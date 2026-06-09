These Are The 10 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Texas

There's a distinct magic to a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant. It's the type of place that the locals love, with a je ne sais quoi that is at times difficult to explain. It's not necessarily singled out by the style of the restaurant, the food, the atmosphere, or the service. It's often a little bit of everything that comes together to create a modest yet appealing restaurant — a case of the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. While you'll find many superb hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the U.S., Texas, in particular, is home to a wide variety of these hidden gems. Knowing which are considered the best is handy information to have with you if you're traveling through.

Perhaps it's the diverse cultural roots, the passion for family-owned recipes, or the love of unpretentious diners, but finding a good unassuming hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas isn't all that difficult. From Amarillo to Houston, you'll find these local favorites nestled within the walls of gas stations, strip malls, unassuming downtown storefronts, and in even drug stores. Don't only expect Tex-Mex — you'll be spoilt for choice with good old American burger joints, sandwich bars, delis, and spots that serve up all sorts of hearty dishes.

While accomplishments like awards and expert reviews have been considered, this list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas also takes a close look at which places the locals rave about most. Their opinions are, after all, the true measure of what sets one hole-in-the-wall establishment apart from the others. To find out the specifics of how we created this list, head to the bottom of this article.