in local media or online. When selecting these restaurants, we first focused on what the locals in the area had to say. So, online customer reviews were important. We also paid close attention to what local media said about each restaurant, with the combination of both being the deciding factor in many cases.
Accolades were considered as well, as were any unique features that set them apart from other options in the area. Where it was possible, we leaned into our own taste buds and how the hole-in-the-wall balanced its atmosphere and authenticity.